Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service

By Garrett Stell
October 26, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 5:06 pm
Anderson High School will begin the search for a new headteacher next year, after the announcement that Valerie Nicolson will soon retire after 20 years in the job.

Shetland officials hailed Ms Nicolson as an “enormous asset” to education in the islands during her two decades of service.

She oversaw the Lerwick high school, Shetland’s largest, as it transitioned to a brand new campus in 2017.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, Ms Nicolson said that she felt it was time for a change as she approaches 20th anniversary at the school this Christmas.

But the school year doesn’t stop for anyone.

“There is plenty of work to be done before finishing up,” she said. “I look forward to the three terms ahead, and seeing everyone back in school tomorrow.”

Time for a change

Valerie Nicolson will leave her role as head teacher at Anderson High School in August 2023. Chris Cope / Shetland News.

Ms Nicolson said that she’s excited and grateful to see off her last class of students.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the staff, pupils and families I’ve worked with over the years, and to my colleagues in the Central Service and across the SIC who’ve supported me over that time.”

Helen Budge, Director of Children’s Services, said that Ms Nicolson has been an enormous asset for two decades.

“She will be missed by her colleagues and the thousands of pupils who have passed through the doors of the Anderson High in that time.

“Our recruitment process for Valerie’s successor will get underway at the beginning of the new calendar year.”

Council hopes to stave off hiring headaches of the past

Ms Nicolson’s decision to retire early means that Shetland Islands Council will have to begin a search for her replacement. But that isn’t always a straightforward task in the islands.

Some schools in more remote areas have spent up to a year in limbo while officials try to recruit replacement headteachers.

But despite the difficulties sometimes associated with hiring replacements, teachers and parents in the islands have rave reviews for the communities that they serve.

