‘She was a visionary leader’: Tributes to ‘giant of Highland Council’ and UHI pioneer Val MacIver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

‘She was a visionary leader’: Tributes to ‘giant of Highland Council’ and UHI pioneer Val MacIver

The former education chairwoman was instrumental in creating the University of the Highlands and Islands.

By John Ross
Val MacIver was instrumental in delivering the UHI.
Val MacIver was instrumental in delivering the UHI.

Former Highland councillor Val MacIver, who has died aged 79, was instrumental in setting up the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Friends and colleagues’ tributes to Dr MacIver highlighted her dedication to public service, particularly in the field of education.

Elected in 1982 as a councillor in Ross and Cromarty District Council, she later became an Independent member for the Ferindonald ward on Highland Regional Council.

She became chair of the education committee in 1991, staying in the role when elected to the new Highland Councl in 1995.

She was also chair of Ross and Cromarty area education committee and vice chair of Ross and Cromarty area cultural and leisure committee.

Making the case for a university

In 1991, she chaired a steering group set up by the council to examine the case for a University of the Highlands and Islands.

She became the first president of the organisation’s community body in 1994 and joined its board of governors in 1997.

In 2004, Dr MacIver became the university’s third rector, spending six years in the post.

Her efforts were recognised with an honorary fellowship and honorary doctorate from UHI.

She was also made an OBE for services to education.

Niamh Mackenzie and Dr Val MacIver in 2018

In 2018 she saw her granddaughter Niamh Mackenzie graduate with a first class honours degree from Orkney College.

It is one of the colleges that make up the university partnership she envisaged nearly 30 years earlier.

Dr MacIver said seeing Niamh graduate was the culmination of everything she and her colleagues had worked for in establishing a university.

On UHI’s 10th anniversary in 2021, she said the aim of creating a university “was to bring choice, opportunity and inward investment, to attract or retain people to work in the Highlands and Islands.

“The idea was met with some scepticism at the time. But its success is a great source of pride.”

Renewable energy champion

Born and brought up in Easter Ross, Dr MacIver had a number of jobs before becoming a councillor.

They included working for an oil company as the area became a major centre for the blossoming oil industry.

In her later years she became a passionate believer in renewable energy and was committed to playing her part in tackling climate change.

Dr MacIver retired from the council before the 1999 elections.

The UHI Millennium Institute was the forerunner of the university.

However, she was re-elected in 2003 and became chair of the authority’s Ross and Cromarty area planning, development Europe and tourism committee.

She also served on the housing and social work, policy and resources, finance personnel, planning, and property committees, as well as the Police Board.

For a time she was a board member of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Latterly she worked for public relations company Platform PR, advising clients on consulting with communities on major projects.

Former councillor Garry Coutts, a past rector and chair of court at UHI, said: “Val was a giant of the Highland Council.

‘Doughty fighter’

“Her stewardship of the education committee and her contribution to the creation of the University of the Highlands and Islands are a legacy that should ensure she is remembered for a long, long time.”

He said she was generous and supportive of new, young councillors and a “doughty fighter” for her constituents.

“I doubt we will see many more local politicians who had the intellect to play a part on the national stage and also be such a local champion.”

Val MacIver receives her honorary fellowship from Colin Mackay, former chair of the board for UHI Millennium Institute board of governors, in 2004

HIE chairman Alistair Dodds, a former Highland Council chief executive, said Dr MacIver was a “special person” who strove tirelessly for excellence.

“Val was dedicated to public service and was highly regarded within the Highland Council and among many partner organisations.”

“She was passionate about playing her part in making the Highlands a better place, both as a strategic decision maker and as a local councillor, doing everything possible to ensure communities received the best possible service.”

University part of her legacy

He said the university stands as part of her impressive legacy.

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of Val’s passing.

“Although retired from duties as a councillor, she was never far from council business and kept an active eye on planning committee proceedings as a frequent visitor to the council chamber over the years.”

Val MacIver at a planning meeting in 2004

Vicki Nairn, UHI principal and vice-chancellor said Dr MacIver was a “visionary leader” whose dedication to education was unwavering.

“Her contributions to the educational landscape in the Highlands and Islands are immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Dr MacIver is survived by daughters Jennifer and Cairine, son Donald and grandchildren Aidan, Niamh and Ollie.

More from Education

Scott McGinigal is chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Pic: DLLT.
FREE sports events for kids at Aberdeen Sports Village starts today thanks to Denis…
Students at NESCol
NESCol part-time and distance learning launch brings options for all
A silhouette put on top of a photo of Hillhead accommodation at the University of Aberdeen
Insider whistleblower alleges serious mental health care flaws at Aberdeen University's Hillhead accommodation
4
Robyn Rodgers holding the award
'Northfield will be proud': Inspirational pupil wins Oxford University competition
'One of the most difficult years of my life': Iona Howarth overcame adversity en route to her first-class Law degree. Image: Iona Howarth
Journey of heartbreak and loss ends with a smile for Moray RGU graduate Iona
Single mum and Robert Gordon University graduate Zoe Frieslick
Single mum who 'never envisioned being good enough' graduates from RGU
Eilidh Mouat
Shetland graduate's journey from island life to becoming newest nurse at ARI's cardiology ward
Lisa Ross in her element at Gray's School of Art. Image: RGU
Single mum of 3 graduates from Gray's School of Art after 12 years as…
Erin McDonald described her route to a medical degree as a 'bit of a roundabout journey'.
Meet one of ARI's newest junior doctors, who has just graduated in medicine at…
Elrick primary pupils at the glee finals
WATCH: Elrick school choir 'makes history' at national Glee competition

Conversation