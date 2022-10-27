Roy Bridge Primary set to close for good after five years without students on site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Roy Bridge Primary set to close for good after five years without students on site

By Garrett Stell
October 27, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 6:22 pm
Roy Bridge School could close this year
Image: Google Maps

Highland Council voted to close Roy Bridge Primary School after five years without students on site.

The decision came at Thursday’s meeting and is in line with a recommendation from the council’s education committee, which voted in September to close the school.

Council officials cited years of steadily declining enrolment and a lack of interest from new families as reasons for closure.

Following Thursday’s vote, Roy Bridge enters the final phase of its slow crawl towards shutting its door permanently. The Scottish Government will review the situation and must decide within eight weeks – by December 8 – whether to challenge the closure.

Anyone who wants to have a final say in the process has until November 17 to submit comments to the Scottish Government.

We also want to hear your stories about Roy Bridge, so get in touch with us at the email below to share your thoughts.

Long road to closure

Highland Council originally voted to temporarily close Roy Bridge in 2017, a process known as mothballing.

In the five years between then and now, no parents have come forward to request a place there.

But records show that the roll has been on the decline since at least 2008.

Students in the Roy Bridge catchment have been attending nearby Spean Bridge Primary since 2017.

In the council report on Roy Bridge, officers suggested that students have settled well at Spean Bridge and relocating them again in order to reopen Roy Bridge may cause more harm than good.

In fact, council records show that even before the school was mothballed, Roy Bridge parents were already “voting with their feet”: submitting requests for their children to attend Spean Bridge instead.

Time for one last say in the Roy Bridge closure

If you want to submit a comment to the Scottish Government, you can email schoolclosure@gov.scot.

To submit written comments, write to the School Infrastructure Unit, Scottish Government, 2-D (S) Victoria Quay, Edinburgh EH6 6QQ.

The deadline is midnight on November 17, 2022.

Share your thoughts with us

Do you have memories from Roy Bridge Primary, or thoughts about the decision to close it for good? We want to hear what you have to say.

Get in touch with us at schoolsandfamily@ajl.co.uk to share your story.

