Police seal off wooded area after sexual assault near Aberdeen beach

Police have cordoned off a wooded area near Aberdeen Beach following a sexual assault.

Police were called to the Castle Terrace area after receiving a report of an attack on a woman at around 8pm.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident – and that they are following “positive lines of enquiry”.

They stressed that there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

Officers are stationed at the scene off Castle Terrace, with police tape restricting access to a section extending up to Hanover Street.

While the road remains open at present, local residents are being advised to avoid the area.

Aberdeen beach sexual assault being investigated

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the sexual assault of a woman in the Castle Terrace area of Aberdeen, which took place around 8pm on Thursday, November 14.

“An investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and officers are following positive lines of enquiry.

“There is not believed to be any threat to the wider community.”

