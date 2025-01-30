Nigerian-born Timi on why she loves Aberdeen as she launches Black Tech Scot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Nigerian-born Timi on why she loves Aberdeen as she launches Black Tech Scot

Cybersecurity specialist Timi Adegunwa talks about finding happiness and community in Aberdeen and her new Black Scot Tech launch.

By Liza Hamilton
Founder of Black Tech Scot, Timi Adegunwa. Image: Aanuoluwapo Famosinpe
Safe, affordable, and full of potential – that’s how cybersecurity specialist Timi Adegunwa is promoting Aberdeen as a new hub for black tech professionals.

Nigerian-born Timi moved to the Granite City back in 2012 to work for BP after almost a decade in London.

Since then she has watched Aberdeen’s Nigerian population grow at a staggering rate.

Now, she’s setting out to create real change for black professionals in the region with the launch of Black Tech Scot — an initiative to get more black people into Scotland’s booming tech sector.

Black Tech Scot launch

For Timi and her husband, the decision to leave London was fuelled by a desire for a safer, quieter life—far from the chaos of shootings, knife crime, and escalating violence.

“Aberdeen is safer, more peaceful, and honestly, it’s more affordable,” she said.

“In less than two years, my husband and I were able to buy our own property.”

When Timi arrived in 2012, she was part of a small Nigerian community, mainly professionals working in industries like oil and gas.

Fast forward to today and the numbers have exploded. Many have come for the job opportunities, particularly in healthcare, and Timi is excited to see how these skilled workers are already filling much-needed roles.

Offering mentorship and support

And she points out how the Nigerian population in Aberdeen has grown “massively” in the 12 years she has lived in the city

“When I first arrived, there were maybe 100 of us. Now, we’re pushing 300 in Aberdeen, and I’m told  Inverness has twice as many.

“These people are coming for opportunity, and they’re bringing their skills and culture with them. It’s an exciting time to be here.”

Mobolaji Adeniyi and his wife Eniloa plus staff at The Gidi Grill which has brought a taste of West Africa to Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Gidi Grill

But Timi isn’t just watching from the side-lines—she’s jumping in with both feet. Her new venture, Black Tech Scot, launched on Thursday at Aberdeen’s One Tech Hub.

And it aims to bridge the gap for black people wanting to break into Scotland’s tech sector.

With a focus on mentorship, peer support and networking, she’s building a community that will empower black professionals to claim their place in a rapidly growing industry.

“I love my culture. I’m from the Ijebu clan—we’re known for being stylish, vibrant, and we love to party,” Timi laughed.

“But I’m also a Scot now, my friends call me the ‘Ijebu-Scot’. Scotland has welcomed me, and I want to help others like me feel that same sense of belonging.”

