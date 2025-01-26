Aberdeen chiropractor on returning from South Africa to open own practice

An Aberdeen chiropractor has revealed why he returned from South Africa in order to open his own practice.

Duane Wood set up Granite City Chiropractic on Carden Place two years ago after a deal fell through to purchase a business where he worked in 1997.

He answered our questions on his biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I started my career as a chiropractor in Aberdeen in 1997.

After working for nine years, I moved back to South Africa with my family, only to return to the north-east in 2022.

My goal was to buy and run the chiropractic business where I had worked.

Sadly, the sale fell through. I took this as the perfect opportunity to open my own practice in the West End of Aberdeen: Granite City Chiropractic.

How did you get to where you are today?

Faith in God, hard work, and 100% support from my wonderful wife and three boys. I have very special friends, and of course, incredible patients.

Business is a symbiotic relationship. We need our patients as much as they need us.

Who helped you?

I also own a chiropractic business at Thainstone, and my wife has supported and encouraged me throughout the entire process of starting and growing both businesses. Her patience and love have helped get me to where I am today.

I recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), and their advice and services have been invaluable.

My life coach has helped me set realistic personal goals as well as understand the complex structure of leading a team.

My social media advisor, Mo, from Market Ethically, has done a sterling job of getting my brand out there.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Believe in your ability. If you don’t believe in what you can achieve, your patients won’t either.

What is your biggest mistake?

Juggling too many roles in my business.

I have a terrible habit of wanting to micro-manage everything and then burning myself out.

What is your greatest achievement?

My wife and I raising three sons into incredible adults.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I try to minimise unnecessary running costs and keep a close eye on spending.

Starting Granite City Chiropractic has been a very interesting exercise of trying to balance spending versus risk and reward.

I think the government could help by shifting responsibility from governmental reliance to self-reliance.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would really like to grow both of my practices to a point where I can step back a bit from treating patients full-time and have other chiropractors working with me.

Then I’d go on a really good, long, family holiday. I’ve not had more than two weeks off in 27 years.