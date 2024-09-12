Harbour horror for Stornoway pensioner who broke back trying to board ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harbour horror for Stornoway pensioner who broke back trying to board ferry

Christina Challinor is living in constant pain after the incident in June.

Christina Challinor and Stornoway Port Authority
Christina Challinor wants a safe walkway to the ferry. Image: Christina Challinor/ Google Street View.
By Louise Glen

A Stornoway pensioner has suffered a horrific injury to her back after pulling her suitcase over an “uneven” walkway when getting on a ferry.

Christina Challinor fractured her spine as she struggled to bring her suitcase under control on a temporary walkway on to the car deck of the ferry – because the “official” route was out of use.

The 73-year-old has been taking painkillers every day for three months – and she is unable to do daily tasks such as putting washing on her machine.

She is afraid of getting back on a ferry until the official walkway is recommissioned.

Stornoway Port Authority says it has been speaking to Ms Challinor, but says the return of the official walkway, provided by a third party, is still months away.

Ms Challinor says the wooden and tarmac alternative route to the Loch Seaforth ferry in Stornoway has not improved since sheep were “herded onto the boat” in the 1950s.

Stornoway harbour
Stornoway Harbour. Image: Shutterstock

Horror harbour incident in Stornoway

When taking her four-wheeled suitcase on to the ferry on June 12, it went “out of control” on the tarmac area meant for cars.

Ms Chllinor twisted herself trying to bring it under control while walking on to the car deck.

In doing so, she fractured her spine – leaving her in excruciating pain and agony.

She said: “We have been going onto the ferry doing this for months since the other walkway broke and was fixed but broke again.

“But it is beyond the time it is fixed before a serious accident happens to anyone else.”

Ms Challinor normally makes a handful of visits to the mainland every year. Her son lives in Alness.

She continued: “On the day the accident happened I was fine. I do walk with a stick, and I have a mobility scooter to get me around town. But I am perfectly fine to walk.”

Suitcase problem led to fall on ferry walkway

Ms Challinor got herself a scooter after vascular surgery on her legs last July.

She said: “I was taking too long to get on and off the bus. So the scooter made getting around easier.

“But that morning I had pulled my suitcase from my house into a taxi and I had walked with it to the ferry terminal.

“But when I stepped from the wooden walkway to the tarmac area my suitcase went out of control. It was twisting about, and I was struggling to get it under control on the tarmac surface.

“I was in real pain.

Christina Challinor
Christina Challinor wants a safe walkway to the ferry. Image: Christina Challinor.

“After months of medical investigation, I have found out after an x-ray that I have a fractured spine.

“It has made doing anything very difficult. I now take painkillers every day.

“I am not looking for any compensation – I just want the modern walkway to be fixed so that no one else is forced to walk onto the car deck, and to prevent any other accidents.”

Ms Challinor reported the fall to CalMac, on her return journey to Stornoway on July 12.

She was told it was a matter for Stornoway Port Authority who own and manage the pier.

Stornoway, Scotland - August 16 2023: A fishing net and rope lies along the docks at the fishing pier, with the Scottish town of Stornoway behind on Lewis and Harris Island, Stornoway, Scotland.
Stornoway has a busy working pier and harbour. Image: Shutterstock.

She has raised the matter with her local councillor and hopes to raise it with her MP and MSP.

‘Concerned others may have had a similar experience’

Gordon Murray, Stornoway North councillor, said: “I am very sorry to hear of the injury to Ms Challinor and I am concerned that others may have a similar bad experience if no action is taken.

“I urge the Stornoway Port Authority and Caledonian Macbrayne to work together and come to a solution that avoids passengers such as Ms Challinor sustaining serious injury whilst using their facilities.”

Stornoway Port Authority said it had been in contact with Ms Challinor “on several occasions” since the incident.

A Caledonian MacBrayne ferry in Stornoway.

Stornoway Port chief executive, Alex Macleod, said: “We are aware of the incident involving Mrs Challinor and we are sorry for her difficulties.

“For reasons entirely outwith Stornoway Port’s control, the existing third-party-supplied Passenger Access System at the ferry terminal remains out of commission and is likely to be so for some time yet.

“Stornoway Port understands and shares the frustration caused and is in the process of identifying the most suitable long-term option for resolution of this issue.”

He reminded customers that CalMac Ferries staff are available to assist foot passengers embarking and disembarking at Stornoway.

CalMac said it was a matter for the port authority.

Conversation