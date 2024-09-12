Setting your child up for success by choosing the right independent school in Aberdeen

The right school environment provides the tools and support necessary for academic and personal success. With so many independent schools offering diverse philosophies and activities, here’s some information to help you choose.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

International School Aberdeen

As Scotland’s first international school, ISA is the only school in the Aberdeen area to offer the IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma, offering a unique approach to education and to preparing students for the future.

With community at the heart of the school, ISA welcomes children aged three to 18 with the opportunity to learn in an internationally diverse environment supported by a partnership of excellent staff and committed parents.

Notably, it is also the only independent school in the North-east to have on-site sports facilities including a 25m swimming pool, climbing wall, and state-of-the-art tennis courts and football pitches.

Guided by the values of the IB, an ISA education supports inclusion, celebrates diversity and nurtures well-being, creating a community of thriving global citizens from kindergarten through to High School.

ISA has been hailed as ‘sector leading’ by HM Inspectors following a 2023 Education Scotland Inspection. The school was judged on four standards, receiving two ‘excellent’ scores (six out of six) which is ‘extremely rare’ and only occurs in very few inspections.

The school was furthermore awarded two ‘very good’ scores meaning the inspectors had no recommendations for improvement. ISA teachers and support staff work together, with inspectors commending, “the dedication of all staff in creating a supportive ethos of nurture and achievement, where children, young people and adults feel valued and included.”

Head of School, Nick Little, says: “At ISA, we help prepare our students for life in a fast-moving and changing world. Our students become technologically minded, multi-cultural and self-aware – all skills and aptitudes they can use in the real world.”

ISA is a truly multi-cultural school community, with half its 540 students coming from the UK and the other half from 45 different countries. This year, the majority of the graduating Class of 2024 have chosen to stay in the UK for the next step in their education. This year’s graduates have secured places in Scottish universities in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Stirling, as well as universities around the world.

Find out more about how ISA nurtures a global mindset by visiting www.isa.aberdeen.sch.uk/ where you will also find information on the next Middle and High School (ages 10-18) Open Day on Thursday, September 26 from 10am-12pm and the Preschool and Elementary School Open Day on Friday, October 4, from 10am – 12pm.

To find out more, contact the friendly admissions team.

Albyn School

Another independent School in Aberdeen is Albyn School which offers children, aged two to 18, an excellent start in their educational journey. It strives to cultivate a love of learning at a young age, putting pupils on a positive trajectory for a lifetime of intellectual curiosity.

Acting Head, David Starbuck shared: “Albyn is a community. It’s a community of pupils that want to learn. It is a happy, safe and vibrant community where pupils feel they can be themselves, and be valued for who they are.”

Albyn School is ‘educating for life’ and believes in developing the whole person. The School strives to instil six key qualities in pupils; curiosity, resilience, confidence, endeavour, empathy and teamwork. This holistic approach ensures that individuals leave Albyn well rounded and equipped to navigate the challenges of the 21st century.

The journey at Albyn School can start as young as two years old with a purpose-built nursery facility on the school grounds. With an ethos focused on the importance of play, outdoor exploration and a love of learning, children are introduced to music, sport and art utilising the school’s specialist teachers, together with numeracy and literacy.

As they grow, pupils are guided and supported through the transition from Nursery to Lower School, and subsequently to Upper School, by dedicated staff. The small class sizes allow teachers to gain an in-depth understanding of each individual.

From Primary one, pupils are introduced to the Albyn Curriculum Enrichment (ACE) Programme, a unique initiative aimed at giving pupils access to a wide range of activities beyond academia, during the regular school day, including cooking, gardening, crafts, sport and poetry.

In the Upper School, pupils have the choice of over 100 co-curricular activities to get involved in, from Duke of Edinburgh, to Formula 24, Combined Cadet Force, Music and Debating.

All of this is underpinned by the school’s strong academic performance year on year. In 2023-24 at National 5 pupils achieved a 95% pass rate (A-C), with 93% at Higher (A-C) and 78% receiving A-B at Advanced Higher level.

Explore everything Albyn School has to offer at its next Open Morning on Friday September 13.

St Margaret’s

Choosing the right school for your daughter, at any stage, is never an easy decision. However, St Margaret’s understand girls – how they learn, how they play and how they develop. I Junior and I Senior are popular entry points to the school but St Margaret’s welcome applications to all year groups at any time of year. When a place is not immediately available, it works with families to arrange a suitable entry point.

