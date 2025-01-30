Nigerian-born Timi on why she loves Aberdeen as she launches Black Tech Scot

Safe, affordable, and full of potential – that’s how cybersecurity specialist Timi Adegunwa is promoting Aberdeen as a new hub for black tech professionals.

Nigerian-born Timi moved to the Granite City back in 2012 to work for BP after almost a decade in London.

Since then she has watched Aberdeen’s Nigerian population grow at a staggering rate.

Now, she’s setting out to create real change for black professionals in the region with the launch of Black Tech Scot — an initiative to get more black people into Scotland’s booming tech sector.

Black Tech Scot launch

For Timi and her husband, the decision to leave London was fuelled by a desire for a safer, quieter life—far from the chaos of shootings, knife crime, and escalating violence.

“Aberdeen is safer, more peaceful, and honestly, it’s more affordable,” she said.

“In less than two years, my husband and I were able to buy our own property.”

When Timi arrived in 2012, she was part of a small Nigerian community, mainly professionals working in industries like oil and gas.

Fast forward to today and the numbers have exploded. Many have come for the job opportunities, particularly in healthcare, and Timi is excited to see how these skilled workers are already filling much-needed roles.

Offering mentorship and support

And she points out how the Nigerian population in Aberdeen has grown “massively” in the 12 years she has lived in the city

“When I first arrived, there were maybe 100 of us. Now, we’re pushing 300 in Aberdeen, and I’m told Inverness has twice as many.

“These people are coming for opportunity, and they’re bringing their skills and culture with them. It’s an exciting time to be here.”

But Timi isn’t just watching from the side-lines—she’s jumping in with both feet. Her new venture, Black Tech Scot, launched on Thursday at Aberdeen’s One Tech Hub.

And it aims to bridge the gap for black people wanting to break into Scotland’s tech sector.

With a focus on mentorship, peer support and networking, she’s building a community that will empower black professionals to claim their place in a rapidly growing industry.

“I love my culture. I’m from the Ijebu clan—we’re known for being stylish, vibrant, and we love to party,” Timi laughed.

“But I’m also a Scot now, my friends call me the ‘Ijebu-Scot’. Scotland has welcomed me, and I want to help others like me feel that same sense of belonging.”