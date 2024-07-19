NESCol part-time and distance learning launch brings options for all

Flexible learning for all is at the heart of North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) new part-time and distance learning programme.

Bookings are now open, with courses starting next month, and a new guide has been launched to showcase the range of opportunities available at the college’s main campuses and via online learning.

The part-time and distance learning offer is designed to support those looking to upskill and reskill with a view to career progression or change.

Those courses sit side by side with a selection of leisure courses, tailored for learners aiming to develop new skills in a fun, friendly and social setting.

New additions and courses at NESCol

New additions to the leisure programme for 2024/25 include a six-week wildlife gardening course, featuring a trip to collect wildflower seeds and opportunities to study ponds and the value of wetlands, as well as practical sessions to construct bird, bat and hedgehog boxes. The classes will be based at Fraserburgh Campus.

Career-focused courses include opportunities to build knowledge in business and management, care, computing and digital skills.

Joy Aiken, NESCol’s community development manager, said: “The focus of our part-time and distance learning programme is on providing every individual with the opportunity to upskill, reskill or learn just for fun.

“Feedback on our most recent courses has been excellent and we are always looking to build on that, with new and exciting options to add to those that are very well established.

“The opportunity to learn in industry standard facilities at our NESCol campuses, under the wing of specialists in their field, is something that always holds appeal and our advice is to book early to secure places.”

