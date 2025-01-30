Inverness guest house on market for £700,000 as owners eye retirement

An Inverness guest house with 10 bedrooms has been put up for sale for £700,000.

Westbourne Guest House on Huntly Street can be found amongst the highlights of the Highland commercial property listings.

Meanwhile, a former newsagents and a guest house in Moray are also up for sale.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Westbourne Guest House, Inverness

We start in the Highland capital, where a popular 10-bedroom guest house has hit the market for £700,000.

Westbourne Guest House on Huntly Street is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal.

The estate agent said the modern semi-detached building offers “a fantastic lifestyle business opportunity”.

The 10-bedroom guest house also includes an owner’s accommodation and has been brought to the market for the first time in more than 25 years.

McEwan Fraser said: “Westbourne Guest House offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase an already established modern guest house.

“Located within a five-minute walk of one of Scotland’s most popular cities while enjoying the benefits of living onsite.

“The current owners have enjoyed the benefits of owning and operating a lifestyle business but now feel it’s time for a well-earned retirement.”

Woodlands Terrace, Grantown

Next, to Grantown where a six-bedroom guest house, Woodlands Terrace, which is on the market for £625,000.

The property, marketed by CCL Property, is described as “immaculately furnished and decorated, with great care taken to retain the original Victorian features”.

The 10-bedroom guest house is set across two floors with a sitting room and dining area on the ground floor.

CCL Property said: “The staircase to the upper floors is stunning, featuring pitch pine banisters and a stained-glass window that provides beautiful reflective light.

“The property offers a wonderful blend of period charm and modern amenities.

“Making it an ideal home for those who appreciate both historical features and contemporary comforts.”

Commercial unit, Elgin

Staying in Moray, a commercial unit on Pluscarden Road in Elgin is on the market for £55,000.

CCL Property is also in charge of this listing and said it had operated as a long-established newsagent before being converted into an office space.

The selling agent said: “The flexible accommodation is suitable for a variety of uses, making it an attractive option for different business types.

“Its adaptability makes it ideal for an owner-operator or as an investment opportunity.

“Situated in a prime location close to the A96 and opposite Dr Grays hospital, the property would make an excellent office space.”

Fournet House, Dufftown

Last but not least, Fournet House in Dufftown is up for sale with a price of £250,000.

Built around 1890, the period property has “significant” local history in the whisky capital of Scotland.

The High Street location has two entrances with six guest bedrooms as well as an owner’s accommodation.

The multi-purpose three-storey house is a “blank canvas” according to selling agent Nested.

It said: “Fournet was formally owned by a wealthy local draper and has retained many original features.

“Imagine the Possibilities. Fournet House offers a blank canvas for your vision.

“The property’s layout, location, and historic charm make it the perfect foundation for a range of innovative business ideas.”