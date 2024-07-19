NESCol part-time and distance learning launch brings options for all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

NESCol part-time and distance learning launch brings options for all

New courses set to start next month.

Students at NESCol
Book early to secure a place on newly launched NESCol courses.

Flexible learning for all is at the heart of North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) new part-time and distance learning programme.

Bookings are now open, with courses starting next month, and a new guide has been launched to showcase the range of opportunities available at the college’s main campuses and via online learning.

The part-time and distance learning offer is designed to support those looking to upskill and reskill with a view to career progression or change.

Those courses sit side by side with a selection of leisure courses, tailored for learners aiming to develop new skills in a fun, friendly and social setting.

New additions and courses at NESCol

New additions to the leisure programme for 2024/25 include a six-week wildlife gardening course, featuring a trip to collect wildflower seeds and opportunities to study ponds and the value of wetlands, as well as practical sessions to construct bird, bat and hedgehog boxes. The classes will be based at Fraserburgh Campus.

Career-focused courses include opportunities to build knowledge in business and management, care, computing and digital skills.

Joy Aiken, NESCol’s community development manager, said: “The focus of our part-time and distance learning programme is on providing every individual with the opportunity to upskill, reskill or learn just for fun.

“Feedback on our most recent courses has been excellent and we are always looking to build on that, with new and exciting options to add to those that are very well established.

“The opportunity to learn in industry standard facilities at our NESCol campuses, under the wing of specialists in their field, is something that always holds appeal and our advice is to book early to secure places.”

Find out more information on the new courses at NESCol including distance learning and available funding.

