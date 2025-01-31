Aberdeenshire office at ‘well-established’ business park to go under the hammer

An Aberdeenshire office building will go under the hammer next month.

Pavilion 2 at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill has a guide price of £450,000 and will be auctioned off by Acuitus on February 13 at 1pm.

The vacant two-storey property was constructed in 2008 and is surrounded by offices occupied by energy firms.

Acuitus also said Westhill is considered a “centre of excellence” for underwater engineering.

And the auction also features another Aberdeen development on Albert Place.

Business park’s potential

Acuitus non executive director Mhairi Archibald believes demand for Aberdeen office space means the building could be of interest to several parties.

She said: “Increased investment interest in office buildings continues to grow in Aberdeen.

“Arnhall Business Park is occupied by a large number of energy-related businesses and has the potential to be of interest to owner-occupiers and investors.”

Acuitus said Pavilion 2 at the “well-established” Arnhall Business Park in Westhill offers a “modern office pavilion”.

The building extends to a total area of around 24,205 sq ft and is largely open plan arranged around a central core. It also has 90 car spaces directly in front of the property.

Nearby occupiers include Subsea 7, TotalEnergies, Scottish Water and Kongsberg.

Arnhall Business Park building not all that’s up for grabs

Another Aberdeen office building is also up for grabs at the online auction on February 13.

Acuitus said the property on Albert Place comprises a “modern office building” which is planned over part ground and first floors.

There is also a small garden to the rear of the property at the West End office space.

Acuitus added: “The immediate areas benefits from a mix of residential and commercial uses and occupiers.

“Nearby commercial occupiers include Mackinnons Solicitors, Infinity Accountants, Mearns and Gill and Castlehill Housing.”