‘The evil cannot prevail’: Aberdeen students protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A protest organised by Aberdeen University students drew a crowd to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aberdeen student Bo Lindohf said that the protest was about taking a stand against the violence in Ukraine.

“We’re protesting Russian aggression. Not Russia the country and its people, but Vladimir Putin and his war crimes against Ukrainian people.”

The protesters also encouraged students and attendees to donate essential supplies to support Ukrainians and those affected by the war.

‘We need to make sure we preserve as much human life as possible’

Bo was just one of many Aberdeen students and locals who were at Elphinstone Hall on Friday night to protest the war in Ukraine.

Attendees swapped stories and shared their reasons for opposing the war in Ukraine, but Bo asked the crowd to remember that victims of conflict everywhere in the world need equal support.

Aberdeen Ukraine protest: Collecting donations for relief effort

Organisers at Friday’s protest encouraged everyone who was able to donate supplies.

Ivana Drdáková, Aberdeen University Student Association’s vice-president for welfare, was encouraged by the community support.

“We do not stand for any aggressions and do not support war; we stand in solidarity and fully support students affected by what is happening.”

Ivana encouraged everyone to donate to the relief efforts in Ukraine.

There is a collection point for supplies to go to Ukraine at Kirkhill Industrial Estate. Some of the supplies needed include:

Flasks

Hot water bottles

Bandages

Yoga/sleeping mats

Sleeping bags

Baby wet wipes

Sanitary pads/tampons

First aid kits

Pet food

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said that primary and secondary schools are also working to send relief to Ukraine.

Where possible, the council is asking donors to support the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukrainian appeal.

Read more from the Schools & Family team

Warning issued to north-east pupils after Russian youngsters ‘taunted’

Talking to kids about Ukraine: How to handle a worrying topic