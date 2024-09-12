Harbour horror for Stornoway pensioner who broke back trying to board ferry

A Stornoway pensioner has suffered a horrific injury to her back after pulling her suitcase over an “uneven” walkway when getting on a ferry.

Christina Challinor fractured her spine as she struggled to bring her suitcase under control on a temporary walkway on to the car deck of the ferry – because the “official” route was out of use.

The 73-year-old has been taking painkillers every day for three months – and she is unable to do daily tasks such as putting washing on her machine.

She is afraid of getting back on a ferry until the official walkway is recommissioned.

Stornoway Port Authority says it has been speaking to Ms Challinor, but says the return of the official walkway, provided by a third party, is still months away.

Ms Challinor says the wooden and tarmac alternative route to the Loch Seaforth ferry in Stornoway has not improved since sheep were “herded onto the boat” in the 1950s.

Horror harbour incident in Stornoway

When taking her four-wheeled suitcase on to the ferry on June 12, it went “out of control” on the tarmac area meant for cars.

Ms Chllinor twisted herself trying to bring it under control while walking on to the car deck.

In doing so, she fractured her spine – leaving her in excruciating pain and agony.

She said: “We have been going onto the ferry doing this for months since the other walkway broke and was fixed but broke again.

“But it is beyond the time it is fixed before a serious accident happens to anyone else.”

Ms Challinor normally makes a handful of visits to the mainland every year. Her son lives in Alness.

She continued: “On the day the accident happened I was fine. I do walk with a stick, and I have a mobility scooter to get me around town. But I am perfectly fine to walk.”

Suitcase problem led to fall on ferry walkway

Ms Challinor got herself a scooter after vascular surgery on her legs last July.

She said: “I was taking too long to get on and off the bus. So the scooter made getting around easier.

“But that morning I had pulled my suitcase from my house into a taxi and I had walked with it to the ferry terminal.

“But when I stepped from the wooden walkway to the tarmac area my suitcase went out of control. It was twisting about, and I was struggling to get it under control on the tarmac surface.

“I was in real pain.

“After months of medical investigation, I have found out after an x-ray that I have a fractured spine.

“It has made doing anything very difficult. I now take painkillers every day.

“I am not looking for any compensation – I just want the modern walkway to be fixed so that no one else is forced to walk onto the car deck, and to prevent any other accidents.”

Ms Challinor reported the fall to CalMac, on her return journey to Stornoway on July 12.

She was told it was a matter for Stornoway Port Authority who own and manage the pier.

She has raised the matter with her local councillor and hopes to raise it with her MP and MSP.

‘Concerned others may have had a similar experience’

Gordon Murray, Stornoway North councillor, said: “I am very sorry to hear of the injury to Ms Challinor and I am concerned that others may have a similar bad experience if no action is taken.

“I urge the Stornoway Port Authority and Caledonian Macbrayne to work together and come to a solution that avoids passengers such as Ms Challinor sustaining serious injury whilst using their facilities.”

Stornoway Port Authority said it had been in contact with Ms Challinor “on several occasions” since the incident.

Stornoway Port chief executive, Alex Macleod, said: “We are aware of the incident involving Mrs Challinor and we are sorry for her difficulties.

“For reasons entirely outwith Stornoway Port’s control, the existing third-party-supplied Passenger Access System at the ferry terminal remains out of commission and is likely to be so for some time yet.

“Stornoway Port understands and shares the frustration caused and is in the process of identifying the most suitable long-term option for resolution of this issue.”

He reminded customers that CalMac Ferries staff are available to assist foot passengers embarking and disembarking at Stornoway.

CalMac said it was a matter for the port authority.