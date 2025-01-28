What would you do with this tiny strip of land in Kingswells? Readers have their say ahead of auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What would you do with this tiny strip of land in Kingswells? Readers have their say ahead of auction

Lemonade stands, mini-golf and wild-camping sites are just some of the ideas being floated.

By Jamie Sinclair
What would you do with the land. Image: Future Property Auctions.
What would you do with the land. Image: Future Property Auctions.

P&J readers have been sharing their ideas for three tiny plots of land that have gone up for sale in Kingswells

The small grassy areas have been listed by Future Property Auctions with an opening bid of £1,000.

The Wellside Avenue patches were featured on the TikTiok account Housing Horrors.

Since Housing Horrors’ video was posted it has amassed more than one million views on the platform.

Now P&J readers have had their say on the bizarre listing.

From big driveways to business ventures, there have been several ideas for what could be done with the land.

The land has gone viral on TikTok. Image: Housing Horrors/ TikTok.

What could be done with the Kingswells patches?

Some feel that a big driveway for the neighbours would be a no-brainer, should it be given the go-ahead.

Sandy Michie said: “If I was the neighbours they should buy it and make a bigger drive subject to planning permission.”

Ray Robertson said: “The owners of those two houses should go together and buy that bit then extend the drives.”

Steven Lamont: “If it was outside my house with no parking I would buy it and lower the kerb so I could park at my door.”

Kevin Johnston feels as though it could be a part of an elaborate plan.

“This so the council doesn’t have to cut the grass.”

David Redwood thinks it could be “a good site to wild camp”.

Emma Campbell Reid had the brilliant idea of “Mini mini golf”.

Nick Jol thinks the land could be fine as it is:

“Orrrrr just leave them as grass. Why do developers hate green areas so much? It’s like their brain can’t process anything other than concrete.”

The small patch of land in Kingswells. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Hot dog stand or the new Aberdeen stadium?

Comments on the original video suggested a hotdog stand, however, we’re unsure if readers were convinced.

Graeme A Hogg said: “Ah yes I’ve heard hot dog stands in housing estates are really something that people are calling for

David Shand said: “Wish I had a hot dog van on my street.”

Lana van der Toorren said: “Instead of hotdogs, how about a lemonade stand?”

However, it appears that the proposed ventures could just be pipedreams.

Jeff Smith said: “Stayed there for 20 years. It’s a worthless piece of grass, unfortunately.”

Dorothy Burke said: “If it’s a Barrett house I’d be very wary. I have a piece of ground outside my fence it’s supposed to be mine and I’m not allowed to extend it to take that bit into my garden.

“I’m also not allowed to put a fence up as they have told me they might need to dig up my garden as there are pipes there.

“They don’t tell you things like that when you buy their houses. I was so disappointed.”

The tiny patches of land could be yours for £1,000. Image: Future Property Auctions.

That won’t stop P&J readers from storming their ideas.

Lee Beaton said: “I’m thinking about buying it and putting up a massive billboard.”

Darren Bruce said: “Buy the plot and park up in a scabby old campervan and live off the grid.

Angie Campbell said: “Vape shop or barbers seem to pop up everywhere why not add a few more.”

Jason Creamer looks to have found the Dons post-Pitodrie home. He joked: “New Aberdeen Fc stadium proposal?”

Conversation