PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert

After more than 50 years on stage, our iconic concert shows no sign of slowing down as crowds braved the cold snap. Can you see your loved ones in our picture gallery from P&J Live?

The audience gets into the Christmas spirit at the 55th Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The audience gets into the Christmas spirit at the 55th Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

More than 700 young people from 21 schools performed at P&J Live as the annual P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert rolled into town.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, thousands packed into the arena to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Sunday’s show in Aberdeen was the 55th and one of the biggest ever as youngsters from schools across the north-east strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an afternoon and evening performance.

The shows featured performers from P1 to S6, with both singers and instrumentalists.

Press and Journal editor Craig Walker gets the show underway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Christmas concert an event that ‘stays with you for life’

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Parents and grandparents get involved. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Concert proceeds benefit local schools

Having previously been held at the Music Hall, the Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert has since moved to P&J Live. The arena recently played host to Lewis Capaldi, Michael Buble, Andre Rieu and Elton John.

“Playing the same venue as Elton John, that’s a big thing for a child,” said Laura. “They’ll never forget that.

“It’s brilliant that this is growing from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”

All proceeds from the shows will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools. More than £15,000 was shared among local schools as a result of last year’s shows.

See if you can spot your little star in our gallery from the event below:

Hanover Street School

Hanover Street School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hanover Street School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hanover Street School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hanover Street School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hanover Street School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Music 4 U

Music 4 U. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Music 4 U. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Music 4 U. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Music 4 U. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Music 4 U. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Music 4 U. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Music 4 U. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Music 4 U. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Midmill Primary School

Midmill Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Midmill Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Midmill Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hillside School

Hillside School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hillside School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hillside School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hillside School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Charleston Primary

Charleston Primary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charleston Primary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charleston Primary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charleston Primary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Stoneywood School

Stoneywood School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stoneywood School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stoneywood School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Portlethen Primary School

Portlethen Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Portlethen Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Portlethen Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Music Service

Aberdeen City Music Service. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Music Service. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Music Service. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Music Service. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brimmond School

Brimmond School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brimmond School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brimmond School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brimmond School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Big Noise

The Big Noise. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Big Noise. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Big Noise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Big Noise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Albyn School

Albyn School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Albyn School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Albyn School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

St Margaret’s School for Girls

St Margaret’s School for Girls. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Margaret’s School for Girls. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Margaret’s School for Girls. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

St Joseph’s RC Primary School

St Joseph’s RC Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Joseph’s RC Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Joseph’s RC Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Joseph’s RC Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Heathryburn School Junior Choir

Heathryburn School Junior Choir. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Heathryburn School Junior Choir. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Heathryburn School Junior Choir. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Heathryburn School Junior Choir. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Redmyre Primary School

Redmyre Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Redmyre Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Redmyre Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Redmyre Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

RGC Pipe Band

RGC Pipe Band. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RGC Pipe Band. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
RGC Pipe Band. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Holy Family RC Primary School

Holy Family RC Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Holy Family RC Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Holy Family RC Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Inverurie Academy

Inverurie Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inverurie Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kellands Primary School

Kellands Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kellands Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Glashieburn Glee Club

Glashieburn Glee Club. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Glashieburn Glee Club. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Glashieburn Glee Club. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Dales Park School

Dales Park School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dales Park School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dales Park School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dales Park School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sunnybank School and Aberdeen School for the Deaf

Sunnybank School and Aberdeen School for the Deaf. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sunnybank School and Aberdeen School for the Deaf. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sunnybank School and Aberdeen School for the Deaf. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sunnybank School and Aberdeen School for the Deaf. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More from Education

St Joseph's R.C. Primary School at the christmas concert 2023
WATCH: St Joseph's R.C. Primary School perform A Wish For Peace at P&J/Evening Express…
Dales Park School at Christmas concert 2023
WATCH: Dales Park School perform Sparkly Jolly Twinkle at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
RGC Pipe Band at Chirstmas concert 2023
WATCH: RGC Pipe Band perform Little Drummer Boy at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
The Big Noise at Christmas concert 2023
WATCH: The Big Noise perform Mattachins at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
Aberdeen City Music Service at the Christmas concert 2023
WATCH: Aberdeen City Music Service sing Winter Song at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
Holy Family RC Primary at Chirstmas concert 2023
WATCH: Holy Family RC Primary sing Carol of the Bells at P&J/Evening Express Christmas…
Hanover Street School at the Christmas concert in 2023
WATCH: Hanover Street School sing Somewhere in my Memory at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert…
Heathryburn School Junior Choir at the christmas
WATCH: Heathryburn School Junior Choir perform Flying Free at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
Hillside School singing at the Christmas concert 2023
WATCH: Hillside School sing When Christmas Comes to Town at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert…
St Margaret's School for Girls at t chriatmas concert 2023
WATCH: St Margaret's School for Girls sing Christmas Time Again at P&J/Evening Express Christmas…

Conversation