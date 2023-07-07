Gregor Townsend and Linda Bauld receive honorary graduations from RGU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gregor Townsend and Linda Bauld receive honorary graduations from RGU

The rugby star and public health expert were among hundreds of graduates in Aberdeen today.

By Jenna Scott
Linda Bauld was one of the Scottish Government's most senior advisors during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Linda Bauld was one of the Scottish Government's most senior advisors during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Scotland rugby legend Gregor Townsend and renowned public health expert Professor Linda Bauld were awarded honorary degrees from Robert Gordon University (RGU) today.

During the graduation ceremonies, which saw hundreds of students and their families celebrate successes, Mr Townsend received a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in recognition of his services to the sport as a former player and current head coach of the national team.

Prof Bauld, who came to the fore with her advice during the Covid pandemic, was awarded a Doctor of Science (DSc) in recognition of her extensive research within public health, particularly in alcohol use and smoking cessation.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of RGU, said it was a “fantastic honour” to celebrate their respective work as a “true sporting hero who has made a huge impact on rugby” and as a scientist whose “inspiring research career is dedicated to finding ways to make us all live happier and healthier by tackling major issues such as cancer, diabetes and smoking”.

Sporting and scientific achievements celebrated at RGU graduations

Mr Townsend, who hung up his boots in 2007, made more than 80 appearances for Scotland, winning the 1999 Five Nations Championship and also starring for the British and Irish Lions.

Prof Olivier said: “Most recently, of course, he leads the current Scotland players to realise their own ambitions on the field of play and is doing a great job in doing so.

“He is without doubt someone students and the university community will be inspired by.”

Gregor Townsend on a sportsfield holding a rugby ball under his arm walking towards camera.
Gregor Townsend is currently head coach of the Scotland men’s team. Image: Shutterstock

The rugby star was appointed as Scotland’s head coach in 2017 and has a higher win percentage than any of his predecessors.

A familiar face to many, Prof Bauld made regular television appearances throughout the pandemic, using her scientific knowledge to help the public understand Covid-19.

The university principal added: “Professor Bauld has made an immense contribution to helping improve public health with her crucial research which has an impact on all our lives.

“This work is continuing with her role as an advisor to the Scottish Government as we continue to adapt and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

