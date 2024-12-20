Record year for fish landings at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record year for fish landings at Peterhead

The new high was achieved with a month to spare.

By Keith Findlay
Aerial view of Peterhead Port.
Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) has smashed its record for annual fish landings.

And it achieved its new high with a month to spare.

More than £257 million-worth of catches were traded across the quaysides by the end of November.

That easily surpassed the £232m total for the whole of 2023.

This year’s haul weighed in at more than 219,000 tonnes, worth £257.3m

Bosses hailed the performance, saying it further cements Peterhead’s position as the largest fisheries port in Europe.

Total landings to November 30 stood at 219,269 tonnes, with a gross value of £257.3m.

This is compared with 189,805t worth just under £226m from the start of January to the end of November 2023.

Fish boxes at Peterhead.
White-fish accounted for 54,502t, worth £100.2m in the latest period. This is up from 52,765t  worth £96.8m a year ago.

Pelagic species like herring and mackerel reached 159,229t, worth £143.3m, this time.

A total of 131,534t, worth £113.1m, were landed between January and November 2023.

Shellfish landings in the latest period totalled 5,538t, worth £13.9m – up from 5,506t, worth £16.1m, last time.

‘Huge’ year for Blue Toon port

Peter Duncan, head of fishing, commercial, PPA said: “It has certainly been a huge year for landings.”

Pelagic figures were boosted by economic link rules introduced at the start of last year.

Scottish vessels must now land more of their catch into this country’s ports.

A “modest” increase in white-fish landings has also boosted Peterhead this year, Mr Duncan said.

Fishing trawler off Peterhead
He added: “The port provides first-class facilities and infrastructure for both the landing and selling of fish, and we place a premium on quality.

“But we will not be resting on our laurels – we strive constantly to improve our contribution to the seafood supply chain.”

Ongoing investments at Peterhead

In recent years PPA has invested more than £50 million in a modern new fish market and quayside improvements. These allow vessels to land fish in all tide conditions.

The port’s ongoing support for the fishing industry was further underlined by its investment the new ice factory, next to the fish market, that was completed this year.

PPA recently approved the introduction of an electronic auction within the fish market.

It is expected to go live in the early spring of 2026.

Shetland currently has the largest computerised “Dutch auction” system in the UK, selling about 60t of fresh white-fish every day. It gives buyers, many of whom take part in auctions remotely, advance notice of what will be available on the next day’s market.

