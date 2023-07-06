Gallery: Robert Gordon University graduates celebrate success at P&J Live

Robert Gordon University students have been celebrating the end of their studies on the third day of graduations.

P&J Live has been abuzz with activity this week as families, friends and academics gather to celebrate the achievements of students.

Graduation celebrations kicked off on Tuesday at the Aberdeen arena as the class of 2023 is recognised for their academic achievements.

Crowds filled P&J Live today as two graduation ceremonies got under way.

Today’s events celebrated the achievements of students from the School of Creative and Cultural Business, the School of Nursing, Midwifery & Paramedic Practice and the School of Health Sciences.

Loved ones and fellow students burst into rapturous applause as students took to the stage to receive their degrees and their diplomas.

Higher education official awarded Honorary Degree

During today’s graduation celebrations, Douglas Blackstock, a leader in higher education, was awarded an Honorary Degree.

He was recognised for his work as President of the European Network for Quality Assurance Higher Education (ENQA) and his work in enhancing academic standards, quality and the global reputation of higher education in the UK.

He previously served as chief executive of the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) in the UK between 2015 and 2021.

Taking to the stage at P&J Live today, he was awarded the Doctor of Education (DEd) from the University.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of RGU, spoke of Mr Blackstock’s commitment to enhancing students’ academic opportunities.

He said: “Enhancing the quality, academic standards and reputation of the higher education sector is of vital importance, particularly as we face significant challenges across the sector.

“Douglas has made an outstanding contribution to higher education and the student movement throughout his long-serving career. Under his leadership, the QAA developed a much larger international profile, reinforcing the esteem with which UK higher education is held around the world.”

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.