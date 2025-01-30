Man rushed to hospital after being found injured at Barra Castle car park

A man in his sixties has been taken to hospital after being found injured at a car park near Oldmeldrum.

Emergency services were called to Barra Castle after reports of the incident at about 11.40am.

Ambulance, special operation and trauma teams were all sent to the Aberdeenshire venue in response.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) rushed the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he now remains.

The current condition of the man is unknown.

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.36am today to attend an incident near Oldmeldrum.

“We sent one ambulance and our special operations and trauma teams to the scene and transported one male patient in his 60s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Barra Castle car park incident not being investigated

Police were also called to the scene, near Oldmeldrum, but no further enquiries into the incident are being undertaken.

A spokesperson said: “The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. There is no further police involvement.”

Barra Castle was approached, but declined to comment.