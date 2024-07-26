Why Choose UHI Moray?

UHI Moray is a different kind of institution for a unique part of Scotland.

What makes UHI Moray special?

As part of the UHI (University of the Highlands and Islands) partnership, UHI Moray shares the ethos and commitment to higher education while responding to the needs of the local community with entry level, vocational and professional training.

UHI Moray offers 300 courses, allowing students to study to get a job or progress in their profession, to move on to another course, or for your personal pleasure and fulfilment. It also offers flexible study on a range of courses allowing anyone to enter a programme or course at any level and achieve a recognised and useful qualification after as little as a year.

What also makes UHI Moray special is its specialisms in Art, Integrative Healthcare and Hospitality. The Moray Street campus plays home to Moray School of Art -one of the country’s major art schools- and the Hospitality and Tourism Academy (HATA), which offers a range of hospitality training opportunities from short courses to full time programmes.

UHI Moray’s Integrative Healthcare degree is the first and only of its kind in Scotland. The innovative degree, which was designed with the industry, develops an in-depth knowledge and understanding of complementary therapies, research and healthcare. In 2024 it and other complementary therapy courses offered by UHI Moray led to the institute being recognised as an Association of Reflexologists (AoR) Gateway School giving students direct access to membership with the AoR on qualification, plus a host of other benefits.

UHI Moray also takes pride in its support of its students, because being a student is more than studying; it’s an experience where students meet new people, experience new things and develop their confidence as individuals.

That’s why UHI Moray:

runs various sports clubs including Tartan Touch Rugby, Basketball and Football

gives students access to 24/7 mental health support

has a Community Larder onsite to be able to provide emergency food parcels to students in need

provides dedicated study support via their Study Bar

provides volunteering and work experience opportunities across Moray

It’s because of this that in 2024 UHI Moray received a 96% student satisfaction rate as reported by the Student Satisfaction & Engagement Survey results 2023 – 2024.

What do students have to say?

Jason Bray a BA(Hons) in Sociology and Criminology graduate, said: “UHI has some of the best support networks that I have come across. As an individual and student with dyslexia, I did not think that I would of a achieved the level of knowledge and grades that I have without the help of and support of the lectures and members of the Study Bar. The mode of teaching was good; face-to-face as well as online through VC. The modules are interesting and stimulating.”

Nadja-Maurina Korner, BSc (Hons) Integrative Healthcare student said: “The first two years I studied on-site, which meant I moved to Elgin from Glasgow. I thoroughly enjoyed the location of the university – it is so close to fantastic nature – beaches, forests and hills. It was lovely to meet everyone and to learn hands-on therapies such as Aromatherapy, Massage and Reflexology. The last two years are online and self-directed, which allows me to follow other personal commitments I have.

“The support of the tutors has been incredible. Everyone is very kind, supportive and always happy to help in any way they can. Their knowledge and skills are of very high quality.”

Misti Corbett, Sport and Fitness: Preparing for the Uniformed and Emergency Services student said: “This course was offering me everything I wanted, which was an insight to military life as well as letting me focus on my fitness.

“I find the mode of teaching really good and easy to follow all the lecturers are great. If you ever get stuck, they are always there to help you out and give extra support if needed.”

