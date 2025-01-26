Aberdeen chiropractor on returning from South Africa to open own practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen chiropractor on returning from South Africa to open own practice

Duane Wood attempted to take over an existing practice he worked at in the late 90s before opening his own.

By Alex Banks
Duane Wood runs Granite City Chiropractic. Image: Duane Wood
An Aberdeen chiropractor has revealed why he returned from South Africa in order to open his own practice.

Duane Wood set up Granite City Chiropractic on Carden Place two years ago after a deal fell through to purchase a business where he worked in 1997.

He answered our questions on his biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I started my career as a chiropractor in Aberdeen in 1997.

After working for nine years, I moved back to South Africa with my family, only to return to the north-east in 2022.

My goal was to buy and run the chiropractic business where I had worked.

Duane Wood wanted to buy an existing practice before starting Granite City Chiropractic. Image: Duane Wood

Sadly, the sale fell through. I took this as the perfect opportunity to open my own practice in the West End of Aberdeen: Granite City Chiropractic.

How did you get to where you are today?

Faith in God, hard work, and 100% support from my wonderful wife and three boys. I have very special friends, and of course, incredible patients.

Business is a symbiotic relationship. We need our patients as much as they need us.

Who helped you?

I also own a chiropractic business at Thainstone, and my wife has supported and encouraged me throughout the entire process of starting and growing both businesses. Her patience and love have helped get me to where I am today.

I recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), and their advice and services have been invaluable.

My life coach has helped me set realistic personal goals as well as understand the complex structure of leading a team.

Duane Wood of Granite City Chiropractic in action. Image: Duane Wood

My social media advisor, Mo, from Market Ethically, has done a sterling job of getting my brand out there.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Believe in your ability. If you don’t believe in what you can achieve, your patients won’t either.

What is your biggest mistake?

Juggling too many roles in my business.

I have a terrible habit of wanting to micro-manage everything and then burning myself out.

What is your greatest achievement?

My wife and I raising three sons into incredible adults.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I try to minimise unnecessary running costs and keep a close eye on spending.

Starting Granite City Chiropractic has been a very interesting exercise of trying to balance spending versus risk and reward.

I think the government could help by shifting responsibility from governmental reliance to self-reliance.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would really like to grow both of my practices to a point where I can step back a bit from treating patients full-time and have other chiropractors working with me.

Then I’d go on a really good, long, family holiday. I’ve not had more than two weeks off in 27 years.

Conversation