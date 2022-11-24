Aberdeen Winter Graduations: NHS heroes and Taekwondo champs are just some of the decorated class of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Aberdeen Winter Graduations: NHS heroes and Taekwondo champs are just some of the decorated class of 2022

By Garrett Stell
November 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 2:26 pm
Aberdeen University attracts students from around the world, but there were also plenty of locals earning their honours this week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University attracts students from around the world, but there were also plenty of locals earning their honours this week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Speaking with just a few Aberdeen University winter graduates makes it clear the variety of careers open to students.

Spread out over two days, the university’s winter graduation saw hundreds of students take the long-awaited walk across the stage to collect their degrees and awards.

Wednesday’s ceremonies featured recipients of Higher and First Degrees in science, medicine and engineering. You can see the full list of graduates from day one online and in Wednesday’s paper.

Aberdeen University attracts students from around the world, but there were also plenty of locals earning their honours this week.

Michelle Duncan, Nicola McKay, Sharron Jackson and Laura Rattray graduated on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

One graduate from Ellon and another from Aberdeen shared their stories about what brought them to Aberdeen University and what they’re planning to do next.

Aberdeen University winter graduates: Red belts and medical degrees

Amanda Cox, Msc in Advanced Clinical Practice. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

As a busy advanced nurse practitioner, parent of two and taekwondo competitor, Aberdeen’s Amanda Cox is used to juggling workloads.

But she admitted that the addition of studying for a Masters degree was one of her biggest tests yet.

Amanda, 44, from Northfield, works with the NHS out of hours team across the whole of Grampian to assess, treat and refer patients with acute symptoms.

Working full-time, while also juggling parenting responsibilities for Daryl, 18, and Cerys, 15, with her husband, Michael, she admits studying was an additional challenge.

Pictured celebrating are: Jessica Fennel, Pilar Dimartino, Jesus Mezquita and Katya Dimitrova. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

But she said the team at Aberdeen were more than happy to support her as a mature student, with all of the extra responsibilities it entailed.

“The three years of studying were not easy and were most definitely a huge stress on everyday life but my experience whilst studying at the University has been nothing but positive.

“Now that I have completed the course, I feel very proud and rank this way up high on my achievements in life. I feel that I am also setting a good example to my own children by showing them that you can achieve anything in life if you put in the effort, regardless of your age.”

Graduates proceed through the hall at Wednesday morning’s graduation. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Dream achieved, now for the next one

Graduation marked an important step forward in a life-long journey to become a doctor for Miriam McDonald.

The 23-year-old from Ellon, Aberdeenshire, was awarded an MSc in Reproductive and Developmental Biology with Distinction.

Miriam McDonald, Msc in Reproductive and Developmental Biology. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

But graduation did not come with a reprieve from study: Miriam is already working towards a degree in medicine.

She took a year out from her medical studies to pursue a special research interest.

Miriam said: “I have dreamed of becoming a doctor since I was three years old. I am currently in my final year of my medical degree but between years four and five I took the option to explore fertility science – an area I’ve always been interested in.

Dorothy Seriogg, Filix Sorajo, Gloria Nyarko Obeng and Richard Amoako. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“It was a great experience and an opportunity to work closely with the Aberdeen Fertility Centre, which does fantastic work.

“When I graduate from my medical degree I plan to take up a role as a doctor but if I specialise in fertility medicine in the future it will be invaluable, especially when it comes to explaining things to patients.”

Paving the way to a brighter, greener future

A passion for sustainability attracted Elisângela Rassul to the University of Aberdeen and to life in Moray.

Graduating with a Master of Science in Sustainability Transition, she is putting the knowledge learned in her degree into practice having moved to the Findhorn Foundation.

Elisângela, who is originally from Mozambique, came to the University after winning a prestigious Chevening Scholarship.

 

Elisângela Rassul graduated with an Msc in Sustainability Transition. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

She said: “I wanted to come and study in Scotland because I knew its reputation for great universities and also because I am very interested in eco villages and wanted to see the Findhorn Foundation.

“As soon as I completed my studies I moved up there and it has been fantastic to see the ways the theories around sustainability that I learned in my degree are being put into practice.

“It has been a great opportunity for me to learn from them and for me to share some of the knowledge I have gained through my course with them.”

Elisângela is loving life in her new Moray home and says the region is a great hub for innovation in sustainability.

She added: “The Findhorn Foundation is well known for its eco credentials but there’s a lot of other work going on through the Transition Towns initiatives. Moray is a great place to live for anyone interested in sustainability.”

The hall full of students and their families waiting for the ceremony to start. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Teacher strike: How will each council be affected on Thursday?

Anti-Bullying Week: City school among first to earn national honour

How UHI graduates helped the NHS through its toughest challenges

Editor's Picks

Most Commented