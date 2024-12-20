Record year for fish landings at Peterhead

Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) has smashed its record for annual fish landings.

And it achieved its new high with a month to spare.

More than £257 million-worth of catches were traded across the quaysides by the end of November.

That easily surpassed the £232m total for the whole of 2023.

Bosses hailed the performance, saying it further cements Peterhead’s position as the largest fisheries port in Europe.

Total landings to November 30 stood at 219,269 tonnes, with a gross value of £257.3m.

This is compared with 189,805t worth just under £226m from the start of January to the end of November 2023.

White-fish accounted for 54,502t, worth £100.2m in the latest period. This is up from 52,765t worth £96.8m a year ago.

Pelagic species like herring and mackerel reached 159,229t, worth £143.3m, this time.

A total of 131,534t, worth £113.1m, were landed between January and November 2023.

Shellfish landings in the latest period totalled 5,538t, worth £13.9m – up from 5,506t, worth £16.1m, last time.

‘Huge’ year for Blue Toon port

Peter Duncan, head of fishing, commercial, PPA said: “It has certainly been a huge year for landings.”

Pelagic figures were boosted by economic link rules introduced at the start of last year.

Scottish vessels must now land more of their catch into this country’s ports.

A “modest” increase in white-fish landings has also boosted Peterhead this year, Mr Duncan said.

He added: “The port provides first-class facilities and infrastructure for both the landing and selling of fish, and we place a premium on quality.

“But we will not be resting on our laurels – we strive constantly to improve our contribution to the seafood supply chain.”

Ongoing investments at Peterhead

In recent years PPA has invested more than £50 million in a modern new fish market and quayside improvements. These allow vessels to land fish in all tide conditions.

The port’s ongoing support for the fishing industry was further underlined by its investment the new ice factory, next to the fish market, that was completed this year.

PPA recently approved the introduction of an electronic auction within the fish market.

It is expected to go live in the early spring of 2026.

Shetland currently has the largest computerised “Dutch auction” system in the UK, selling about 60t of fresh white-fish every day. It gives buyers, many of whom take part in auctions remotely, advance notice of what will be available on the next day’s market.