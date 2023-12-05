PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert

More than 700 young people from 21 schools performed at P&J Live as the annual P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert rolled into town.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, thousands packed into the arena to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Sunday’s show in Aberdeen was the 55th and one of the biggest ever as youngsters from schools across the north-east strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an afternoon and evening performance.

The shows featured performers from P1 to S6, with both singers and instrumentalists.

Christmas concert an event that ‘stays with you for life’

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Concert proceeds benefit local schools

Having previously been held at the Music Hall, the Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert has since moved to P&J Live. The arena recently played host to Lewis Capaldi, Michael Buble, Andre Rieu and Elton John.

“Playing the same venue as Elton John, that’s a big thing for a child,” said Laura. “They’ll never forget that.

“It’s brilliant that this is growing from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”

All proceeds from the shows will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools. More than £15,000 was shared among local schools as a result of last year’s shows.

See if you can spot your little star in our gallery from the event below:

Hanover Street School

Music 4 U

Midmill Primary School

Hillside School

Charleston Primary

Stoneywood School

Portlethen Primary School

Aberdeen City Music Service

Brimmond School

The Big Noise

Albyn School

St Margaret’s School for Girls

St Joseph’s RC Primary School

Heathryburn School Junior Choir

Redmyre Primary School

RGC Pipe Band

Holy Family RC Primary School

Inverurie Academy

Kellands Primary School

Glashieburn Glee Club

Dales Park School

Sunnybank School and Aberdeen School for the Deaf