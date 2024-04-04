‘Tone deaf’ decision to celebrate college building’s 10-year anniversary amid job cuts

UHI Moray is being criticised for celebrating the tenth anniversary of a building when staff are losing their jobs.

The Elgin college is currently looking at cutting 25 lecturers and 20 support staff in an attempt to sort out its finances.

An application has been made to the Scottish Funding Council for money to cover a voluntary redundancy scheme.

But that request has not been granted yet.

‘Entirely distasteful’

And if funding is not forthcoming compulsory redundancies will have to be made.

Representatives for lecturers’ union EIS FELA fear time is running out for proper consultations to be held on mandatory job cuts.

However, amid redundancies, the college is planning a celebration marking the 10-year anniversary of the Alexander Graham Bell Centre.

Guests have been invited to the event in the building, which is an extension of the main college campus, on June 12.

The union feels the celebration is “entirely distasteful” when a quarter of the workforce will lose their jobs.

And they called the decision to hold the event “tone deaf”.

However a spokesperson for UHI Moray said the centre was a “separate entity with its own branding”.

And it is an “important source of commercial income”.

How many jobs could go at UHI Moray?

Union representatives said: “We were notified by the principal before the Easter break that there was no news from the Scottish Funding Council.

“The term finishes on June 21. Time is running out.

“And on June 12 they’re having a celebration in the college for the 10 year anniversary of the Alexander Graham Bell building.

“That’s precisely when people will be losing their jobs.”

They added it was “unrealistic” to be able to follow a proper redundancy process without funding agreed for the voluntary severance scheme.

Recently the union passed a vote of no confidence in the board of management.

And they are in a formal dispute with the senior leadership team at the Elgin college.

The UHI Moray spokesperson said: “The 10-year anniversary proposed celebration this year is to thank everyone who has been involved with the centre and its development since 2014.

An important source of commercial income

“It will also recognise the varied achievements of the many external stakeholders organisations involved.”

They added the college was in “close regular contact” with the Scottish Funding Council. They said they hoped to have a resolution soon.

Subject areas hardest hit by lecturer job losses include core subjects such as numeracy and literacy.

Two lecturers will be dropped leaving one part-time post, equivalent to an 80% cut.

Hospitality will lose four teaching jobs going to one full-time and one part-time position.

Four full-time jobs will also go in complementary therapy, a cut of 63%.

And science – one of the Scottish Governments key STEM subjects – will lose 3.5 full-time equivalent jobs, leaving one full-time and one part-time post.

On top of that social science will see three full-time and one part-time position axed, comparable to a 46% reduction.

Funding still to be agreed for voluntary redundancies

Skills for life jobs will rise to 3.5 up from 1.8 full-time equivalent posts.

And art will see a small increase from 4.2 to five full-time jobs.

That comes after UHI Moray paused recruitment to its fine art degree last month.

However following pressure from students that decision has been overturned.

Health and social care will see a small increase from 4.9 to 5.2 full-time equivalent jobs.

There will be no changed to lecturer posts in performing arts or teacher training.

But there will be cuts in all other subject areas.

The Alexander Graham Bell Centre opened in 2014 as a partnership between UHI Moray, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and NHS Grampian.

Its aim was to bring together expertise in life sciences and digital health for the benefit research and education.

The centre hosts around 230 events a year.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.