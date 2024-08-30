Why co-curricular activities at Robert Gordon’s College bring out the best in every pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Why co-curricular activities at Robert Gordon’s College bring out the best in every pupil

When exploring what truly sets a school apart, it’s not just about the academics but also the wealth of opportunities available beyond the classroom.

In partnership with Robert Gordon's College
Pupils of Robert Gordon's College performing in Grease.
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.

At Robert Gordon’s College, co-curricular activities are not just an add-on—they are integral to the school experience, fostering a friendly, welcoming and inclusive environment where every pupil can thrive.

One of the most striking aspects of Robert Gordon’s is the sheer diversity of opportunities available. Whether a pupil is creative, scientific, sporty or has other interests, they will find a place where they can flourish. With over 170 clubs to choose from, and the vast majority included within the school fees, pupils are encouraged to explore new passions and connect with like-minded peers, leading to friendships that often last a lifetime.

The extensive facilities at Robert Gordon’s are a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing every pupil’s potential. The state-of-the-art recording studio, on-site swimming pool, fully equipped gym, theatre and science labs are just a few of the resources that allow pupils to dive deep into their interests. This breadth of opportunity means that every pupil can discover something they truly love and excel in, whether it’s in the arts, languages, sciences, sports or other fields.

What makes Robert Gordon’s truly special is its dedication to ensuring that every pupil’s voice is heard. If a pupil has a passion that isn’t represented by an existing club, they can request for a new one to be established, provided there’s sufficient interest. This level of responsiveness ensures that no pupil feels left out, and everyone has the chance to pursue what excites them and be adventurous by trying something new.

Building confidence and character beyond the classroom

Children at RGC playing cricket
Pupils taking part in junior cricket.

At Robert Gordon’s College, co-curricular activities are more than just hobbies—they are a key part of developing happy, motivated, confident, and curious individuals who strive to achieve their best. The school’s approach goes beyond preparing pupils to pass exams; it’s about building character, resilience and interpersonal skills. Teachers lead many of these activities, which helps to strengthen the relationships between staff and pupils, allowing teachers to know each pupil as an individual. School prefects also have the opportunity to assist staff in many of the clubs, where they can gain valuable leadership experience by working with and inspiring their younger peers.

Clare Smith, Head of Senior School, commented: “Everything we do at Robert Gordon’s College is underpinned by the warm and nurturing relationships between pupils and staff. We have very high expectations of our learners and are there to support them every step of the way, with the goal of instilling a love of learning that will remain with them well beyond their school days. Our motto of ‘be all you can be’ can be seen in every aspect of school life and we place strong emphasis on every pupil finding the right pathway for them as an individual.”

Inclusivity and equality are at the core of  the Robert Gordon’s College ethos. There is an even split of opportunities for boys and girls, ensuring that all pupils have access to the same enriching experiences from a young age. This inclusive approach not only supports the development of strong friendships but also fosters a progressive environment where every pupil can feel valued and supported.

Flexible care for busy families

For parents of Junior School pupils, Robert Gordon’s College offers one of the most flexible wrap-around care services in the city. Whether on a permanent basis or ad hoc, the out-of-hours care service is designed to adapt to busy schedules, providing peace of mind for working families from 7:15 am to 6 pm. This service can be seamlessly integrated with the co-curricular programme, with staff available to collect pupils from their clubs. Additionally, holiday camps are available throughout the year, ensuring that the fun and learning continue even outside of term time.

Children in orange running across grass
Pupils taking part in a science camp.

Jane Tulloch, Head of Junior School, shared: “Our children and families benefit hugely from our Out of Hours Care service. We provide care at the start and end of the school day throughout the school term as well as during the holidays. We have a fantastic team here that provides a safe, caring and fun environment where children have a great time playing with their friends. The team liaise closely with staff from the Junior School ensuring that we can provide the best care possible.

Our pupils also enjoy participating in an extensive range of co-curricular clubs before and after school as well as at lunchtime. These  exciting  opportunities  enable all our children to be eager and inquisitive. They are confident learners who are able to express themselves and shine in different situations, preparing them for the next step in their educational journey.”

Experience Robert Gordon’s College for yourself

Robert Gordon’s College is a place where every pupil can find their passion and reach their full potential. The vast array of co-curricular activities allows pupils to not only discover what they love but also to build lasting friendships, become critical thinkers and be prepared for whatever their individual future pathway holds.

Choosing the right school for your child has never been more important. Take the next step in making that journey for your child and register for the next Robert Gordon’s College Open Morning on Saturday September 14. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the campus, meet staff and pupils, and see for yourself how community is a special part of Robert Gordon’s College. It is an exciting and stimulating school where every child can be the best version of themselves in a truly welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment.

More from Education

There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
Calum Petrie: Cost of school Activities Week an unfair burden on parents
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
Grantown Grammar School mobile phone ban has reduced bullying and improved pupils' social skills,…
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
Peterhead woman's 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of tragic 18-month-old
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
Should mobile phones be banned in schools? Readers weigh in
6
Kristina Nikolova looking at camera while holding up son Kristian.
Furious Buckie mum still waiting for answers a year after son went missing on…
smiling pupil at international school aberdeen
Would your child thrive at an international school?
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
'We were told they might not survive': Aberdeen miracle twins start school against all…
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Inverness and the Highlands
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
Gallery: Your primary one pics from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
There's an activity for everyone at Robert Gordon's College.
'Life is difficult, frustrating, heartbreaking, but cricket has changed his life': How Fraserburgh Cricket…

Conversation