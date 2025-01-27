Founder of Inverness firm D&E Coaches to retire after almost three decades

The founder of Inverness bus firm D&E Coaches is retiring after reaching a deal to sell the business to Highland Council.

Donald Mathieson has spent almost three decades at the helm of his coach hire business, alongside his wife Elizabeth.

The company is being acquired by Highland Council as it looks to cut its school run bill and boost public transport.

D&E Coaches is the largest private hire coach and minibus operator in the north of Scotland, providing transport solutions to the Highlands for over 29 years.

The award-winning transport firm specialises in contract and private hire, business hire, event transport, school bus runs and airport transfers.

Donald’s journey

With the company set to continue the legacy left behind, Donald believes the company is one of his proudest achievements.

Donald and Elizabeth started the coach hire firm in 1996 with a single minibus and have since taken it to a fleet of more than 60.

He said: “I’ll always cherish the early days when my dad helped with the books, typing out invoices with one finger on an old typewriter.

“Of course, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Back then I didn’t have a fax machine.

“So when a big contract opportunity came along, I had to sprint to the BT shop on Academy Street to buy the cheapest machine so they could fax me over the details.

“Fortunately, we got the contract, so it was worth the panic.”

First operating from his home on Deveron Street, he laid the foundations for the largest private coach operator in the Highlands.

In 2002, D&E Coaches moved to a new purpose-built building at 39 Henderson Drive and the company recently started its first trial of an electric bus.

Confidence Highland Council can run D&E Coaches

Every year, D&E Coaches transported over 200 schools to Eden Court Theatre’s festive pantomime, covering 9,000 miles each December.

Donald said: “The school panto trip is their first encounter with live theatre, sparking creativity and fostering a lifelong love of the arts.

“Building D&E Coaches has been a true privilege. It means everything to me after my family.

“It’s been my life for the last 30 years and is, inevitably, my greatest achievement.

“I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve accomplished and the positive impact we’ve had on the Highlands.

“This transition is a natural evolution, and I’m confident that the Highland Council will continue to uphold the values and commitment to service that have defined D&E Coaches for so many years.”

D&E Coaches said the sale to Highland Council is a “strategic decision” which ensures the continued provision of essential transport services.

It said the deal will also secure the future of the company’s dedicated employees.

Donald will remain involved during the transition, providing invaluable advisory support to ensure a seamless handover.