Amber Rudd joining board of Scottish Gas owner Centrica

By Keith Findlay
January 7, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 3:40 pm
Amber Rudd, previously a cabinet minister, is joining the boardroom team at Centrica.
Former energy minister and home secretary Amber Rudd is joining the board of Scottish Gas owner Centrica.

Ms Rudd, 58, is due to become a non-executive director at the energy firm on Monday (January 10).

The former cabinet minister will also become a member of the company’s safety, environment & sustainability and remuneration committees.

Scott Wheway, chairman, Centrica.

Centrica chairman Scott Wheway said: “I am delighted to welcome Amber to the board as a non-executive director.

“As secretary of state for energy and climate change, Amber was the driving force in the UK’s participation in the Paris Climate Change Agreement, the first legally binding global commitment to reduce national carbon emissions.

“She brings a wealth of real-world experience in energy, which will be invaluable as we face the challenge of delivering net-zero and helping our customers live more sustainably and affordably.

“In addition, through other roles she has held, including as home secretary and secretary of state for work and pensions and minister for women and equalities, she brings a wide range of expertise which will complement the skills and capabilities of the existing board and leadership team.”

Deportation controversy

Ms Rudd resigned as home secretary on April 29 2018 after misleading the home affairs select committee on deportation targets. Sajid Javid was appointed home secretary later the same day.

She was Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye before standing down from parliament in 2019 to become an energy and cyber security consultant.

As well as Mr Wheway, Centrica’s board includes chief executive Chris O’Sheay and senior independent director Stephen Hester, the former CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Other non-executive directors include former Poundland CEO Kevin O’Byrne and ex-Northumbrian Water CEO Heid Mottram.

Besides Scottish Gas and British Gas, Centrica owns gas and oil exploration and production assets and a 20% interest in the operational UK nuclear power generation fleet.

