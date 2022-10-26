Aberdeen Performing Arts says energy crisis is ‘a potential threat to our organisation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Performing Arts says energy crisis is ‘a potential threat to our organisation’

By Ben Hendry
October 26, 2022, 5:09 pm
APA has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of rising energy costs
Aberdeen Performing Arts, which runs venues such as His Majesty's Theatre, has warned the organisation is at risk amid soaring energy costs.

Aberdeen’s arts body says rocketing energy costs could be “a threat to its existence” after battling to survive Covid.

The bleak scenario was laid bare in a new report from Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), which runs His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and Lemon Tree.

The papers document its ups and downs since the devastating impact of the pandemic, and outline the measures being taken in a bid to keep culture in the city alive.

Here we detail:

  • APA’s move to renewable energy to keep costs down
  • How a ticket pricing review could make for more affordable visits
  • And hopes that the “critically important” panto will help keep the charity afloat
Work has taken place on HMT to improve its visitor offering. Picture by Kenny Elrick

APA: Energy costs ‘volatility’ a ‘real challenge’

Theatre bosses warn the energy crisis, which has already claimed Aberdeen’s only arthouse cinema, could be APA’s demise unless “targeted support” is offered.

Director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, wrote that the body has “already seen a significant uplift in our electricity and gas costs”.

Ben Torrie, of Aberdeen Performing Arts, in the quad of Marischal College in September. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

He added: “And based on the current outlook these could continue to grow substantially.

“The energy market volatility has been and continues to be a real challenge.

It has the potential to be a threat to our organisation if there is no targeted support provided or reduction in the prevailing rates in the near future.”

His Majesty’s Theatre is just one Aberdeen arts venue which faces the impact of rising energy costs.

During a recent council meeting Mr Torrie explained that “significant work” has been carried out to ensure APA is getting the best deal possible on its power bills.

As part of the “green action plan”, all venues are now supplied with 100% renewable energy.

Other efforts include a “comprehensive” programme upgrading light fittings to cut costs.

And consumption levels are being “closely monitored” to see where any extra savings can be made.

Sister Act recently came to His Majesty’s Theatre. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Photos by Manuel Harlan

APA energy costs warning comes as UK venues fear bleak times ahead

The cost of living crisis could mean customers make some tough choices in the months ahead – such as cutting down on nights out to save cash.

And the APA report comes just weeks after the stark reality of rising energy costs hit home for many with the closure of Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse.

The venue’s final manager, Colin Farquhar, this week said it was “naive” to underestimate the scale of the problem facing the arts sector.

Crestfallen Belmont Filmhouse employees left the building for the final time this month. Picture by Chris Sumner

And on Tuesday, SNP culture minister Neil Gray vowed work was being done to save venues under threat.

It’s a widespread problem, with English theatre bosses this week warning many operators are “verging on catastrophe” this winter.

Aberdeen Performing Arts also runs the Lemon Tree. Picture by Kami Thomson

How is APA recovering from Covid?

APA also reflected on how the pandemic has changed audience behaviour, with last-minute bookings increasingly becoming the norm.

Bosses say this is not helping them plan events as they once did.

The report states: “The pandemic brought a significant period of uncertainty for people.

“As a result we are seeing shifting trends from our audiences which we continue to monitor closely and adapt towards.

“We are seeing our audiences choose to book tickets within a few weeks or even days of a performance, rather than the longer lead time pre-pandemic.”

Mr Torrie says this is coupled with a “lower-risk” approach from touring productions.

That means producers are “less willing” or “unable” to continue tours which are “not consistently selling well across all venues”.

HMT seen her overlooking the under-construction Union Terrace Gardens.

Do you think more should be done to help theatres survive the months ahead? Let us know in our comments section below

How is APA trying to change habits?

In the recent meeting, Mr Torrie told councillors how the tally of 445 performances before a combined 185,000 people between April 2021 and 2022 compared to 700-750 in a normal year – before an estimated 400-450,000 attendees.

After an initial positive response when the doors reopened, audiences started dropping off this summer.

In particular, Mr Torrie told councillors “more classical artforms” such as ballet and opera are proving “a harder sell”.

The arts group is now pushing ahead marketing campaigns and “strong messaging” to win back theatre fans who are still nervous about mingling in large crowds.

Boyzlife fans packed the Music Hall earlier this month in a good sign for the sector. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The charity is hoping for a “return to some normality” next year and is closely monitoring sales figures for the months ahead.

But Mr Torrie fears people’s willingness to “part with their hard-earned and ever-stretched income” could become an increasing challenge.

With that in mind, APA is now “spending a lot of time” consulting with experts on ticket prices.

He added: “As well as maximising revenue, we want to ensure we are as accessible and inclusive as we can be.

We want to overcome any sense that there is a barrier to participating, by making pricing as affordable as we can.”

Another beacon of hope is the £675,000 revamp of HMT currently ongoing.

The project will create more space downstairs and a “new and expanded cafe bar” on the floor above, offering impressive views over the upgraded Union Terrace Garden.

An artist’s impression of the new top-floor restaurant.

Panto could prove ‘absolutely critical’ as APA battles energy costs threat

Now, all thoughts are turning to this year’s Peter Pan pantomime to help steady the ship.

peter pan panto hmt
The cast of the upcoming Peter Pan panto. Bosses are hoping the family show packs them in this winter. Photo by Wullie Marr.

In the recent meeting, Mr Torrie explained it will be the “biggest show of the year”, with 61 performances planned and an expected total audience of 55-60,000 cheering onlookers.

Tipped to bring in £1.3 million, he said the festive tradition would be “absolutely critical to the organisation”.

Read more about this year’s Peter Pan pantomime here and the APA report can be viewed here.

Colin Farquhar: Scotland’s entire arts industry is endangered and needs you

