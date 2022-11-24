Aberdeen Winter Graduations: NHS heroes and Taekwondo champs are just some of the decorated class of 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speaking with just a few Aberdeen University winter graduates makes it clear the variety of careers open to students.

Spread out over two days, the university’s winter graduation saw hundreds of students take the long-awaited walk across the stage to collect their degrees and awards.

Wednesday’s ceremonies featured recipients of Higher and First Degrees in science, medicine and engineering. You can see the full list of graduates from day one online and in Wednesday’s paper.

Aberdeen University attracts students from around the world, but there were also plenty of locals earning their honours this week.

One graduate from Ellon and another from Aberdeen shared their stories about what brought them to Aberdeen University and what they’re planning to do next.

Aberdeen University winter graduates: Red belts and medical degrees

As a busy advanced nurse practitioner, parent of two and taekwondo competitor, Aberdeen’s Amanda Cox is used to juggling workloads.

But she admitted that the addition of studying for a Masters degree was one of her biggest tests yet.

Amanda, 44, from Northfield, works with the NHS out of hours team across the whole of Grampian to assess, treat and refer patients with acute symptoms.

Working full-time, while also juggling parenting responsibilities for Daryl, 18, and Cerys, 15, with her husband, Michael, she admits studying was an additional challenge.

But she said the team at Aberdeen were more than happy to support her as a mature student, with all of the extra responsibilities it entailed.

“The three years of studying were not easy and were most definitely a huge stress on everyday life but my experience whilst studying at the University has been nothing but positive.

“Now that I have completed the course, I feel very proud and rank this way up high on my achievements in life. I feel that I am also setting a good example to my own children by showing them that you can achieve anything in life if you put in the effort, regardless of your age.”

Dream achieved, now for the next one

Graduation marked an important step forward in a life-long journey to become a doctor for Miriam McDonald.

The 23-year-old from Ellon, Aberdeenshire, was awarded an MSc in Reproductive and Developmental Biology with Distinction.

But graduation did not come with a reprieve from study: Miriam is already working towards a degree in medicine.

She took a year out from her medical studies to pursue a special research interest.

Miriam said: “I have dreamed of becoming a doctor since I was three years old. I am currently in my final year of my medical degree but between years four and five I took the option to explore fertility science – an area I’ve always been interested in.

“It was a great experience and an opportunity to work closely with the Aberdeen Fertility Centre, which does fantastic work.

“When I graduate from my medical degree I plan to take up a role as a doctor but if I specialise in fertility medicine in the future it will be invaluable, especially when it comes to explaining things to patients.”

Paving the way to a brighter, greener future

A passion for sustainability attracted Elisângela Rassul to the University of Aberdeen and to life in Moray.

Graduating with a Master of Science in Sustainability Transition, she is putting the knowledge learned in her degree into practice having moved to the Findhorn Foundation.

Elisângela, who is originally from Mozambique, came to the University after winning a prestigious Chevening Scholarship.

She said: “I wanted to come and study in Scotland because I knew its reputation for great universities and also because I am very interested in eco villages and wanted to see the Findhorn Foundation.

“As soon as I completed my studies I moved up there and it has been fantastic to see the ways the theories around sustainability that I learned in my degree are being put into practice.

“It has been a great opportunity for me to learn from them and for me to share some of the knowledge I have gained through my course with them.”

Elisângela is loving life in her new Moray home and says the region is a great hub for innovation in sustainability.

She added: “The Findhorn Foundation is well known for its eco credentials but there’s a lot of other work going on through the Transition Towns initiatives. Moray is a great place to live for anyone interested in sustainability.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Teacher strike: How will each council be affected on Thursday?

Anti-Bullying Week: City school among first to earn national honour

How UHI graduates helped the NHS through its toughest challenges