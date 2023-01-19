Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alarms have been fitted to the playroom doors at an Aberdeen nursery after a youngster managed to slip out unnoticed and was almost hit by a bus.

River Wood was able to walk out of Kingsford School Nursery unnoticed and was found wandering down Lang Stracht – where he was almost hit by a bus – on August 3.

His furious parents complained to the Care Inspectorate, who discovered it took the nursery 25 minutes to raise the alarm that the then three-year-old was missing.

They ordered improvements be made, and made an unannounced visit in December. But while they were there, another child tried to make a bid for freedom.

Now members of Aberdeen City Council’s education committee will hear about the measures introduced at the nursery to improve safety.

On Tuesday, they will hear that additional staff members will be put on shift, with a minimum of two supervising children outside.

Risk assessments and further training have also been rolled out.

An alarm has been installed on the door leading from the foyer to the peg area, and the nursery has also asked for electromagnetic locks, a buzzer entry system and fob readers.

There are also plans to have the fencing around the building heightened, however, the timescale for these actions has not yet been outlined.

Kayleigh Kilpatrick, River’s mum, is pleased to hear about the improvements made but thinks the time it has taken the council has been “inadequate”.

New measures to protect children

In a report to councillors, chief officer Shona Milne states: “Making alterations to a building can help make it more secure for its users, but staff play an equally important role in ensuring the safety and security of users.

“Staff should have procedures and supervision arrangements in place, specifically in areas close to exit doors to reduce the likelihood of children leaving unnoticed.”

During the unannounced visit in December, the Care Inspectorate also found some children at the nursery were not being given snacks, while some children’s personal plans were not updated.

Staff did not consistently meet the emotional needs of the children meanwhile the management team were not always available to effectively guide and support the team.

The nursery team has also addressed these concerns by creating a folder containing key information overview sheets for each child.

A lunch menu board was created in the playroom to promote independence and encourage children to select their meals, which are now held in a calm and nurturing space where staff can support them.

Mealtimes are now planned and consistent to make sure each child is cared for and well-nourished.

A senior leadership team has been appointed and is commuted to carrying on the improvements required of the service as well as supporting and supervising staff.

River held back from starting primary

Miss Kilpatrick said her son, who is now four, is being held back from starting primary school because of his traumatic experience.

He is due to start a new nursery, which is where Miss Kilpatrick and her siblings went when they were kids and is close to her mum’s house which she finds reassuring.

But, because it has taken so long for him to get back into nursery, she doesn’t feel like he will be ready to start primary school in August.

Miss Kilpatrick said the council offered the family no support and she was finally referred to family learning by her health visitor.

She said: “It would have been nice for the council to be in contact with me about their meeting or be given an opportunity to put my point across about how it has impacted us.

“There was no support put in place for either of us during that time, whether that was someone to talk to, or to reassure us, to work through the trauma we went through or to get us ready for going back to nursery.

“But, I’m hoping even though he’s going to be held back a year because of it, that he’s going to have fun, enjoy and be in a safe environment.”