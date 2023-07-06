Gallery: Robert Gordon University graduates celebrate success at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Robert Gordon University graduates celebrate success at P&J Live

P&J Live has been abuzz with activity this week as families, friends and academics gather to celebrate the achievements of students.

By Michelle Henderson
Graduates take a group selfie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Graduates take a group selfie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Robert Gordon University students have been celebrating the end of their studies on the third day of graduations.

Graduation celebrations kicked off on Tuesday at the Aberdeen arena as the class of 2023 is recognised for their academic achievements.

Crowds filled P&J Live today as two graduation ceremonies got under way.

Today’s events celebrated the achievements of students from the School of Creative and Cultural Business, the School of Nursing, Midwifery & Paramedic Practice and the School of Health Sciences.

Loved ones and fellow students burst into rapturous applause as students took to the stage to receive their degrees and their diplomas.

Higher education official awarded Honorary Degree

During today’s graduation celebrations, Douglas Blackstock, a leader in higher education, was awarded an Honorary Degree.

He was recognised for his work as President of the European Network for Quality Assurance Higher Education (ENQA) and his work in enhancing academic standards, quality and the global reputation of higher education in the UK.

He previously served as chief executive of the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) in the UK between 2015 and 2021.

Taking to the stage at P&J Live today, he was awarded the Doctor of Education (DEd) from the University.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of RGU, spoke of Mr Blackstock’s commitment to enhancing students’ academic opportunities.

He said: “Enhancing the quality, academic standards and reputation of the higher education sector is of vital importance, particularly as we face significant challenges across the sector.

“Douglas has made an outstanding contribution to higher education and the student movement throughout his long-serving career. Under his leadership, the QAA developed a much larger international profile, reinforcing the esteem with which UK higher education is held around the world.”

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

Graduate blows a kiss to the crowd.
Graduate celebrates on stage.
Graduate waves to the crowd.
Graduate looking very cheery on stage.
Walking off stage as a graduate.
Graduate Sophie Noble.
Graduate Rebekah Singer.
Celebrating on the deckchair.
A day full of celebrations.
Graduate celebrates with a celebratory drink.
Graduate celebrates with loved one.
Graduates enjoying their success.
Graduate gets a group shot with loved ones.
Capturing memories.
Graduate gets a photo with proud loved one.
Graduate looking proud with scroll.
Graduate with loved ones carrying flowers.
Graduates posing for photos outside.
Graduates poses for a photo with loved ones outside.
Graduates celebrate together by throwing their caps in the air.
A proud day for all graduates.
A day full of celebrations.
Graduates holding their caps high with pride.
Loved one embraces graduate.
Smiles and laughs all day.
Family and friends came along to enjoy the success of the graduates.
Chilling on the deckchair.
Graduated!
Graduation day photo.
All the hard work has paid off.

