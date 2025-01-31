My Aberdeen: Michael Gove on beating Rangers, and why the Granite City is ‘the best place in the world’

Seeing the Dons beat Rangers at Pittodrie is Michael Gove’s idea of a perfect day.

And he’s in no doubt about which pubs, restaurant, and café to visit either side of the match.

While he might have made waves in Westminster in recent years, Gove remains proud of his home city – and still knows the best things to do and places to see.

Born in Aberdeen, he grew up in the Kittybrewster area of the city before relocating to Rosehill Drive.

His dad, Ernest, ran a fish processing business at Aberdeen harbour and his mum, Christine, was a lab assistant at Aberdeen University, later working at the Aberdeen School for the Deaf.

A former pupil at Sunnybank and Kittybrewster primary schools, he passed the entrance exam for Robert Gordon’s College before going on to Oxford University.

Though Gove was secretary of the Aberdeen South Young Conservatives during the mid-1980s, he had previously joined the Labour Party, campaigning for them in the city during the 1983 general election campaign.

He was a prominent figure in the campaign for Britain to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, and in 2019 was second favourite with the bookmakers during the Conservative leadership election, eventually losing out to Boris Johnson.

It’s thought Gove came within a whisker of becoming Prime Minister.

Nonetheless, one of Aberdeen’s most famous sons is happy with his lot, with the former Press & Journal reporter having returned to journalism as editor of The Spectator.

And despite having lived at such salubrious addresses as Earl’s Court, Notting Hill, North Kensington, Mayfair and St James’s, his heart remains very much in the Granite City… at Rosehill Drive, to be specific.

Gove opened up to his former employer The P&J about his love for Aberdeen… here’s what he had to say.

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeen?

Pittodrie! And the Inversnecky Café.

What makes Aberdeen so special?

It’s the best place in the world. A city of the perfect size, with the friendliest people, beautiful architecture and wonderful pubs – The Prince of Wales, The Grill and Ma Cameron’s top among them.

Most memorable night you’ve had in Aberdeen?

I think that’s public knowledge already – a venture back into clubbing…

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen and why?

Poldino’s in Little Belmont Street – I’ve been going there since the 1980s. Warm welcome, superb pasta, great steaks.

Best place in Aberdeen when you’re looking for inspiration?

Walking down from my mum’s home in Rosehill Drive, past the old Northern College of Education and St Machar Academy, then through Old Aberdeen, into the wonderful second-hand bookshop on the Spital, then Mounthooly and Schoolhill, ending up at the Art Gallery – my favourite city walk.

What is your first memory in Aberdeen?

Playing in Seaton Park.

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeen?

The Inversnecky Cafe.

How is 2025 going for you?

Chavvin awa.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’m back to journalism – I started with The P&J and it’s been downhill ever since then. Currently working at The Spectator.

Describe your perfect day in Aberdeen?

Breakfast at home with my mum – rolls fresh from the corner shop at the top of Rosehill Drive, a walk into town, a quick break at the Prince Of Wales, then on to Pittodrie to see the Dons beat Rangers.

Back home for a cup of tea and a custard slice with mum. Then dinner at Poldino’s with old friends, debating the issues of the day.

My Inverness: Highland author Barbara Henderson on book shops, battlefields and Blazin’ Fiddles