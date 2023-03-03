Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule

By Nicola Sinclair
March 3, 2023, 12:58 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 1:01 pm
Education convener Martin Greig welcomed delivery of the new school one month ahead of schedule. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Education convener Martin Greig welcomed delivery of the new school one month ahead of schedule. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen City Council took ownership of the new school on Wednesday 1 March and will now start fitting it out.

It’s a big step forward for the £17 million Countesswells school, which is now running a month ahead of schedule.

When complete, the primary school will serve the new Countesswells community on the western outskirts of the city, where 600 homes have already been built.

It’s an exciting moment for local pupils, who are currently learning at the former Hazlewood School.

Morrison Construction and Hub North architects Halliday Fraser Munro presented keys to the City council two days ago.

It’s the first of two new Aberdeen primary schools being delivered by Hub North Scotland with Morrison as main contractor. The new Torry Primary School and community hub are due for completion later this year.

New school for growing Countesswells community

Education convener Martin Grieg said he’s “delighted” with progress so far.

“We can now begin the process of fitting out the state-of-the-art building, which will be able to accommodate 434 pupils and a further 60 early learning and childcare places,” he said.

“The school will also promote health and wellbeing via outdoor learning facilities and a 3G all-weather pitch.

“The new school will not only benefit children and families but the wider community, allowing for after school access to designated facilities.”

Artist’s impression of the primary school at Countesswells

Morrison boss Mike Bruce said the new school is built to a very high standard. He highlighted that 90% of the works were completed by directly employed tradespeople or local contractors.

“We are delighted with the early completion of Countesswells Primary School, ensuring that its new pupils can start learning within their community sooner rather than travelling into the city,” he said.

Ewen Fowlie, operations director for Hub North Scotland, said the early delivery is testament to the efforts of the project team, particularly Morrison and its sub-contractors.

He added: “Countesswells Primary School is a fantastic facility for this new and growing community. It is a wonderful building which has been completed to a very high standard and will provide the best possible learning setting for generations to come.”

