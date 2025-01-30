Inverness guest house on market for £700,000 as owners eye retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Inverness guest house on market for £700,000 as owners eye retirement

Meanwhile, a former Elgin newsagents and a Dufftown guest house can also be found amongst this week's market highlights.

By Alex Banks
The Inverness guest house is on the market. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
An Inverness guest house with 10 bedrooms has been put up for sale for £700,000.

Westbourne Guest House on Huntly Street can be found amongst the highlights of the Highland commercial property listings.

Meanwhile, a former newsagents and a guest house in Moray are also up for sale.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Westbourne Guest House, Inverness

We start in the Highland capital, where a popular 10-bedroom guest house has hit the market for £700,000.

Westbourne Guest House on Huntly Street is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal.

The estate agent said the modern semi-detached building offers “a fantastic lifestyle business opportunity”.

The 10-bedroom guest house also includes an owner’s accommodation and has been brought to the market for the first time in more than 25 years.

Westbourne Guest House is for sale. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

McEwan Fraser said: “Westbourne Guest House offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase an already established modern guest house.

“Located within a five-minute walk of one of Scotland’s most popular cities while enjoying the benefits of living onsite.

“The current owners have enjoyed the benefits of owning and operating a lifestyle business but now feel it’s time for a well-earned retirement.”

Woodlands Terrace, Grantown

Next, to Grantown where a six-bedroom guest house, Woodlands Terrace, which is on the market for £625,000.

The property, marketed by CCL Property, is described as “immaculately furnished and decorated, with great care taken to retain the original Victorian features”.

The 10-bedroom guest house is set across two floors with a sitting room and dining area on the ground floor.

Woodlands Terrace is for sale. Image: CCL Property

CCL Property said: “The staircase to the upper floors is stunning, featuring pitch pine banisters and a stained-glass window that provides beautiful reflective light.

“The property offers a wonderful blend of period charm and modern amenities.

“Making it an ideal home for those who appreciate both historical features and contemporary comforts.”

Commercial unit, Elgin

Staying in Moray, a commercial unit on Pluscarden Road in Elgin is on the market for £55,000.

CCL Property is also in charge of this listing and said it had operated as a long-established newsagent before being converted into an office space.

The selling agent said: “The flexible accommodation is suitable for a variety of uses, making it an attractive option for different business types.

The Elgin property could be yours for just £55,000. Image: CCL Property

“Its adaptability makes it ideal for an owner-operator or as an investment opportunity.

“Situated in a prime location close to the A96 and opposite Dr Grays hospital, the property would make an excellent office space.”

Fournet House, Dufftown

Last but not least, Fournet House in Dufftown is up for sale with a price of £250,000.

Built around 1890, the period property has “significant” local history in the whisky capital of Scotland.

The High Street location has two entrances with six guest bedrooms as well as an owner’s accommodation.

The multi-purpose three-storey house is a “blank canvas” according to selling agent Nested.

Fournet House is for sale as a “blank canvas”. Image: Nested

It said: “Fournet was formally owned by a wealthy local draper and has retained many original features.

“Imagine the Possibilities. Fournet House offers a blank canvas for your vision.

“The property’s layout, location, and historic charm make it the perfect foundation for a range of innovative business ideas.”

