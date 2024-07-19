‘She was a visionary leader’: Tributes to ‘giant of Highland Council’ and UHI pioneer Val MacIver

Former Highland councillor Val MacIver, who has died aged 79, was instrumental in setting up the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Friends and colleagues’ tributes to Dr MacIver highlighted her dedication to public service, particularly in the field of education.

Elected in 1982 as a councillor in Ross and Cromarty District Council, she later became an Independent member for the Ferindonald ward on Highland Regional Council.

She became chair of the education committee in 1991, staying in the role when elected to the new Highland Councl in 1995.

She was also chair of Ross and Cromarty area education committee and vice chair of Ross and Cromarty area cultural and leisure committee.

Making the case for a university

In 1991, she chaired a steering group set up by the council to examine the case for a University of the Highlands and Islands.

She became the first president of the organisation’s community body in 1994 and joined its board of governors in 1997.

In 2004, Dr MacIver became the university’s third rector, spending six years in the post.

Her efforts were recognised with an honorary fellowship and honorary doctorate from UHI.

She was also made an OBE for services to education.

In 2018 she saw her granddaughter Niamh Mackenzie graduate with a first class honours degree from Orkney College.

It is one of the colleges that make up the university partnership she envisaged nearly 30 years earlier.

Dr MacIver said seeing Niamh graduate was the culmination of everything she and her colleagues had worked for in establishing a university.

On UHI’s 10th anniversary in 2021, she said the aim of creating a university “was to bring choice, opportunity and inward investment, to attract or retain people to work in the Highlands and Islands.

“The idea was met with some scepticism at the time. But its success is a great source of pride.”

Renewable energy champion

Born and brought up in Easter Ross, Dr MacIver had a number of jobs before becoming a councillor.

They included working for an oil company as the area became a major centre for the blossoming oil industry.

In her later years she became a passionate believer in renewable energy and was committed to playing her part in tackling climate change.

Dr MacIver retired from the council before the 1999 elections.

However, she was re-elected in 2003 and became chair of the authority’s Ross and Cromarty area planning, development Europe and tourism committee.

She also served on the housing and social work, policy and resources, finance personnel, planning, and property committees, as well as the Police Board.

For a time she was a board member of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Latterly she worked for public relations company Platform PR, advising clients on consulting with communities on major projects.

Former councillor Garry Coutts, a past rector and chair of court at UHI, said: “Val was a giant of the Highland Council.

‘Doughty fighter’

“Her stewardship of the education committee and her contribution to the creation of the University of the Highlands and Islands are a legacy that should ensure she is remembered for a long, long time.”

He said she was generous and supportive of new, young councillors and a “doughty fighter” for her constituents.

“I doubt we will see many more local politicians who had the intellect to play a part on the national stage and also be such a local champion.”

HIE chairman Alistair Dodds, a former Highland Council chief executive, said Dr MacIver was a “special person” who strove tirelessly for excellence.

“Val was dedicated to public service and was highly regarded within the Highland Council and among many partner organisations.”

“She was passionate about playing her part in making the Highlands a better place, both as a strategic decision maker and as a local councillor, doing everything possible to ensure communities received the best possible service.”

University part of her legacy

He said the university stands as part of her impressive legacy.

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of Val’s passing.

“Although retired from duties as a councillor, she was never far from council business and kept an active eye on planning committee proceedings as a frequent visitor to the council chamber over the years.”

Vicki Nairn, UHI principal and vice-chancellor said Dr MacIver was a “visionary leader” whose dedication to education was unwavering.

“Her contributions to the educational landscape in the Highlands and Islands are immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

Dr MacIver is survived by daughters Jennifer and Cairine, son Donald and grandchildren Aidan, Niamh and Ollie.