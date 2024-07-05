Journey of heartbreak and loss ends with a smile for Moray RGU graduate Iona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Higher Education

Journey of heartbreak and loss ends with a smile for Moray RGU graduate Iona

Personal struggles left the Rothes law student close to quitting on more than one occasion. Today she celebrates graduating with first-class honours.

'One of the most difficult years of my life': Iona Howarth overcame adversity en route to her first-class Law degree. Image: Iona Howarth
'One of the most difficult years of my life': Iona Howarth overcame adversity en route to her first-class Law degree. Image: Iona Howarth
By Calum Petrie

A journey of personal struggles, heartbreak and loss has ended with a smile for one RGU student as she graduated with first-class honours.

Iona Howarth from Rothes in Moray was among hundreds of graduating students at today’s ceremony at P&J Live.

And as she celebrated on stage, she reflected on a route to a glowing LLB in Law which has been far from plain-sailing.

A ‘scary’ start, and then things got worse for Robert Gordon University student Iona

“It still feels quite surreal that I have achieved a first-class honours in Law,” said the former Speyside High School pupil, who obtained seven A’s in her final year.

“At the beginning of my studies, it was during Covid. When I moved to Aberdeen, everything was online.

“It was a very scary time for me and I guess everyone starting university.

“A new city, new people, new university and essentially a whole new way of life, with the challenges that the pandemic brought.

“The first year was very hard. Doing all the learning online, and having few social connections or even opportunities to socialise was very difficult.

“I found it hard to learn properly online and with that, to get the motivation to do well. At that point it all felt like it wasn’t real life.”

‘One of the most difficult years of my life’

After an understandably difficult start to university life, it didn’t get any better for Iona with the easing of the pandemic.

“My second year of university was one of the most difficult years of my life,” she said.

“Halfway through second year I found out my mum had Stage 2 breast cancer.

Iona with mum Denise. Image: Iona Howarth

“At that moment I had to make a decision whether I felt strong enough to stick to my studies or to just give up.

“Thankfully after a lot of convincing from family members – my Grandad in particular – I decided to stay on.

“Watching how strong my mum was through all her radiotherapy treatments, and how she manged to ring the bell and beat cancer gave me the strength to keep going. It was inspirational.

“Unfortunately in 2023, the dearest and closest person in my life, my Grandad, suddenly passed away.

Iona with her Grandad, Davie, before he died last year. Image: Iona Howarth

“At that point I felt like I could never go back to university.

“I had a meeting with my head of year who suggested that deferring the year – my final – may be my best option as this was the year that really counted.

“Eventually, I decided not to defer and to instead push through with my studies – I wanted to make my grandad proud.”

Iona never got an A, then came a turning point…

With life throwing challenges at her from the start of her studies, Iona struggled to obtain grades as high as she’d wanted throughout her first three years at RGU.

It wasn’t until her final year that she got her first ever ‘A’. Her choice to continue studying, rather than deferring, was a catalyst for change.

“As of that moment I made use of a lot of RGU’s resources, such as the wellbeing centre, who were amazing to just talk to and helped me through any issues.

“After a tough year, never having received an A in my entire time at university, I can proudly say I finished my fourth year with seven A’s and one B. I was so overjoyed.”

She added: “The entire experience has left me with not only lifelong lessons, but it’s also shown myself and others that absolutely anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”

Staying on at Robert Gordon University in preparation for legal career

Having now graduated, Iona is keen to return to Robert Gordon University (RGU) to do a Diploma in Professional Legal Practice, and credits the university with keeping her “on track”.

Mostly though, Iona ought to be proud of her resilience to keep going right until the end.

“The decision to continue my studies, inspired by my family’s support and particularly my Grandad’s encouragement, was a pivotal moment in my life.

“Witnessing my mother’s strength during her treatment was incredibly inspiring and fuelled my determination to succeed.

“The support I received from RGU was particularly vital during my final year.

“Despite the grief and option to defer my studies, I chose to persevere, driven by the desire to honour my Grandad’s memory and make him proud.”

More from Higher Education

Single mum and Robert Gordon University graduate Zoe Frieslick
Single mum who 'never envisioned being good enough' graduates from RGU
Eilidh Mouat
Shetland graduate's journey from island life to becoming newest nurse at ARI's cardiology ward
Lisa Ross in her element at Gray's School of Art. Image: RGU
Single mum of 3 graduates from Gray's School of Art after 12 years as…
Erin McDonald described her route to a medical degree as a 'bit of a roundabout journey'.
Meet one of ARI's newest junior doctors, who has just graduated in medicine at…
Sarinah O'Donoghue completed an unlikely academic journey as she graduated with a PhD from Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University
Autistic Aberdeen University graduate is ‘proof of the impossible’ as she bags a PhD
Rebecca Davis is graduating happy and healthy, having been to hell and back.
Stonehaven student left bed-bound and unable to feed herself due to misunderstood condition graduates…
Carl Bennett from Elgin with wife Carol.
Wife's career sacrifice inspires RAF veteran to go back to university
John, Anna and Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet the transatlantic triplets who hopped off a plane mid-pandemic and are now graduating…
Military man through and through, Arthur Petrie.
The man who made, and taught, history: Tributes for Falklands veteran, Para Arthur Petrie,…
A decision by UHI Moray to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Alexander Graham Bell Centre when 45 staff are expected to lose their jobs has been called 'tone deaf' by a lecturers' union. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Tone deaf' decision to celebrate college building's 10-year anniversary amid job cuts

Conversation