In a bright, spacious well-equipped building, with secure, grassed playground facilities, from the first day of 1 Junior, it nurtures the communication skills, resilience, self-confidence and global outlook necessary for pupils to thrive in an ever-changing world. St Margaret’s believe that a single-sex education offers girls the space in which their individual identity can blossom, a space which is stereotype free, full of challenge and rich with opportunity and care.

From 1 Junior girls benefit from individual attention in small classes. The school is large enough to offer flexibility and choice in terms of the curriculum and extra-curricular activities, but is small enough to ensure that all girls are well-known by staff in order that individuals receive the support and challenge which they need to thrive.

The school offers proactive additional support for learning with early intervention where necessary. Strong foundations in literacy, numeracy and health and wellbeing are complemented by the wide range of specialist teaching from which our junior pupils benefit: specialist teaching in French, PE, music and drama is enjoyed from 1 Junior. The school provide every pupil with their own Chromebook and from 1 Junior the development of digital skills is embedded in the curriculum along with an appreciation of diversity and sustainability.

The senior school is a lively and creative learning community where global issues and the changing demands of the world beyond school are reflected in a continually evolving curriculum and programme of extra-curricular opportunities. With a culture of hard work and aspiration in all classrooms, it is the norm for girls to be actively engaged in and contributing to lessons.

In I Senior, girls follow a wide, balanced curriculum to develop skills and extend knowledge and experience in all areas. The importance of health and wellbeing permeates every aspect of school life: pupils learn about and reflect on their own physical and mental wellbeing in the classroom and on the sports field. In I Senior pupils are encouraged to embrace a range of roles, building confidence and self-esteem. There is a strong emphasis on pupil voice with opportunities to join pupil council, focussed committees and discussion groups, empowering pupils to shape the development of the school and become responsible global citizens.

Whenever your daughter joins St Margaret’s, the school aims to get to know her as an individual and to work with you to ensure that the transition is a smooth and enjoyable one. To arrange a personal tour or to attend the open morning on Saturday October 5, contact admissions@st-margaret.uk or call 01224 584466.

Find out more about St Margaret’s.

Robert Gordon’s College

Recognised for its ethos of being a caring, inclusive and respectful community, children at Robert Gordon’s College are encouraged to discover and explore a broad range of subjects and co-curricular programmes to help them find their niche and build a lifelong love for learning.

Mr Robin Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College, shares: “What makes RGC stand out as one of Scotland’s best schools is that all our pupils get the attention and support they need to succeed at whatever they want to be good at. Everyone has the chance to pursue what excites them and be adventurous by trying something new. No one is overlooked, everyone matters. People are surprised that an independent school of our size can be so well attuned to our learners’ needs, emotionally, intellectually and socially.

“We pride ourselves on offering the broadest range possible of academic subjects, co-curricular activities, and life-changing trips and experiences. What our pupils achieve is phenomenal because we encourage them to take on big challenges, and we support them as they reach for success. That builds confidence, resilience and a strong sense of identity. These are all things that we want our children to have in the 21st century.

“RGC has been around for almost three centuries and has a global alumni that connects us to exciting projects around the world. This means we have the capacity and ambition to create opportunities for our pupils that are uniquely inspiring. There really isn’t another school like us, anywhere.”

Discover your pathway at Robert Gordon’s College

Children at Robert Gordon’s College are encouraged to expand their horizons with a strong support network for educational and career development. Extending beyond their school years, the values of a Robert Gordon’s education become an integral part of pupils who take them far into their future paths, supported by outstanding teachers and a global network of alumni.

The most recent leavers from the Class of 2024 are diving into a broad range of opportunities, exploring new and additional experiences after completing their final year of school education. Vera, who is continuing her language journey through a competitive scholarship at Shanghai Fudan University, says: “Learning Mandarin was a very important part of school for me, and I feel lucky to have had it as an option up to Advanced Higher. This opportunity to study in Shanghai is so exciting as it will allow us to push ourselves and improve our language in a completely new world. I really want to thank Mrs Adam for her support with this; she gave up so many lunchtimes and time after school to help us study for the exam and prepare everything and I don’t think it would have been possible without her.”

Explore the Robert Gordon’s experience

Choosing the right school for your child has never been more important. Mrs Paula Park, Admissions Manager, highlights: “Take the next step in making that journey for your child and register for our next open morning. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the campus, meet staff and pupils, and see for yourself how community is a special part of Robert Gordon’s College. It is an exciting and stimulating school where every child can be the best version of themselves in a truly welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment.”

Discover why HMIe Inspectors rated Robert Gordon’s College ‘excellent’ on Raising attainment and achievement at the Open Morning on Saturday the 14th of September. Register your place today.