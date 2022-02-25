‘Journey of joy’ as consultation on school’s new building moves forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education

'Journey of joy' as consultation on school's new building moves forward

By David Proctor
February 25, 2022, 6:00 am
St Clement's School exterior shot
St Clement's school in Dingwall.

A north specialist school could be moving to a new building in what has been described as an “exciting time”.

St Clement’s School in Dingwall is one step closer to a new location after councillors approved a public consultation.

Under proposals put forward by Highland Council, the school might make the switch from its current home on Tulloch Street to Dochcarty Brae.

Members of the authority’s education committee approved the launch of a public consultation which will begin in a matter of days.

According to a report discussed at a meeting on Thursday, the consultation will begin on March and run until the end of April.

St Clement's School, Dingwall. 
St Clement’s School, Dingwall.  Picture by Sandy McCook

The document on St Clement’s said that the move would make school a “healthier, less stressful environment” for pupils.

It also revealed that the budget for the project is £13million and that talks on the sale of the land needed for it are “progressing well”.

The changes at St Clement’s are part of a £60 million commitment from Highland Council to improve a number of schools.

‘Exciting time’ for town

Speaking at the meeting, councillor Margaret Paterson said a new school is “long overdue” and urged people in Dingwall to give it their backing.

She said: “My goodness, what an exciting time for all the members in Dingwall and Seaforth and the people in the area.

“Going forward with a statutory consult for St Clements is fantastic news. It’s been a long time coming but it’s so welcome.

“Local members have worked together for many years to see this day. A statutory consultation is the start of a journey of joy. Let the consultation start. Please support it.

“A new school for St Clements is long overdue.”

The site of the proposed new St Clement's School in Dingwall outlined in Google Maps. 
The site of the proposed new St Clement’s School in Dingwall.  Picture by Google Maps.

Councillor Graham Mackenzie said St Clement’s had been on a ” lengthy journey” and hopes there is a “positive response” to the consultation.

He said, despite being critical of work on St Clement’s previously, he has welcomed the move to start a consultation.

Mr Mackenzie said: “This is indeed a very special school and at the start of this year we neither had the funding or any notion of going to statutory consultation.

“I have been deeply critical of how the council has gone about this process and publicly so on a number of occasions.

“So it’s only right that I thank the officials and all the individuals who have worked so hard to bring this to fruition, in Dingwall, which is what we always wanted.”

A 2014 inspection found the school buildings “do not provide a satisfactory range or quality of facilities”.

It added narrow corridors and doorways are a “challenge pupils with limited mobility”.

