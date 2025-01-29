New Aberdeen Airport boss targets more routes for the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen Airport boss targets more routes for the city

The airport has been sold as part of a £1.53 billion sale to AviAlliance.

By Kelly Wilson
Could new flight destinations be on the way for Aberdeen Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Could new flight destinations be on the way for Aberdeen Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The new owner of Aberdeen Airport has described it as having “strong growth potential” following its acquisition.

AviAlliance, a leading private airport investor and operator, today confirmed it had completed the deal to acquire AGS Airports from Ferrovial and Macquarie.

Managing director Gerhard Schroeder believes the Granite City airport is an “excellent asset” for the operator which paid £1.53bn for the company.

Aberdeen Airport ‘strong growth potential’

AGS Airports also operates Glasgow and Southampton airports.

Mr Schroeder said: “Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports are excellent assets with strong growth potential that will benefit significantly from the forward-thinking exchange of expertise in growing connectivity, expanding passenger numbers and delivering superior passenger experience from across our world-class airport portfolio.”

It already operates Athens International Airport, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico.

The acquisition sees Kam Jandu, most recently CEO of Budapest Airport, appointed new chief executive of AGS Airports. He succeeds Andy Cliffe who has left by mutual consent.

Mr Jandu, who has more than 30 years of experience in aviation, said: “Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports offer unique propositions and catchment areas which present growth opportunities for airlines and other business partners alike.

Kam Jandu is new chief exec of AGS Airports. Image:  FGS Global

“Working with the great people we have across the group and airports we aim to further improve their economic impact in a sustainable manner for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“I am looking forward to continuing the excellent achievements that have already been reached in this regard and to delivering the ambitious plans in the years ahead.”

Mr Cliffe said: “It has been my pleasure to lead AGS Airports for the past years as we successfully transformed the business into the world-class airport operator it is today focused on delivering the enormous growth potential of the group.”

Who are the new owners AviAlliance?

AviAlliance is the wholly-owned airports platform of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), one of Canada’s largest pension investors.

Founded in 1997 and acquired by PSP Investments in 2013, it has a track record of traffic growth, operational excellence and superior passenger experience as well as investment in its airports.

Recently published accounts at Companies House show turnover rose to £51.9 million at Aberdeen International Airport Ltd in 2023, an increase of 12% from £46.3m in 2022.

Pre-tax profits soared to £6.8m last year, up from £266,000 in 2022.

Passenger numbers at Aberdeen Airport rocketed to 2.3 million last year, with international traffic soaring by 24%, bumped further by a 9.3% increase in domestic users.

Richard Chang, PSP Investments managing director and head of Europe and Asia-Pacific, infrastructure investments, said: “We are proud to add AGS Airports to our infrastructure portfolio, and to further increase our commitment to Scotland and the wider United Kingdom.

“We believe that the operational expertise and track record of AviAlliance will deliver tangible benefit for AGS Airports and the communities it serves in Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Southampton.”

