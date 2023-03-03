‘More than just whisky’: 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative talents on Speyside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘More than just whisky’: 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative talents on Speyside

By Chloe Irvine
March 3, 2023, 12:59 pm
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
The 3 Bags Wool owner wants to use her new Dufftown shop to promote local talent. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The owner of 3 Bags Wool wants to use her new store in Dufftown to promote local creative talent.

Sarah Fraser has just moved her shop from Aberlour after setting up the business 13 years ago.

Ms Fraser decided to move to while keeping her existing Gather’n cafe open after feeling the town was perfect for a wool shop.

She said: “I just felt Dufftown needed some love, it’s suffered a bit lately and it’s a nice commute to come over here. I thought if it works in Aberlour, it’ll work here.

The outside of Sarah Fraser’s store in Dufftown. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I needed to separate the business because the cafe had just become too busy and it took over from the yarn.

“We had a consultation last year and thought both businesses would do better if they were on separate premises, so that’s what we’ve done.”

One of the stores unique features is thrums, a by-product from Scottish woollen mills, that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

‘Keeping the skills alive’

Ms Fraser also provides workshops to teach others how to use these thrums with the hopes of inspiring creativity and sustainability.

She said: “Since we have a kind of a unique product with the thrums, we’ve done a lot of workshops to show people how they can use it.

“When we do them, we get a big bag that’s cut from the machine and we have to sort it out and process it, we roll it into balls and we make them into hanks after that.

“When you’re doing that, you might only find two balls that are the same or close, they’re very individual and sometimes you never see the same ones twice.”

Sarah Fraser holding a rug made out of thrums in her store in Dufftown
Sarah Fraser holding up a rug made out of thrum balls. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The business owner believes Speyside has a lot of creative talent which she wants to showcase and pass on to the younger generations.

She added: “I think Speyside has amazing artists, people who’ve developed things, great knitters, and I don’t think we do much about it and recognise what a skill it actually is.

“You have everything from the spinning to your finest knitted garment or sheepskin rug, I’d like other people to come in, then people can come to Dufftown for more than just whisky.

“Passing the skills on is something we should do to keep them alive, everyone’s so busy on their phones, working with your hands and being creative is a great expression.”

‘Knitting was just part of life’

Ms Fraser started knitting during her childhood after struggling with ashtma and now hopes her granddaughter will adopt the same family skills.

She said: “I have four sons, but they’re all interested in cars and motorbikes, but I have a granddaughter is five years.

“I was looking forward to teaching her to knit, but she told me ‘No it’s nanny Dot who has to teach me’. That’s my mum and I thought ‘She’s right, she’s the oldest member of the family,’ so we’re going to follow that tradition.

Sarah Fraser knitting in her store in Dufftown. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“My granny and my mum both knitted, my grandad was a gamekeeper so granny would knit his long stockings and I’d knit the garters for them.

“My mum used to knit for the Japanese market in the 80s, it was beautiful cardigans with roses and things, it was amazing work.

“Knitting was just part of life in the house, I was quite poorly as a kid because I had asthma, so it’s something I got introduced to and enjoyed, there was no other distractions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Dr Gray's hospital
Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service
Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs. Image supplied by Rainer Fuhrmann/Shutterstock
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Colin Reid pictured at an old court hearing. Picture shows; Colin Reid. Moray. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk who fell off wagon told police officer he'd dig up dead dad's corpse
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
Redhead Day Moray
Hopes to bring popular international Redhead Day celebrations to Moray
The Millie Bothy has been at the centre of controversy over plans to convert it into a holiday home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Millie Bothy owner accuses Moray Council of trying to find 'any and every reason'…
Moray Council will hear next week that rising inflation is considered a risk to the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.
High inflation threat to £100 million Moray Growth Deal
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured

Most Read

1
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
CR0019229 Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Arcadia Bar &; Games opens its doors for the first time in Aberdeen Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; The Ninian Central is the largest platform in the UK. -. Supplied by CNR International Date; Unknown
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Heavy snow and icy conditions are being predicted for next week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Council takes keys to Countesswells school Picture shows; Education convener Martin Greig. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 01/03/2023
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy
Energy Voice: managing director, Mike Beveridge, Simmons and Co, Waverley Place, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 16-7-18
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is
Richard Hanratty leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Hare courser branded 'lazy' after he didn't bother to get out of car as…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Michael's Culinary School in Inverness Picture shows; Michael Fallows, left, and Connor Rae. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Expansion on the horizon for Michael's Culinary School - founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs,…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for piece on Dave Goulder and Glen Cottage Hostel, Torridon Picture shows; Dave Goulder/Glen Cottage. various. Supplied by DCT Design/Dave Goulder Date; Unknown
The fast times and short life of Glen Cottage Hostel in Torridon
A glass decanter being crafted at Glasstorm. Image: Christina Kernohan.
Whisky auction proceeds to fund apprenticeship at glass works 
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up side's chances of positive Falkirk result
Head for the hills with Braemar Mountain Festival. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Braemar Mountain Festival and outsmart your neighbours…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented