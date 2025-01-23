Teenager on trial accused of deliberately starting Elgin Poundland fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teenager on trial accused of deliberately starting Elgin Poundland fire

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies setting fire to female products in the health and beauty aisle.

By Jenni Gee
Fire crews at the scene of the Poundland blaze in Elgin.
A teenager has gone on trial accused of starting a fire that engulfed and destroyed Poundland in Elgin.

The 17-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is alleged to have set fire to female products on the shelves in the High Street shop on August 12 2022.

The teen – who denies a charge of culpable and reckless fireraising – has lodged a special defence of incrimination, claiming that a teenage girl was instead responsible for the catastrophic blaze.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Susan Love, Poundland worker Julie Sherwin told the jury at Inverness Sheriff Court that staff were preparing to close the store when the fire was spotted.

She said: “I got called by my supervisor to leave the building because there was a fire.”

The jury heard a customer in a wheelchair was also in the store when the evacuation began.

Fire investigators at the scene the day after the blaze.

Once outside, Ms Sherwin said: “I just heard the pops and bangs and it exploded.”

A teenage witness, who had been in the company of the accused in the moments after the fire, said he overheard the boy, who was 15 at the time, telling another youth “he had set fire to tampons” and “he didn’t think it would catch”.

The charge alleges the fire spread to adjacent products, including aerosol canisters, and took effect, ultimately destroying Poundland and causing damage to nearby buildings.

The jury was also played CCTV footage from the store, in which the accused was identified as being one of a number of people in the health and beauty aisle minutes before the fire.

Fire investigator Martin Rowland confirmed that the footage showed the accused near to the spot where the fire was believed to have started.

Police special constable Kevin Willox, who had been on patrol that evening, told the court how he saw the female named in the incrimination defence running from the High Street shortly before the blaze became apparent.

Under questioning from defence advocate Bill Adam he said she later returned to the cordon set up around the scene.

“She came up to me and said it was her that had run off and said it wasn’t her who started the fire,” Mr Willox told the jury.

He confirmed that it was following this interaction he reported her actions to the sergeant on the scene.

The trial, before Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald, continues.