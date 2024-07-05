Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen project has got me excited for the new season

I’m liking what I’m reading and hearing from Aberdeen’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Quick break drills, only moving forward exercises and a set time to turn defence into shots on goals all points to one thing – attacking, fast-paced football.

As a former striker, that’s music to my ears.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s talk of wanting to overload the penalty box of the opposition is what every Aberdeen fan wants to here.

I’ve watched a lot of teams who are good at keeping the ball but unable to do anything with it, and there’s little point having possession if you are not making it count.

Communication is key for the Dons

Width and speed will be needed to make this approach a successful one, but also communication.

I know from when I played as soon as my midfield team-mates Arthur Graham or Derek McKay, or full-backs Henning Boel or Jim Hermiston were in possession, it was time get on the move.

They knew as soon as they were 10 or 15 yards into the opposition’s half that I wanted them to whip the ball into the box.

I was fortunate to score a lot of goals in my career – but it didn’t happen by accident.

It was achieved by working on the training ground with my team-mates and developing that understanding of what was going to happen when, and where I needed to be.

I had a terrific partner in Drew Jarvie, too. He did a lot of his work in midfield, but I knew he would make a run into the box every time.

He could make nine runs in a row and not get on the ball, but would still be willing to make that 10th run just in case the ball came his way to score a goal.

After all it only take one chance to score – and Drew was outstanding at it.

We showed that in the League Cup final win against Celtic in 1976 when Arthur whipped a ball into the box.

The angle was too tight for me to score, but I knew exactly where Drew would be if I headed the ball back across goal, and sure enough he ran in to head home our equaliser.

Fans want entertainment

You don’t see midfielders make those late runs into the box like he used to these days – but maybe we’re going to get a version of that from Aberdeen under Thelin.

Football is a game, but it also a form of entertainment and supporters turn up at matches expecting to enjoy themselves.

We’ve yet to see a Thelin Dons team in action, but if his plans for a high-pressing and dynamic attack comes to fruition then Aberdeen fans are in for a treat.

It will be interesting to see how many of the squad can fulfil the role he is asking of them.

We’ve got a new goalkeeper, defender and striker on board so far, but I’d like to see a replacement for Connor Barron before the season starts, and there is going to a huge emphasis on width in this team.

Here’s hoping some old-fashioned wingers are going to be in the side, too.

Adam Rooney thrived on the service he received from Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn in their pomp and it would be great to see that back.

Can Aberdeen find the next Miovski?

I’m interested in whether we’re going to see succession planning implemented by the Dons in finding the next Bojan Miovski.

The striker is with his team for the training camp in Portugal, but for how long is the big question on everyone’s lips.

All Dons fans are waiting anxiously for the transfer window to close and are keeping everything crossed that he will still be leading the line come September.

We all know he will go eventually, but regardless of whether it is sooner or later, I’d be surprised if the Dons are not looking at a replacement or partner for the Macedonian.

I like Ester Sokler and thought he and Miovski showed signs of being able to link-up well together on the rare occasions they played together last season.

But I haven’t seen enough to Sokler to know if he the successor to Miovski as Aberdeen’s first-choice number nine.

When Miovski does go – whether it is this summer, January or in the future – the Dons will need to replace him.

But planning ahead for when that day comes would be no bad thing.

In fact, should they get another striker in while Miovski is still here – it can only be good for the team to have another forward pushing him to be even better.

Spain looking good for the Euros

We’re down to eight teams in the European Championship – and from what I’ve seen of the sides remaining, it’s hard to see past Spain.

They’ve been the most entertaining team in the tournament and have scored goals, but they face a tough quarter-final on Friday against hosts Germany.

If they get through that one, they’re looking good to go all the way for me.

As for England, they’ve been really underwhelming thus far.

If they don’t buck up their ideas, I expect Switzerland to end their involvement on Saturday.