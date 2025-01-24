Are supermarkets in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands open during Storm Eowyn?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are supermarkets in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands open during Storm Eowyn?

One major store has closed all branches across the region.

Aldi Macduff.
Aldi has closed all its stores in Scotland, including in Macduff. Image: Aldi.
By Chris Cromar

Customers across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands have faced confusion over which supermarkets are open during Storm Eowyn.

Some people have been told their nearest shops will be shut, with others planning to remain open, while there is confusion about stores closing due to red weather warnings.

On Thursday night, Tesco sent customers across the UK an email saying stores will be closed today due to Met Office red weather warnings, although this does not affect the north-east or Highlands and Islands.

The Press and Journal is working to clarify the position at the six major UK supermarkets.

Here is the latest from each one.

Aldi

Aldi has decided to close all its stores across Scotland due to the adverse weather conditions between 9am and 5pm today.

Exterior of current Elgin Aldi.
Elgin’s Aldi is closed. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

That means six Aldi stores in Aberdeen are closed, as well as Ellon, Inverurie and Macduff and Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

The Elgin branch is also shut, as well as its two sites in Inverness, and one in Aviemore.

Fort William and Oban’s Aldi stores have also been affected.

Lidl

All Lidl stores are operating as normal at the current time.

Asda

Although Asda stores in red warning areas are shut from 9am today until it is safe to reopen, which is likely to be around 6pm tonight, stores in other locations will not be.

Asda Tain.
Asda stores are opening in the north, including Tain in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Asda spokesperson: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and so some stores will be shut from 9am this morning until it is safe to reopen.

“We will review the situation throughout the day and take in the latest guidance.”

Morrisons

Morrisons has shut 50 stores across Scotland due to the weather.

However, none of there stores across northern Scotland have been affected.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has announced that shops in the “most affected areas” of the country are shut from 7am to 6pm.

Although it is unclear which areas this includes, although the Aberdeen stores are among those open.

Tesco

A spokesperson for Tesco has confirmed closures only apply to stores in red areas, so this will not affect Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the Highlands and Islands.

Tesco Lang Stracht.
Tesco stores in the region, including at Lang Stracht in Aberdeen, are still open. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers, we will be closing stores in Scotland that fall within the red weather warning for Storm Eowyn, on Friday.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their understanding.”

Tesco Danestone.
Tesco in Danestone was quieter than usual this lunchtime. Image: DC Thomson.

You can see a full list of weather warnings and the areas they affect here.

