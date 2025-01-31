Aberdeenshire office at ‘well-established’ business park to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire office at ‘well-established’ business park to go under the hammer

The auction next month also features another property in Aberdeen.

By Alex Banks
An Arnhall Business Park unit is up for grabs Image: Acuitus
An Aberdeenshire office building will go under the hammer next month.

Pavilion 2 at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill has a guide price of £450,000 and will be auctioned off by Acuitus on February 13 at 1pm.

The vacant two-storey property was constructed in 2008 and is surrounded by offices occupied by energy firms.

Acuitus also said Westhill is considered a “centre of excellence” for underwater engineering.

And the auction also features another Aberdeen development on Albert Place.

Business park’s potential

Acuitus non executive director Mhairi Archibald believes demand for Aberdeen office space means the building could be of interest to several parties.

She said: “Increased investment interest in office buildings continues to grow in Aberdeen.

“Arnhall Business Park is occupied by a large number of energy-related businesses and has the potential to be of interest to owner-occupiers and investors.”

Inside the open plan space. Image: Acuitus

Acuitus said Pavilion 2 at the “well-established” Arnhall Business Park in Westhill offers a “modern office pavilion”.

The building extends to a total area of around 24,205 sq ft and is largely open plan arranged around a central core. It also has 90 car spaces directly in front of the property.

Nearby occupiers include Subsea 7, TotalEnergies, Scottish Water and Kongsberg.

Arnhall Business Park building not all that’s up for grabs

Another Aberdeen office building is also up for grabs at the online auction on February 13.

Acuitus said the property on Albert Place comprises a “modern office building” which is planned over part ground and first floors.

There is also a small garden to the rear of the property at the West End office space.

The outlined building is also up for grabs at the next auction. Image: Acuitus

Acuitus added: “The immediate areas benefits from a mix of residential and commercial uses and occupiers.

“Nearby commercial occupiers include Mackinnons Solicitors, Infinity Accountants, Mearns and Gill and Castlehill Housing.”

Conversation