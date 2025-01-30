Man rushed to hospital after being found injured at Barra Castle car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man rushed to hospital after being found injured at Barra Castle car park

Emergency services came to the aid of the casualty near Oldmeldrum this morning.

By Graham Fleming
Police were called to Barra Castle this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A man in his sixties has been taken to hospital after being found injured at a car park near Oldmeldrum.

Emergency services were called to Barra Castle after reports of the incident at about 11.40am.

Ambulance, special operation and trauma teams were all sent to the Aberdeenshire venue in response.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) rushed the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he now remains.

The current condition of the man is unknown.

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.36am today to attend an incident near Oldmeldrum.

“We sent one ambulance and our special operations and trauma teams to the scene and transported one male patient in his 60s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Barra Castle car park incident not being investigated

Police were also called to the scene, near Oldmeldrum, but no further enquiries into the incident are being undertaken.

A spokesperson said: “The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. There is no further police involvement.”

Barra Castle was approached, but declined to comment.

