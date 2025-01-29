Highland League digest: Reaction to Inverurie Locos’ new signing; Matthew Wallace enjoying life at Huntly plus news of Kevin Fraser’s testimonial

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson believes Josh Bolton can be a great addition to their squad after signing him for a second time.

The 24-year-old has joined the Railwaymen on a deal until the summer of 2027 from Fraserburgh, where he played in attack, midfield and also, on occasion, at right-back.

Bolton started his Breedon Highland League career with Inverurie before Donaldson signed him for Keith in August 2019.

However, that period working together ended with Bolton being sold to junior club East End and he then joined the Broch in December 2022.

Having been reunited with Bolton, Donaldson is confident things will work out well for all parties this time around.

He said: “Josh wouldn’t have been playing for Fraserburgh for the last couple of seasons if he wasn’t a good player, so that tells you everything about him really.

“I had him at Keith when he was younger and I sold him quite quickly because his attitude at the time didn’t fit with what we were looking for.

“But since then Josh has grown up and matured as a player and a person.

“If Josh comes in and applies himself like we expect then he’ll be a great addition to our squad.

“The last time we worked together it didn’t work out, but he knows why that was and I’m confident that won’t be the case this time.

“Josh and I have still had a decent enough relationship since our time together at Keith and I was more than happy to give Josh another chance.

“He’s got a point to prove coming back to Inverurie as well, he wants to get his head down and work hard.”

New recruit primed for attacking role

Bolton made 70 appearances for Fraserburgh and demonstrated his versatility during his time at Bellslea.

But Donaldson is pretty clear on what his role will be for Inverurie.

He added: “I see Josh playing as a number 10 or a number nine for us.

“There’s no hiding the fact we haven’t scored as many goals as we should have this season.

“So I’m hopeful Josh can make an impact in the forward areas.

“He knows where the net is and he can be a real handful for us in attack.”

Wallace riding high at Huntly

Matthew Wallace believes his spell at Huntly has been the best of his career and is targeting silverware after extending his stay at Christie Park.

The midfielder, who joined the Black and Golds from Banks o’ Dee a year ago, and team-mate Callum Murray have both penned new contracts until the summer of 2027.

Wallace, who has also played for Deveronvale in the Breedon Highland League, believes he has thrived since signing for Huntly.

The 26-year-old said: “I would say I’m playing the best football of my career, I’ve had a run of games and I think my performances have been pretty consistent.

“I’m a more experienced player now and I’m enjoying the responsibility of having a big role within the team.

“Hopefully the coaches know what they’ll get from me when I play and I know what they expect from me and the ideas they have for how they want us to play.

“I’m enjoying my football and I think Huntly is the right place for me.”

Trophy target after near miss

As he looks to the future Wallace wants to help Huntly end their wait for silverware, which stretches back to October 2007.

They came close earlier this season, losing 1-0 to Banks o’ Dee in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in November.

Wallace, who is an accountant, missed that match due to a work trip to Houston.

He added: “Our targets going forward are to try to get into the top six in the league and to win a cup.

“Those are our targets, we’ve got a good squad and I think we’re well-placed to try to do that.

“We’ve been close to winning a cup, we had a final this season which I unfortunately missed due to work.

“Once we won the semi-final I knew I would miss the final. It was unfortunate the way it landed, but it was just one of those things.

“Unfortunately the boys didn’t get the result we were looking for. But we’ll look to build on that in the next few seasons and hopefully manage to win a cup.

“Coming close this season makes me determined to try to be involved in a final with the club and to win some silverware.

“That’s the goal we all have, it’s been a while since Huntly has won something so hopefully in the next few seasons we can do it.”

Events pencilled for Fraser’s testimonial

Buckie Thistle stalwart Kevin Fraser’s testimonial year is starting to take shape.

The midfielder is being honoured following a decade of service to the Jags after joining in January 2015 following a spell in Australia.

Fraser captained Buckie to the Breedon Highland League title and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in the 2016-17 season and was named Highland League player of the year at the end of that campaign.

This term the 33-year-old has returned to the Thistle midfield after nearly two years out with a groin injury.

Fraser’s first testimonial event will be a golf day at Strathlene Golf Club on Saturday May 24, while his dinner will be held on Saturday November 15 at the Douglas Hotel in Aberdeen.

His testimonial match is still to be arranged, but will be played in the summer of 2026.

Anyone interested in attending these events is asked to get in touch with the testimonial committee.

In a club statement, Buckie Thistle added: “Buckie Thistle Football Club are delighted to confirm that midfielder Kevin Fraser has been granted a well-deserved testimonial for season 2025-26.

“The Inverness-based midfield general joined the club in January 2015 from Australian side Northern Fury and has been one of the best players in the Highland League over the last ten years.

“His comeback this season after almost two years out with a bad groin injury, is a real testament to his hard work and dedication to Buckie Thistle.

“Kevin has always been a good influence in the dressing room and his experience is invaluable in helping the younger players at the club.

“This testimonial is fully deserved, and Kevin will surely get the recognition he has earned from our tremendous fans.”