Inverness property developer to transform former Highland BT building

The acquisitions have also secured the future of Fyrish Gymnastics Club.

By Alex Banks
Ardroy House in Alness has been acquired. Image: Ross Creative Communications
An Inverness property developer has revealed its plans for former BT buildings in Ross-shire.

Ark Estates has acquired Ardroy House and Culcraggie House at Teaninich Industrial Estate in Alness.

The property investment and development firm said the acquisitions secure the future of Fyrish Gymnastics Club.

It will also transform one of the buildings, Ardroy House, into three high quality industrial units in close proximity to Cromarty Firth Freeport.

Passion for protecting gymnastics club

Ark Estates managing director Willie Gray is anticipating a high level of interest in Ardroy House.

He also believes the acquisition of the buildings further strengthens the firm’s contribution to local communities.

Mr Gray said: “It’s a privilege to be able to secure the future of Fyrish Gymnastics Club at Culcraggie House.

“At Ark Estates we are passionate about making a positive social and environmental contribution to society and the communities we operate in and our environmental, social and governance commitments are at the heart of everything we do.

Willie Gray, owner and managing director, Ark Estates.
“FGC, as the first club in the Scottish Highlands to open a dedicated gymnastics facility, provide a safe and friendly environment.

“They encourage children and adults to keep healthy and active through gymnastics.

“We are delighted to be able to help it continue to play its really important role in the local and wider Easter Ross community.”

Prior to purchase, Fyrish Gymnastics Club launched a public campaign to save the organisation after the building was put up for sale by BT.

Culgraggie House will continue as the home of the popular local gymnastics club in Alness.

Ark Estates said it has helped to secure the future of the club by offering a heavily discounted lease agreement.

Ark Estates Alness acquisition

Ardroy House is a modern single storey detached building. It is currently being upgraded by local firms before being made available for let.

Internally, the property provides industrial accommodation with minimum eaves height of 13m with vehicular access.

The property will be available to interested parties as a whole or split into three units.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Ark Estates was established in 2003 and has a “diverse portfolio” which includes retail, commercial, industrial and residential premises.

Ross County is supported by Ark Estates and chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “As a successful local businessman, Willie understands the landscape and challenges we face in the Highlands.

“His passion for the football club, its people, and our community has never wavered.”

