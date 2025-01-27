Founder of Inverness firm D&E Coaches to retire after almost three decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Founder of Inverness firm D&E Coaches to retire after almost three decades

Highland Council is set to fork out millions to take over the Highland coach hire company.

By Alex Banks
Donald Mathieson isretiring after taking the fleet from one minibus to a fleet of more than 60.
The founder of Inverness bus firm D&E Coaches is retiring after reaching a deal to sell the business to Highland Council.

Donald Mathieson has spent almost three decades at the helm of his coach hire business, alongside his wife Elizabeth.

The company is being acquired by Highland Council as it looks to cut its school run bill and boost public transport.

D&E Coaches is the largest private hire coach and minibus operator in the north of Scotland, providing transport solutions to the Highlands for over 29 years.

The award-winning transport firm specialises in contract and private hire, business hire, event transport, school bus runs and airport transfers.

Donald’s journey

With the company set to continue the legacy left behind, Donald believes the company is one of his proudest achievements.

Donald and Elizabeth started the coach hire firm in 1996 with a single minibus and have since taken it to a fleet of more than 60.

He said: “I’ll always cherish the early days when my dad helped with the books, typing out invoices with one finger on an old typewriter.

“Of course, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Back then I didn’t have a fax machine.

Donald Mathieson owns D&E Coaches – but is expected to sell to Highland Council in the near future.

“So when a big contract opportunity came along, I had to sprint to the BT shop on Academy Street to buy the cheapest machine so they could fax me over the details.

“Fortunately, we got the contract, so it was worth the panic.”

First operating from his home on Deveron Street, he laid the foundations for the largest private coach operator in the Highlands.

In 2002, D&E Coaches moved to a new purpose-built building at 39 Henderson Drive and the company recently started its first trial of an electric bus.

Confidence Highland Council can run D&E Coaches

Every year, D&E Coaches transported over 200 schools to Eden Court Theatre’s festive pantomime, covering 9,000 miles each December.

Donald said: “The school panto trip is their first encounter with live theatre, sparking creativity and fostering a lifelong love of the arts.

“Building D&E Coaches has been a true privilege. It means everything to me after my family.

“It’s been my life for the last 30 years and is, inevitably, my greatest achievement.

“I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve accomplished and the positive impact we’ve had on the Highlands.

Duncan and Elizabeth Mathieson of D&E Coaches in 2021.

“This transition is a natural evolution, and I’m confident that the Highland Council will continue to uphold the values and commitment to service that have defined D&E Coaches for so many years.”

D&E Coaches said the sale to Highland Council is a “strategic decision” which ensures the continued provision of essential transport services.

It said the deal will also secure the future of the company’s dedicated employees.

Donald will remain involved during the transition, providing invaluable advisory support to ensure a seamless handover.

