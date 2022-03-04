‘The evil cannot prevail’: Aberdeen students protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The evil cannot prevail’: Aberdeen students protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Garrett Stell
March 4, 2022, 7:04 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 7:18 pm
Aberdeen Amnesty International Society and Aberdeen University Student Association hosted a peace demonstration and vigil at Elphinstone hall. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Amnesty International Society and Aberdeen University Student Association hosted a peace demonstration and vigil at Elphinstone hall. Picture by Scott Baxter.

A protest organised by Aberdeen University students drew a crowd to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aberdeen student Bo Lindohf said that the protest was about taking a stand against the violence in Ukraine.

“We’re protesting Russian aggression. Not Russia the country and its people, but Vladimir Putin and his war crimes against Ukrainian people.”

The protesters also encouraged students and attendees to donate essential supplies to support Ukrainians and those affected by the war.

‘We need to make sure we preserve as much human life as possible’

Bo was just one of many Aberdeen students and locals who were at Elphinstone Hall on Friday night to protest the war in Ukraine.

Attendees swapped stories and shared their reasons for opposing the war in Ukraine, but Bo asked the crowd to remember that victims of conflict everywhere in the world need equal support.

Aberdeen Ukraine protest: Collecting donations for relief effort

Organisers at Friday’s protest encouraged everyone who was able to donate supplies.

Ivana Drdáková, Aberdeen University Student Association’s vice-president for welfare, was encouraged by the community support.

Attendees shared emotional stories and encouraged each other to show support for Ukraine. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“We do not stand for any aggressions and do not support war; we stand in solidarity and fully support students affected by what is happening.”

Ivana encouraged everyone to donate to the relief efforts in Ukraine.

Aberdeen student Bo Lindohf addresses the crowd at Friday night's protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Aberdeen's Elphinstone Hall. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen student Bo Lindohf addresses the crowd at Friday night’s protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Aberdeen’s Elphinstone Hall. Picture by Scott Baxter.

There is a collection point for supplies to go to Ukraine at Kirkhill Industrial Estate. Some of the supplies needed include:

  • Flasks
  • Hot water bottles
  • Bandages
  • Yoga/sleeping mats
  • Sleeping bags
  • Baby wet wipes
  • Sanitary pads/tampons
  • First aid kits
  • Pet food

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said that primary and secondary schools are also working to send relief to Ukraine.

Where possible, the council is asking donors to support the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukrainian appeal.

