Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Eowyn: Cars damaged by cricket cage swept away by strong winds in Aberdeen

Several vehicles on Cranford Road were hit by the large netted frame.

By Ellie Milne & Graham Fleming
Cricket net on cars on Cranford Road
A netted frame was swept away by strong winds during Storm Eowyn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Several cars have been damaged in Aberdeen after being struck by a cricket cage which got swept up in Storm Eowyn.

The large netted frame blew away from Aberdeenshire Cricket Club and hit a number of parked vehicles on Cranford Road on its way.

It appears to have landed across two cars and blocked a section of the Mannofield street.

Cricket cage being recovered
The cricket cage being recovered. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A white car parked on the opposite side of the road has been significantly damaged by the impact.

The rear windscreen has been completely smashed while wing mirrors are now hanging off.

Cars damaged on Cranford Road

Staff from the cricket club, located on nearby Morningside Road, have been dealing with the escaped cage and are in attendance with a tractor to recover the equipment.

A volunteer helping with the clean-up mission said: “We don’t really know how this happened yet.

Tractor recovering cricket cage
Police are at the scene. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Right now we are focused on trying to shift it out from the street.

“Hopefully we can get it moved soon.”

Police and the fire service have also been called to the scene and have put a cordon in place.

Rear windscreen damaged
One of the cars has been significantly damaged. Image: Sharlene Mann.

Luckily, there were no pedestrians on the street or people in the cars when the frame landed.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Tree falls on car

Tree falls on car on Beattie Avenue in Aberdeen
Tree falls on car on Beattie Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Deborah Bruce/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, another parked car has been damaged by a fallen tree on Beattie Avenue in Aberdeen.

The large tree has landed on the roof of the black vehicle and appears to have smashed a window with glass seen lying on the ground.

It is understood police were called, as well as the council who sent a team to remove the tree.

Read more:

