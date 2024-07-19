REVIEW: Short but sweet Aberdeen adventure for Bluey’s Big Play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

REVIEW: Short but sweet Aberdeen adventure for Bluey’s Big Play

The stage version of the Emmy-award winning children's cartoon has come to P&J Live.

'Bluey's Big Play' brings Australia to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live
By Ashleigh Barbour

Not so long ago, a cheeky Friday off work would have consisted of a long lie, a bit of lunch and probably a few cocktails to mark the weekend.

Fast forward to 2024, and long weekends are now set aside for much more wholesome activities.

Along with countless other north-east mums, dads, grandparents, and carers, I headed to P&J Live on Friday morning to see the Emmy award-winning children’s cartoon, Bluey, brought to life on stage along with my wee boy Ruaridh (three next week).

Bluey isn’t my favourite kids show, nor my favourite Australian export (that’s Neighbours, of course).

But the show – which first aired in 2018 and follows a family of dogs – has reached cult status worldwide.

Each character in the show is represented onstage by human-sized puppets. Image: P&J Live.

According to the Radio Times, in January this year it was watched more than classics such as Grey’s Anatomy, with viewers watching 1.5 billion minutes of the show on Disney Plus in just one week.

Apparently, Bluey also has higher demand than 99.9% of all comedy titles in the United Kingdom.

Wow.

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ brings Australia to Aberdeen

Ru loves watching Bluey at home – so did the stage version keep him just as captivated?

The backdrop is Bluey’s recognisable home in Queensland and we’re soon introduced to the lovable and energetic main star, who lives with her parents Bandit and Chilli, and her younger sister, Bingo.

Each character in the show is represented onstage by human-sized puppets, which requires at least one puppeteer to operate their facial expressions and arms, and at times a second puppeteer for actions that control their legs and tail.

The puppeteers perform onstage actions in-sync with the audio track provided – and it’s pretty impressive stuff to be honest.

The ‘Big Play’ follows a day-in-the-life of Bluey, Bandit, Chilli, and Bingo. Image: P&J Live

The story revolves around Bluey’s dad longing for Sunday afternoon downtime, in particular wanting to spend time on his phone researching lawn grubs

He says at one point he can’t face any more games as his “battery is running empty”, which I can completely sympathise with.

Bluey and Bingo have other plans, however, and they manage to get dad roped into a game of musical statues and glow-in-the-dark ‘keepy up’, with music and lighting used to dramatic effect.

Bluey is also growing increasingly frustrated by her little sister who is always copying her.

It leads to a revelation that I didn’t see coming – and seemed more suited to an episode of Eastenders – that Bluey’s mum hasn’t talked to her own sister in years.

After the young sisters fall asleep, the show ends with mum calling her long-lost sibling saying, “It’s me, your little sister” – having been inspired by her daughter’s own acceptance of Bingo by the end of the show.

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ is a simple concept with deep meaning. Image: P&J Live

Bluey’s Big Play looks at the joys of childhood

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ is a simple concept, following the doggy family during a day from sunrise to bedtime.

On the face of it, it doesn’t seem particularly complex but it’s actually a meaningful look at the simple joys of childhood – spending quality time together and kindness.

The puppets are incredible, the music is catchy, and the the last five minutes are a riot as giant bouncy balls are thrown into the crowds for kids to play keepy-up with.

At 50 minutes long, it’s short but sweet. Bluey certainly brightened up our day.

Bluey’s Big Play also runs Saturday, July 20 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm. 