Aberdeen DJ pays tribute to hospitality ‘legend’ Stewart Spence following his death

A DJ who worked at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel for 35 years has paid tribute to Stewart Spence.

He was a “people person” is just two words Ian Macindoe would use to describe Aberdeen hotelier Mr Spence.

The former Marcliffe Hotel owner died last week after a career spanning more than 55 years in hospitality.

Ian spent more than three decades working as his resident DJ and has many fond memories of their time spent together.

The former Kittybrewster Primary headteacher first met Mr Spence when he was working as a part-time student barman at the Queen’s Hotel in 1975.

‘He valued people’

Little did he know at the time just how big an influence Mr Spence would play on his DJ career.

The grandad-of-four, who has run Un1que Disco for six decades, said: “My first contact with Mr Spence was when I was a part-time student barman at the Queen’s Hotel in 1975 but my first gig for Mr Spence was in the Marcliffe in 1978.

“And just through a lot of quirks of fate, I got the residency at the new Marcliffe.

“I moved with them when it relocated to the Marcliffe at Pitfodels.

“He valued people. To me he was a people person.”

Ian, who is married to Morag, combined his DJ career with being a full-time primary teacher, including a spell as headteacher at Kittybrewster School from January 2006 to July 2014.

There’s one particular story he’ll never forget when it comes to Mr Spence and his kindness.

“My primary sevens wanted to have a prom and my first thought was no as I thought proms were for sixth years.

“But they were a nice year group and I thought about going somewhere for a nice meal instead.

“I said I would try and find a five star posh hotel, and we’ll go for a meal there.

“So we wrote a letter to Mr Spence explaining what we wanted to do, and he bought into it hook, line and sinker.

“The kids wanted a McDonald’s. They wanted burger and chips and ice cream. They didn’t want anything fancy.

“So of course, that’s not on the menu. But Mr Spence went out of his way to make sure those 30 primary seven school kids got a McDonald’s in the Marcliffe one Monday night.

“He bought into that. And it was free of charge, as you’d expect. He didn’t want anything. To me that summed up the man.”

Special memories

After that the pupils wanted to thank Mr Spence for the experience and Ian gifted him with a special certificate that took pride of place in the Marcliffe.

Ian recalls: “As a head teacher, I used to give certificates to people who were worthy of it.

“So we got a photo taken and I got one of the primary seven boys to present Mr Spence with this head teacher certificate.

“We use the Marcliffe a lot as a family including my own wedding. The next time I was in, that head teacher certificate was on the piano in the drawing room alongside royalty, sports stars, and Michal Gorbachev.

“And I was just blown away.”

Ian has many special memories from his days as a resident DJ for Mr Spence.

He revealed he would always request I’m In The Mood For Dancing by The Nolans.

Ian said: “It was his ‘go to’ song. He always asked for it at a function I was DJing at.

“And will always remember when he did Gangnam Style up on the stage on Hogmanay 2012 along with other party goers. What a night and what sight!”

Stewart Spence an ‘icon’

Others in Aberdeen’s hospitality sector have also been remembering Mr Spence.

Mr Spence owned numerous hotels throughout his career, including the Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen’s King’s Gate, Capitol Restaurant, Queens Hotel, Belvidere Hotel and Invery House in Banchory.

He was the winner of several lifetime achievement awards including Grampian Awards for Business Excellence and Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, both in 2014.

The same year he was made an MBE for services to tourism.

Graham Mitchell, owner of Aberdeen’s Tarragon restaurants, said: “We are truly saddened by the passing of Stewart Spence, an absolute legend in the north-east of Scotland’s hospitality sector.

“Stewart was an inspiration to so many! A man with a treasure trove of knowledge, experience and passion which he generously shared with those fortunate enough to work or meet him.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to entire spence family during this time.

There was always a warm welcome and smile on his face when you entered the Marcliffe!

“Sleep tight Mr Spence from the entire Tarragon family.”

Frank Whitaker, Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels’ Association chairman, described Mr Spence as an icon.

He said: “Stewart was a real professional, recognising at an early stage that Aberdeen needed to work hard together to have legacy success from a burgeoning oil industry.

“Having positioned The Marcliffe as Aberdeen’s luxury place to stay, Stewart was a role model for business leaders. He worked as hard on external influencing, knowing that his business would benefit from better economic conditions in the region, as he did on his own hotel.

“At heart, Stewart was the consummate hotelier; as comfortable playing host to international figures like Mikhail Gorbachev as he was teaching young hotel team members his standards of perfection.

“He was a towering figure in the region’s hotel world and many of us in the industry would be proud to leave a fraction of the legacy that he has; this truly is the passing of an icon.”

Tributes across social media

Tributes also poured in Facebook for Mr Spence following the news of his death.

Irene Tough said: “A great loss to Aberdeen’s hospitality and tourism industry, where his inspiring enthusiasm of promoting Aberdeen was infectious.

“A true professional in every way and a great mentor to many.”

Martyn Garvie said: “A true gent and the person who set the standard for a truly special hospitality experience in Aberdeen. Rest in peace Mr Spence.”

Lynne Walker echoed his sentiments saying: “Stewart will be remembered as THE ultimate restaurateur and hotelier in Aberdeen.

“A true gentleman and best in the business.”

Mr Spence has also been praised for helping many young people get their start in the sector.

Greg Leslie: “A true gent of the hospitality industry.

“Helped me out a lot when I was a young chef starting out.”

Kristen Williamson: “He gave me my first job and introduction to the kitchen world and I never looked back. True gent.”