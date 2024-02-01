Union’s no confidence vote in UHI Moray leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Union’s no confidence vote in UHI Moray leadership

EIS FELA took the decision earlier this week and principal David Patterson was informed of the move on Wednesday

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Lecturers' union EIS FELA has passed a vote of no confidence in the strategic leadership team at UHI Moray. Image: Jason Hedges: DC Thomson.
Lecturers' union EIS FELA has passed a vote of no confidence in the strategic leadership team at UHI Moray. Image: Jason Hedges: DC Thomson.

A lecturers’ union has passed a vote of no confidence in the strategic leadership team at UHI Moray.

EIS FELA took the decision earlier this week.

And principal of the Elgin based college David Patterson was informed of the move on Wednesday.

It comes after unions were told in early January 25 lecturer jobs and 20 support staff will be cut as part of a recovery plan to balance the books.

‘Not one ounce of compassion’

The figures account for a quarter of the college’s employees.

If the plan goes ahead it will leave only thee degree courses and 15 HNCs on the curriculum.

And the Beechtree training restaurant for hospitality students, currently open to the public, will close.

The union’s branch convener Alistair Fowlie said: “Some of the issues have been long standing. But this is now a crisis.

David Patterson sitting on chair inside main lobby of Moray UHI.
Principal of UHI Moray David Patterson. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“These are members votes, and members feel there’s been no consultation on this proposal.

“And there’s no thought on the impact this will have on the community, staff and students.

“Removing experienced staff and cutting courses means we’re not going to be in any way able to meet the needs of the community.”

However Mr Patterson said UHI Moray is “a successful and well-run college” although it was not immune to Scottish Government cuts to funding.

‘Uncertainty and turmoil’

And he added now was a time for “constructive relationships and feedback” from unions and staff.

A draft voluntary redundancy scheme is included in the recovery plan. But money for that will have to come from the Scottish Funding Council and it has not been secured.

Cartiona McBain, EIS FELA branch secretary said: “There’s not been one ounce of compassion from the senior leadership team towards staff being thrown into uncertainty and turmoil.

“That’s resulting in staff putting their homes up for sale. And we’ve had colleagues in tears over this.

Catriona McBain EIS FELA union branch secretary for UHI Moray.

“Some are actively looking for other employment, and rethinking their livelihoods.

“It’s been like a bomb.

“The proposal very much seems to be a done deal. That’s what it feels like to staff.”

She accused senior management of “sitting in their ivory tower” adding: “It’s not them who are losing their jobs. It’s the teaching and support staff.”

Mr Fowlie and Ms McBain criticised cuts in funding from the Scottish Government to colleges.

‘Successful and well-run college’

And they said it is the only public sector workforce still to get a pay settlement. The dispute has been ongoing for almost 18 months.

They have raised concerns over funding and particular issues relating to UHI Moray with MSP Richard Lochhead.

Unison representative for the further education sector in Scotland Janet Stewart said: “The organisation (UHI Moray) clearly needs assistance.

“We’ve not seen a case where the financial situation is this acute. And it’s our members who are going to end up out the door.

“They are paying for a what looks like a long term systematic problem.

“And there’s this desperate need to reduce jobs. Where has that come from?

“This just hasn’t happened overnight.”

Unison will be speaking to minister for further education and higher education Graeme Dey next week. And the issues at UHI Moray will be discussed.

Mr Patterson said the recovery plan was shared with staff on January 19, with four question and answer sessions being held since then.

Quarter of the workforce to go

An email helpline has also been set up where people can send feedback.

He highlighted a Scottish Funding Council forecast that 20% of all jobs in the further education sector would have to go to balance budgets.

Mr Patterson also gave assurances no jobs would go before the summer recess giving current students continuity of study.

And there are plans to increase the number of modern apprenticeships on offer.

He said: “UHI Moray is a successful and well-run college, but we are not immune to the impact of on-going real-terms cuts in government funding.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all of us here in UHI Moray.

“And in these unprecedented times we need, more than ever, constructive relationships and feedback from our trades unions and our staff to ensure that our plans and processes are the best they can be for the future of our college, our staff, our students and our wider community.”

Unite and EIS FELA still have a mandate for industrial action in relation to pay and redundancies dating back to September 2022.

And while neither union feels they have enough information to call a strike yet, the option is not off the table.

More from Moray

Jim Pirie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Keith sheep worrying trial collapses after Crown fails to prove accused owned dogs
Exterior view of Dr Gray's hospital
Dr Gray's inspection lays bare how much hospital is understaffed and under pressure
The rear section of the building that could be given new life.
Fresh bid for takeaway at former baker shop on Elgin High Street
Moray Council is on the verge of selling two temporary cabins it bought for £235k to house nursery children at Aberlour Primary during a refurbishment. Image: Moray Council
Buyers looking to snap up unused Aberlour nursery cabins
Untaxed vehicle sticker on car windscreen.
DVLA crackdown on untaxed cars in Elgin and Forres: How many were clamped?
Spanish illustrator Javi Aznarez works on a new advertising campaign for The Macallan.
Why our whisky-makers partner up with creative industries
ScotRail train.
Disruption to trains and ferries as windy weather hits north and north-east
Forres Academy
Forres Academy RAAC concrete: Final exams for pupils may have to take place away…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Former Moray teacher had indecent images of children
Cruise ships off the coast of Santorini.
Why Buckie could be a more natural home for cruise ships than Santorini

Conversation