What would you do with this tiny strip of land in Kingswells? Readers have their say ahead of auction

P&J readers have been sharing their ideas for three tiny plots of land that have gone up for sale in Kingswells

The small grassy areas have been listed by Future Property Auctions with an opening bid of £1,000.

The Wellside Avenue patches were featured on the TikTiok account Housing Horrors.

Since Housing Horrors’ video was posted it has amassed more than one million views on the platform.

Now P&J readers have had their say on the bizarre listing.

From big driveways to business ventures, there have been several ideas for what could be done with the land.

What could be done with the Kingswells patches?

Some feel that a big driveway for the neighbours would be a no-brainer, should it be given the go-ahead.

Sandy Michie said: “If I was the neighbours they should buy it and make a bigger drive subject to planning permission.”

Ray Robertson said: “The owners of those two houses should go together and buy that bit then extend the drives.”

Steven Lamont: “If it was outside my house with no parking I would buy it and lower the kerb so I could park at my door.”

Kevin Johnston feels as though it could be a part of an elaborate plan.

“This so the council doesn’t have to cut the grass.”

David Redwood thinks it could be “a good site to wild camp”.

Emma Campbell Reid had the brilliant idea of “Mini mini golf”.

Nick Jol thinks the land could be fine as it is:

“Orrrrr just leave them as grass. Why do developers hate green areas so much? It’s like their brain can’t process anything other than concrete.”

Hot dog stand or the new Aberdeen stadium?

Comments on the original video suggested a hotdog stand, however, we’re unsure if readers were convinced.

Graeme A Hogg said: “Ah yes I’ve heard hot dog stands in housing estates are really something that people are calling for

David Shand said: “Wish I had a hot dog van on my street.”

Lana van der Toorren said: “Instead of hotdogs, how about a lemonade stand?”

However, it appears that the proposed ventures could just be pipedreams.

Jeff Smith said: “Stayed there for 20 years. It’s a worthless piece of grass, unfortunately.”

Dorothy Burke said: “If it’s a Barrett house I’d be very wary. I have a piece of ground outside my fence it’s supposed to be mine and I’m not allowed to extend it to take that bit into my garden.

“I’m also not allowed to put a fence up as they have told me they might need to dig up my garden as there are pipes there.

“They don’t tell you things like that when you buy their houses. I was so disappointed.”

That won’t stop P&J readers from storming their ideas.

Lee Beaton said: “I’m thinking about buying it and putting up a massive billboard.”

Darren Bruce said: “Buy the plot and park up in a scabby old campervan and live off the grid.

Angie Campbell said: “Vape shop or barbers seem to pop up everywhere why not add a few more.”

Jason Creamer looks to have found the Dons post-Pitodrie home. He joked: “New Aberdeen Fc stadium proposal?”