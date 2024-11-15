Scottish made – Don’t miss the annual sale at Johnstons of Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Scotland business

Scottish made – Don’t miss the annual sale at Johnstons of Elgin

Outstanding prices on luxury cashmere and fine wool items.

In partnership with Johnstons of Elgin
Johnstons of Elgin: Made in Scotland and made to last.
A history of craftsmanship, heritage and innovation – this is Johnstons of Elgin. A quintessentially Scottish brand, Johnstons of Elgin offers luxurious cashmere and wool. And with this year’s sale, your Christmas shopping has been made that much easier.

Feel the difference with cashmere from Johnstons of Elgin

Not all cashmere is created equal and the team at Johnstons of Elgin are extremely particular about the quality they choose. The firm’s experts source 15 distinct types of cashmere, each meticulously selected for its unique qualities and contribution to the process. Strict quality standards mean that craftsmen go to great lengths to find suppliers who can meet their high expectations.

Discover the elegantly hand-crafted pieces at Johnstons of Elgin.

When you choose a cashmere product from Johnstons of Elgin, you’re assured it’s crafted from the finest raw materials and made with exceptional care.

Sale returns to New Mill November 30 – December 8

The Johnstons of Elgin pre-Christmas sale will take place from Saturday November 30 through Sunday December 8, 9am-5pm daily.

Held in a marquee in the grounds of the New Mill site in Elgin, it’s a fabulous way to wrap up warm and spend an afternoon browsing the incredible Scottish-made items on sale. That’s your Christmas shopping sorted!

Responsibly sourced and lovingly made – these pieces will last a lifetime.

With fantastic prices all round, luxury has never been more affordable.

Savvy shoppers can take advantage of the Johnstons of Elgin marquee sale to enjoy a great value start to their festive gift buying. From stocking fillers to statement gifts, customers will discover exceptional blankets, scarves and stoles expertly woven in Elgin, along with luxurious cashmere knitwear crafted with care in Hawick. It’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in timeless, enduring presents for a little bit less.

It’s shaping up to be a popular event, with the marquee open from 9am until 5.30pm daily, so why not make a day of it?

Enjoy breakfast, tea and coffee, lunch and afternoon tea at Johnstons of Elgin’s onsite restaurant, Weavers. Boasting a five-star VisitScotland rating and serving favourites like soup, sandwiches and light lunch options, the kitchen uses the freshest produce available and sources ingredients from local suppliers.

Check out what’s new at Johnstons of Elgin

Looking for some inspiration for your Christmas list? See what’s new this year at family-owned Johnstons of Elgin.

Highgrove Heritage Collection

In 2024, Johnstons of Elgin introduced three new additions to the Highgrove Heritage Collection. A collaboration with Highgrove, the private residence and gardens of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the collection is the epitome of effortless luxury and class.

The popular honey-toned commemorative Heritage Highgrove Scarf is now available in two Limited Edition, nature-inspired hues.

The new additions also include a wool blanket featuring the original heritage scarf design.

All pieces are made with natural Merino Wool fibres which can be traced from farm to finished product. And for that feel-good factor, you can be assured that Johnsons of Elgin will donate 10% of retail sales from the Highgrove Heritage Collection to the King’s Foundation, dedicated to creating communities for a more sustainable world.

Made with love: Baby’s first cashmere

When you’re shopping for a new baby, you only want the best. Check out the newest additions to the baby collection, the adorable new cashmere beanies available in muted tones of ecru, powder blue and blush. Perfectly petite and delicate, they’re the perfect accessory to match the brand’s cashmere booties, gloves and cardigans.

For the most stylish baby, check out the Pointelle Cashmere Baby Cardigan with its contemporary new look, offering a more modern, fitted silhouette and two extra buttons to the placket. Crafted on a hand-knit frame and finished by hand.

Pamper a loved one with a luxe cashmere gift set

These curated cashmere gift sets are the ultimate lifestyle gifts that will last for years to come. Choose your favourite combination of scarves, hats, socks and gloves in harmonious hues and textures. Each set is presented in an elegant recycled and recyclable gift box, so your gift will look stunning under the tree.

The Aran Cable Cashmere Scarf & Matching Hat

For the man who has it all, why not treat him to the ‘Good for the Sole‘ cashmere socks gift set, complete with three pairs of Men’s Classic Ribbed Socks presented in a Johnstons of Elgin Gift Box.

Indulge in luxury, even when going to sleep, with the ‘And So, To Bed’ gift set, with cashmere hot water bottle cover, hot water bottle and a pair of ribbed cashmere bed socks presented in a Johnstons of Elgin Gift Box.

And for supreme cosiness paired with luxury, ‘The Aran Cable Cashmere Scarf & Matching Hat’ is the ultimate Christmas gift.

This year,  gift something that is beautifully crafted with premium materials and a rich Scottish heritage. Indulge in luxury while supporting a local business when shopping at Johnstons of Elgin.

