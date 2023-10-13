Gallery: Last ever class photos as Walker Road School closes for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Last ever class photos as Walker Road School closes for good

After 126 years, The P&J took the very last class photos as Walker Road School closed its doors for the last time.

Last class - ever: Class P7GM with PSA Mrs Brown and teacher Mr McKay. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Last class - ever: Class P7GM with PSA Mrs Brown and teacher Mr McKay. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

After 126 years, the school bell at Walker Road School rang for the last time yesterday.

Pupils and teachers at the Torry school didn’t just break up for the October holidays. They left their classrooms for good.

The next time the 329 pupils and their teachers take to their desks, it will be at the new Greyhope School on Tullos Circle.

Having opened its doors during Queen Victoria’s reign, the final day of term brought the curtain down on one of Aberdeen’s oldest schools.

When the school opened in March 1897, with a roll of 600 pupils, it was described by The P&J as a “striking feature architecturally and educationally”.

The school roll peaked in 1938, with 1,600 pupils across 38 classes.

During the Second World War which began the following year, troops were billeted to the school.

Having educated many generations of Torry children, through five Kings, two Queens, and two world wars, Walker Road won’t quite be the same after the holidays.

Instead, the chirp of kids playing at breaktime and home-time buzz will relocate to Greyhope School, which has been built on the site of the old Torry Academy.

A new era: Walker Road School becomes Greyhope School

Given the new school isn’t on Walker Road itself, a new name was required for the school.

A consultation with parents, staff and pupils led to a shortlist of possible names for the school, based on local geographical features and place names.

The four shortlisted were Grampian, Greyhope, Torry and Walker.

In total, 579 responses were cast, with Greyhope School coming out on top with 45.77% of the vote.

The name Greyhope comes from Greyhope Bay, which is located in Torry near the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour and is known for its population of dolphins.

Walker Road School let people see inside the building for one last time during Wednesday’s open evening.

And The P&J was given access to take the final ever class photos this week. In doing so, capturing the school’s final ever cohort of pupils and staff for posterity.

Nursery class

Nursery children with staff.

Class P1KD

P1KD with PSA Mrs Moore and teacher Mrs Dow.
P1KD with PSA Mrs Moore and teacher Mrs Dow.

Class P1NG

P1NG with teacher Mrs Gallagher and PSA staff Mrs Banaszek and Mrs Yeats.
P1NG with teacher Mrs Gallagher and PSA staff Mrs Banaszek and Mrs Yeats.

Class P1/2AR

P1/2AR with teacher Mrs Ross and PSA staff Miss Hill, Miss Craig and Miss Johnson.
P1/2AR with teacher Mrs Ross and PSA staff Miss Hill, Miss Craig and Miss Johnson.

Class P2TM

P2TM with PSA Mrs Bell, art teacher Mrs Cairney and teacher Miss Mongina.
P2TM with PSA Mrs Bell, art teacher Mrs Cairney and teacher Miss Mongina.

Class P3KT

P3KT with teacher Mrs Tees.
P3KT with teacher Mrs Tees.

Class P3LD

P3LD with teacher Miss Davidson.
P3LD with teacher Miss Davidson.

Class P4RB

P4RB with teacher Mrs Falconer and PSA Mrs Wriggley.
P4RB with teacher Mrs Falconer and PSA Mrs Wriggley.

Class P4/5RC

P4/5RC with teacher Miss Card.
P4/5RC with teacher Miss Card.

Class P5VO

P5VO with PSA Mrs Reid and teacher Mrs O’Neill.
P5VO with PSA Mrs Reid and teacher Mrs O'Neill.

Class P6JS

P6JS with teacher Miss Stubbins.
P6JS with teacher Miss Stubbins.

Class P6PD

P6PD with teacher Mr Donald.
P6PD with teacher Mr Donald.

Class P6/7VM

P6/7VM with teacher Mrs Maganti.
P6/7VM with teacher Mrs Maganti.

Class P7GM

P7GM with PSA Mrs Brown and teacher Mr McKay.
P7GM with PSA Mrs Brown and teacher Mr McKay.

Conversation