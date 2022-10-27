Multi agency search stood down after beacon alert in Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Multi agency search stood down after beacon alert in Western Isles

By Michelle Henderson
October 27, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 4:53 pm
Fife teen Dalgety rescue
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.

A multi-agency search being carried out in the Western Isles has been stood down.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the Lewis coastline shortly before 1.30am today following an alert from an Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

Land, sea and air searches were carried out over the course of the day in an effort to trace the vessel, believed to be in distress.

HM Coastguard has confirmed the search operation has now been terminated as teams were unable to find anything of concern.

Emergency beacon sparks land, sea and air search

Rescue teams were dispatched to the area, located around 56 miles north west of Lewis, overnight as a major search got under way.

The Stornoway Coastguard helicopter combed the area from above.

Meanwhile, Stornoway lifeboat and an assisting vessel, the first responders of the incident, searched the surrounding coastline.

A fixed wing coastguard plane from Doncaster joined the search effort this afternoon as rescue teams combed the area.

Rescue teams are now returning to base following the operation, which lasted more than 14 hours.

What is an EPIRB?

An Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) is a type of emergency locator beacon for commercial and recreational boats.

It can be a portable, battery-powered radio transmitter used in emergencies to locate boaters in distress and in need of immediate rescue.

In the event of an emergency, such as a ship sinking or medical emergency onboard, the transmitter is activated and begins transmitting a continuous 406 MHz distress radio signal, which is used by search-and-rescue teams to locate the emergency and render aid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
Orkney public toilets
Vandalism of Orkney's public toilets costing the council thousands
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Nairn battery storage plan sparks community council objection
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Nairn man caught with 199 indecent images of children
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
'We just want our money back,' say caravan owners facing eviction
Inverness Castle in Inverness
Plans for city centre loos to make way for 'green energy centre' to power…
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Plans in for new Northern Meeting Park grandstand and pavilion

Most Read

1
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Carla Malseed: Make every day a Safer Internet Day by keeping communication open with…
The search operation, which lasted more than 14 hours, has now been stood down.
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test

Editor's Picks

Most Commented