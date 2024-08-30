Why co-curricular activities at Robert Gordon’s College bring out the best in every pupil

At Robert Gordon’s College, co-curricular activities are not just an add-on—they are integral to the school experience, fostering a friendly, welcoming and inclusive environment where every pupil can thrive.

One of the most striking aspects of Robert Gordon’s is the sheer diversity of opportunities available. Whether a pupil is creative, scientific, sporty or has other interests, they will find a place where they can flourish. With over 170 clubs to choose from, and the vast majority included within the school fees, pupils are encouraged to explore new passions and connect with like-minded peers, leading to friendships that often last a lifetime.

The extensive facilities at Robert Gordon’s are a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing every pupil’s potential. The state-of-the-art recording studio, on-site swimming pool, fully equipped gym, theatre and science labs are just a few of the resources that allow pupils to dive deep into their interests. This breadth of opportunity means that every pupil can discover something they truly love and excel in, whether it’s in the arts, languages, sciences, sports or other fields.

What makes Robert Gordon’s truly special is its dedication to ensuring that every pupil’s voice is heard. If a pupil has a passion that isn’t represented by an existing club, they can request for a new one to be established, provided there’s sufficient interest. This level of responsiveness ensures that no pupil feels left out, and everyone has the chance to pursue what excites them and be adventurous by trying something new.

Building confidence and character beyond the classroom

At Robert Gordon’s College, co-curricular activities are more than just hobbies—they are a key part of developing happy, motivated, confident, and curious individuals who strive to achieve their best. The school’s approach goes beyond preparing pupils to pass exams; it’s about building character, resilience and interpersonal skills. Teachers lead many of these activities, which helps to strengthen the relationships between staff and pupils, allowing teachers to know each pupil as an individual. School prefects also have the opportunity to assist staff in many of the clubs, where they can gain valuable leadership experience by working with and inspiring their younger peers.

Clare Smith, Head of Senior School, commented: “Everything we do at Robert Gordon’s College is underpinned by the warm and nurturing relationships between pupils and staff. We have very high expectations of our learners and are there to support them every step of the way, with the goal of instilling a love of learning that will remain with them well beyond their school days. Our motto of ‘be all you can be’ can be seen in every aspect of school life and we place strong emphasis on every pupil finding the right pathway for them as an individual.”

Inclusivity and equality are at the core of the Robert Gordon’s College ethos. There is an even split of opportunities for boys and girls, ensuring that all pupils have access to the same enriching experiences from a young age. This inclusive approach not only supports the development of strong friendships but also fosters a progressive environment where every pupil can feel valued and supported.

Flexible care for busy families

For parents of Junior School pupils, Robert Gordon’s College offers one of the most flexible wrap-around care services in the city. Whether on a permanent basis or ad hoc, the out-of-hours care service is designed to adapt to busy schedules, providing peace of mind for working families from 7:15 am to 6 pm. This service can be seamlessly integrated with the co-curricular programme, with staff available to collect pupils from their clubs. Additionally, holiday camps are available throughout the year, ensuring that the fun and learning continue even outside of term time.

Jane Tulloch, Head of Junior School, shared: “Our children and families benefit hugely from our Out of Hours Care service. We provide care at the start and end of the school day throughout the school term as well as during the holidays. We have a fantastic team here that provides a safe, caring and fun environment where children have a great time playing with their friends. The team liaise closely with staff from the Junior School ensuring that we can provide the best care possible.

Our pupils also enjoy participating in an extensive range of co-curricular clubs before and after school as well as at lunchtime. These exciting opportunities enable all our children to be eager and inquisitive. They are confident learners who are able to express themselves and shine in different situations, preparing them for the next step in their educational journey.”

Experience Robert Gordon’s College for yourself

Robert Gordon’s College is a place where every pupil can find their passion and reach their full potential. The vast array of co-curricular activities allows pupils to not only discover what they love but also to build lasting friendships, become critical thinkers and be prepared for whatever their individual future pathway holds.

Choosing the right school for your child has never been more important. Take the next step in making that journey for your child and register for the next Robert Gordon’s College Open Morning on Saturday September 14. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the campus, meet staff and pupils, and see for yourself how community is a special part of Robert Gordon’s College. It is an exciting and stimulating school where every child can be the best version of themselves in a truly welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment.