Gallery: Last ever class photos as Walker Road School closes for good

After 126 years, the school bell at Walker Road School rang for the last time yesterday.

Pupils and teachers at the Torry school didn’t just break up for the October holidays. They left their classrooms for good.

The next time the 329 pupils and their teachers take to their desks, it will be at the new Greyhope School on Tullos Circle.

Having opened its doors during Queen Victoria’s reign, the final day of term brought the curtain down on one of Aberdeen’s oldest schools.

When the school opened in March 1897, with a roll of 600 pupils, it was described by The P&J as a “striking feature architecturally and educationally”.

The school roll peaked in 1938, with 1,600 pupils across 38 classes.

During the Second World War which began the following year, troops were billeted to the school.

Having educated many generations of Torry children, through five Kings, two Queens, and two world wars, Walker Road won’t quite be the same after the holidays.

Instead, the chirp of kids playing at breaktime and home-time buzz will relocate to Greyhope School, which has been built on the site of the old Torry Academy.

A new era: Walker Road School becomes Greyhope School

Given the new school isn’t on Walker Road itself, a new name was required for the school.

A consultation with parents, staff and pupils led to a shortlist of possible names for the school, based on local geographical features and place names.

The four shortlisted were Grampian, Greyhope, Torry and Walker.

In total, 579 responses were cast, with Greyhope School coming out on top with 45.77% of the vote.

The name Greyhope comes from Greyhope Bay, which is located in Torry near the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour and is known for its population of dolphins.

Walker Road School let people see inside the building for one last time during Wednesday’s open evening.

And The P&J was given access to take the final ever class photos this week. In doing so, capturing the school’s final ever cohort of pupils and staff for posterity.

Nursery class

Class P1KD

Class P1NG

Class P1/2AR

Class P2TM

Class P3KT

Class P3LD

Class P4RB

Class P4/5RC

Class P5VO

Class P6JS

Class P6PD

Class P6/7VM

Class P7GM