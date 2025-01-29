Uncertainty over future of Aberdeenshire distillery amid staff redundancies and paused production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uncertainty over future of Aberdeenshire distillery amid staff redundancies and paused production

Glenglassaugh Distillery near Portsoy started production of its malt scotch whisky in 2008.

By Alex Banks
Glenglassaugh Distillery near Portsoy.
A whisky maker has made staff redundant and paused production at its Aberdeenshire distillery.

Glenglassaugh Distillery near Portsoy is owned by Brown-Forman, which has confirmed the news as part of its ongoing planning process.

However, the distillery said it will not be permanently shutting down.

It added that it will continue a “shared production” model with BenRiach in Elgin, which is also owned by Brown-Forman.

The distillery first opened in 1875 but closed in 1986 before being revived in 2008.

Production pause is ‘standard in the industry’

A Glenglassaugh spokesperson said while plans are always subject to change, occasional “silent seasons” are standard in the whisky industry.

The spokesperson said: “Glenglassaugh Distillery is not shutting down.

“We operate a shared production model with Benriach, which will involve periods of production alongside occasional silent seasons, as has been the case traditionally.

“This allows us to optimize resources and expertise across both distilleries.

“This shared production model, and our ongoing demand planning process, resulted in a small number of redundancies.

The distillery said pauses in production are normal in the industry. Image: Glenglassaugh

“We deeply value the contributions of those impacted and are committed to providing support to them throughout this process.

“Our commitment to crafting exceptional whiskies remains as strong as ever.

“We are grateful for the continued support and enthusiasm of our customers and markets worldwide.”

The Press and Journal understands the redundancies are expected to impact fewer than five people.

Glenglassaugh Distillery worker’s message after redundancies

Former distillery production operator Tijay Salhotra announced he was leaving the distillery on his Instagram.

In his post, he said: “And just like that my time at Glenglassaugh and Brown-Forman has come to an end.

“Due to the decline in the whisky industry and a change in the corporations activities, Glenglassaugh is halting production for a while making my role redundant.

The redundancies are expected to impact fewer than five people as part of an ongoing process. Image: Glenglassaugh

“It’s not closing for good and it should restart towards the end of the year.

“It’s been an amazing three years with the company, beginning from my time at Glendronach in the visitor centre and the last two years at the helm of Glenglassaugh.

“I’m not sure what’s next for me personally, I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason so let’s see what life has in store for me.

“Glenglassaugh will always be in my heart and a part of me will always be at Glenglassaugh.”

