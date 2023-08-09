From Robert Gordon’s College to Princeton and Cambridge for exam stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

From Robert Gordon’s College to Princeton and Cambridge for exam stars

From law and neuroscience to studying storms in Oklahoma, the Aberdeen school's class of 2023 has its sights set high. We hear from some of the top pupils on their plans for the future.

By Calum Petrie
Head of senior school Clare Smith (left) and head of school Robin Macpherson (right) celebrate this year's exam results with Robert Gordon's College pupils Owen Izedonmwen (S4), Jefline Jacob (S5) and Oyenmwen Izedonmwen (S6). Image: Robert Gordon's College
Head of senior school Clare Smith (left) and head of school Robin Macpherson (right) celebrate this year's exam results with Robert Gordon's College pupils Owen Izedonmwen (S4), Jefline Jacob (S5) and Oyenmwen Izedonmwen (S6). Image: Robert Gordon's College

Princeton and Cambridge are among the destinations for Robert Gordon’s College pupils after a record haul of qualifications.

S4, S5 and S6 pupils were welcomed back to school for a celebration breakfast as the glowing exam results filtered through.

The majority of S4 pupils sat eight National 5 exams with an A-C pass rate of 95.1%.

The average number of Highers achieved by S5 pupils was 4.84, with a 96% A-C pass rate.

And at S6, 153 pupils sat Advanced Highers, with a 91.4% A-C pass rate.

The class of 2023 will now move on to the next step on their journey, some further afield than others.

From Robert Gordon’s College and out into the world

Places have been secured for Robert Gordon’s College leavers to study – among other things – law, neuroscience and economics at Edinburgh, languages at Cambridge, meteorology in Oklahoma, and history with German at Princeton, New Jersey.

Jasmine Kieran-Ejimadu is looking forward to starting a degree in modern and medieval languages at the University of Cambridge. Her ultimate goal is one day to live abroad.

Jasmine Kieran-Ejimadu. Image: Robert Gordon’s College

“I just love languages,” said Jasmine. “My favourite subject was Advanced Higher French, especially the speaking aspect, so this really motivated me to pursue languages at degree level.

“Originally, I was interested in going down the STEM route but then realized my passion is languages.

“The teachers were very supportive, guiding me along the way. I greatly attribute my success to how lovely they’ve all been to me.

“I’m not sure what career path I’ll take after university, but I do know I would love to live in another country for a while.”

New environments, new challenges

Meanwhile fellow S6 Olivier Parra has been awarded one of only 10 places to study meteorology and climate at the University of Reading, with a year based in Oklahoma.

Olivier is no stranger to living in new environments and is eager to get started next month.

Olivier Parra. Image: Robert Gordon’s College

“I’ve travelled throughout my childhood with my family living in Australia, Argentina, France and Scotland,” he said.

“Experiencing different cultures around the world has fuelled my interest in the weather and how it impacts many critical areas of life.”

Meteorology is one of the hardest courses in the country to get into, with places few and far between.

While admitting it is a ‘niche’ degree, Olivier feels it’s a growing field which will set him up nicely for the future.

“The scope of future opportunities is so varied. Whether it be sports and safety, marine and offshore, aviation, transportation of utilities, or agriculture.

“After university, I would like to pursue a career as an operational meteorologist. Perhaps in the United States, analyzing thunderstorms and extreme weather.”

‘This is their time to celebrate’

Clare Smith, head of Robert Gordon’s College senior school, said: “I would like to congratulate each and every one of our pupils on their achievements.

“Results day marks the culmination of the hard work and perseverance of everyone involved – pupils, parents and teachers.

“My thanks go to all for their commitment and drive. This is their time to celebrate.”

And head of school Robin Macpherson said it was a ‘great day’ for the school.

“The headline results are hugely impressive, but what I’m most struck by is that we have seen a record number of qualifications being taken by pupils at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher.

“It’s not just that pupils are getting great results, but that they are getting more of them than ever before.”

More from Education

Rachel Gallagher completed a remarkable school journey by winning a place at Oxford University. Image: Albyn School
'Inspirational' Albyn School pupil wins place at world's highest-ranked university
St Margaret's School for Girls pupils Rachel, Celine and Ellie were among those celebrating the school's record-breaking exam results. Image: Spey
Best exam results in two decades: Meet the record-breaking St Margaret's pupils
A proud Euan Mackay with his outstanding exam results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin High School pupil celebrates some of best exam results in Scotland
From left: Shannon Thomson (St Machar Academy), Deya Kidder (Cults Academy), Murray Scott (Lochside Academy), Calum Angus (Aberdeen Grammar School), and Katie Watson (St Machar Academy). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exam results day: Nervous wait over for thousands of Aberdeen pupils
pupils from across Aberdeen with Councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Exam results 2023: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Shetland and Argyll…
In the Night Garden Live came to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Pip-pip, onk-onk! In the Night Garden comes to Aberdeen
Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts
UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students
Tasha Gardiner has had her share of shock and trauma but is coming out the other side a new person. Image: Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust
My friends abandoned me after cancer diagnosis aged 15, says Aberdeen student
With the world unrecognisable from our childhood, parents these days are in unchartered territory. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: The generational gap has never been so big
Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have been investigating students for cheating with artificial intelligence. Image: Roddy Reid/ DC Thomson.
Students access artificial intelligence chatbot 2,400 times every month at RGU

Conversation