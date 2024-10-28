Charlotte from Elgin earns degree while dancing on cruise ships as she follows family footsteps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlotte from Elgin earns degree while dancing on cruise ships as she follows family footsteps

The former Elgin Academy pupil is the third generation in her family to graduate from the Open University.

It's fair to say Charlotte Lopez has led a colourful life so far, as she graduated from the Open University. Image: Union Connect.
By Calum Petrie

An Aberdeen woman who studied for her degree in the middle of the ocean while dancing on cruise ships has graduated from the Open University.

Charlotte Lopez, 28, is in fact the third generation in her family to graduate from the Open University, following in the footsteps of her mum, grandma and grandad.

Originally from Elgin, Charlotte spent three years training to be a dancer after leaving school at Elgin Academy.

The aspiring psychotherapist managed to secure a role as a dancer on a cruise ship, “an exciting and adventurous job that took me all over the world”.

It was while sailing the seven seas that Charlotte began her BSc in Psychology.

Charlotte Lopez during her dancing days. Image: Union Connect

Hitting the books from South America to Antarctica

“I loved my time on cruise ships,” she said.

“As a dancer, I was lucky to visit America, South America, the Caribbean, parts of Europe and even Antarctica.

“Beginning my Open University studies while on ships was challenging, but felt like a really productive and enjoyable way to spend my spare time.”

Charlotte is currently a dance teacher and studio manager at Rhythm Nation dance studio in Stonehaven.

She will soon be starting a Masters in Psychology, also through the Open University.

Charlotte with mum Lindsay Nicol, herself one of four family members – and three generations – to graduate from the Open University. Image: Union Connect.

“I want to use it to bring dance/movement psychology to the dance studio.

“Interacting with students at the dance studio taught me the importance of understanding our mind.

“To be a great dancer, you need to expose your deepest emotions and why we do what we do.

“This became the driving force behind me exploring the subject of psychology and wanting to further my learning in this area.”

Combined Open University studies with ultra marathons – and getting married

Somehow, between crossing oceans and studying for a challenging degree, Charlotte also found time to run ultra marathons and get married, which she puts down to the flexibility of the Open University.

“Now, with my degree under my belt, I’m excited to begin my Masters and get another step closer to my goal of becoming a movement psychotherapist.

“It’s a role that uses dance to help people explore their feelings and emotions. I’d love to work with athletes, as well as professional dancers to help them overcome barriers.

“Although my studies have required lots of self-discipline and, at times, they’ve been a juggle around crazy work hours, I’ve really enjoyed having something else to shift my mental focus to.”

Charlotte’s grandfather William Nicol and grandmother Mary Glover started a family tradition when they graduated from the Open University. Image: Union Connect

She added: “The flexibility of my degree has also meant that I can pick up the occasional professional dancing job, as I can take my studies with me, even if I need to travel abroad.”

Open University runs in the family

Charlotte’s own story is remarkable enough. But she also has the rare distinction of being the third generation in the same family to graduate from the Open University.

“My mum, grandma and grandad are all Open University alumni,” she said.

“My grandma got an arts degree with the Open University, which I believe she studied for her own accomplishment.

Charlotte Lopez as a young girl with mum Lindsay Nicol and grandmother Mary Glover. Image: Union Connect

“She was a very artistic, creative lady, and I love that I have inherited this aspect of her.

“But it’s my mum that has really inspired me. After a career in education, she went on to achieve a Masters degree while juggling a busy life at home and work.

“It feels so special to know both my mum and grandma also studied also with the Open University.

“I wonder if we all share the similar trait of ambition, and wanting to strive for more? I know both of them inspired that in me.”

Charlotte was one of 660 students graduating at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, with the ceremony marking 50 years of the Open University in Scotland.

The Open University now has more than 200,000 alumni across Scotland.

Conversation