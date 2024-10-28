Charlotte from Elgin earns degree while dancing on cruise ships as she follows family footsteps

An Aberdeen woman who studied for her degree in the middle of the ocean while dancing on cruise ships has graduated from the Open University.

Charlotte Lopez, 28, is in fact the third generation in her family to graduate from the Open University, following in the footsteps of her mum, grandma and grandad.

Originally from Elgin, Charlotte spent three years training to be a dancer after leaving school at Elgin Academy.

The aspiring psychotherapist managed to secure a role as a dancer on a cruise ship, “an exciting and adventurous job that took me all over the world”.

It was while sailing the seven seas that Charlotte began her BSc in Psychology.

Hitting the books from South America to Antarctica

“I loved my time on cruise ships,” she said.

“As a dancer, I was lucky to visit America, South America, the Caribbean, parts of Europe and even Antarctica.

“Beginning my Open University studies while on ships was challenging, but felt like a really productive and enjoyable way to spend my spare time.”

Charlotte is currently a dance teacher and studio manager at Rhythm Nation dance studio in Stonehaven.

She will soon be starting a Masters in Psychology, also through the Open University.

“I want to use it to bring dance/movement psychology to the dance studio.

“Interacting with students at the dance studio taught me the importance of understanding our mind.

“To be a great dancer, you need to expose your deepest emotions and why we do what we do.

“This became the driving force behind me exploring the subject of psychology and wanting to further my learning in this area.”

Combined Open University studies with ultra marathons – and getting married

Somehow, between crossing oceans and studying for a challenging degree, Charlotte also found time to run ultra marathons and get married, which she puts down to the flexibility of the Open University.

“Now, with my degree under my belt, I’m excited to begin my Masters and get another step closer to my goal of becoming a movement psychotherapist.

“It’s a role that uses dance to help people explore their feelings and emotions. I’d love to work with athletes, as well as professional dancers to help them overcome barriers.

“Although my studies have required lots of self-discipline and, at times, they’ve been a juggle around crazy work hours, I’ve really enjoyed having something else to shift my mental focus to.”

She added: “The flexibility of my degree has also meant that I can pick up the occasional professional dancing job, as I can take my studies with me, even if I need to travel abroad.”

Open University runs in the family

Charlotte’s own story is remarkable enough. But she also has the rare distinction of being the third generation in the same family to graduate from the Open University.

“My mum, grandma and grandad are all Open University alumni,” she said.

“My grandma got an arts degree with the Open University, which I believe she studied for her own accomplishment.

“She was a very artistic, creative lady, and I love that I have inherited this aspect of her.

“But it’s my mum that has really inspired me. After a career in education, she went on to achieve a Masters degree while juggling a busy life at home and work.

“It feels so special to know both my mum and grandma also studied also with the Open University.

“I wonder if we all share the similar trait of ambition, and wanting to strive for more? I know both of them inspired that in me.”

Charlotte was one of 660 students graduating at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, with the ceremony marking 50 years of the Open University in Scotland.

The Open University now has more than 200,000 alumni across Scotland.