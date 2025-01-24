Are supermarkets in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands open during Storm Eowyn?

Customers across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands have faced confusion over which supermarkets are open during Storm Eowyn.

Some people have been told their nearest shops will be shut, with others planning to remain open, while there is confusion about stores closing due to red weather warnings.

On Thursday night, Tesco sent customers across the UK an email saying stores will be closed today due to Met Office red weather warnings, although this does not affect the north-east or Highlands and Islands.

The Press and Journal is working to clarify the position at the six major UK supermarkets.

Here is the latest from each one.

Aldi

Aldi has decided to close all its stores across Scotland due to the adverse weather conditions between 9am and 5pm today.

That means six Aldi stores in Aberdeen are closed, as well as Ellon, Inverurie and Macduff and Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

The Elgin branch is also shut, as well as its two sites in Inverness, and one in Aviemore.

Fort William and Oban’s Aldi stores have also been affected.

Lidl

All Lidl stores are operating as normal at the current time.

Asda

Although Asda stores in red warning areas are shut from 9am today until it is safe to reopen, which is likely to be around 6pm tonight, stores in other locations will not be.

An Asda spokesperson: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and so some stores will be shut from 9am this morning until it is safe to reopen.

“We will review the situation throughout the day and take in the latest guidance.”

Morrisons

Morrisons has shut 50 stores across Scotland due to the weather.

However, none of there stores across northern Scotland have been affected.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has announced that shops in the “most affected areas” of the country are shut from 7am to 6pm.

Although it is unclear which areas this includes, although the Aberdeen stores are among those open.

Tesco

A spokesperson for Tesco has confirmed closures only apply to stores in red areas, so this will not affect Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray or the Highlands and Islands.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers, we will be closing stores in Scotland that fall within the red weather warning for Storm Eowyn, on Friday.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their understanding.”

You can see a full list of weather warnings and the areas they affect here.