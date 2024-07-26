Why Choose UHI Moray?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Choose UHI Moray?

Choose a university that fits your lifestyle.

Presented by UHI Moray
Students in a lecture at Moray College.
Start your journey with Moray College today.

UHI Moray is a different kind of institution for a unique part of Scotland.

What makes UHI Moray special?

Students at Moray College.
UHI Moray offers courses in a range of subjects at a variety of levels, from NQs, HNCs and HNDs, right up to degrees, Masters and PhDs.

As part of the UHI (University of the Highlands and Islands) partnership, UHI Moray shares the ethos and commitment to higher education while responding to the needs of the local community with entry level, vocational and professional training.

UHI Moray offers 300 courses, allowing students to study to get a job or progress in their profession, to move on to another course, or for your personal pleasure and fulfilment. It also offers flexible study on a range of courses allowing anyone to enter a programme or course at any level and achieve a recognised and useful qualification after as little as a year.

What also makes UHI Moray special is its specialisms in Art, Integrative Healthcare and Hospitality. The Moray Street campus plays home to Moray School of Art -one of the country’s major art schools- and the Hospitality and Tourism Academy (HATA), which offers a range of hospitality training opportunities from short courses to full time programmes.

UHI Moray’s Integrative Healthcare degree is the first and only of its kind in Scotland. The innovative degree, which was designed with the industry, develops an in-depth knowledge and understanding of complementary therapies, research and healthcare. In 2024 it and other complementary therapy courses offered by UHI Moray led to the institute being recognised as an Association of Reflexologists (AoR) Gateway School giving students direct access to membership with the AoR on qualification, plus a host of other benefits.

UHI Moray also takes pride in its support of its students, because being a student is more than studying; it’s an experience where students meet new people, experience new things and develop their confidence as individuals.

That’s why UHI Moray:

  • runs various sports clubs including Tartan Touch Rugby, Basketball and Football
  • gives students access to 24/7 mental health support
  • has a Community Larder onsite to be able to provide emergency food parcels to students in need
  •  provides dedicated study support via their Study Bar
  • provides volunteering and work experience opportunities across Moray

It’s because of this that in 2024 UHI Moray received a 96% student satisfaction rate as reported by the Student Satisfaction & Engagement Survey results 2023 – 2024.

What do students have to say?

A student in a lab at Moray College.
UHI Moray received a 96% student satisfaction rate.

Jason Bray a BA(Hons) in Sociology and Criminology graduate, said: “UHI has some of the best support networks that I have come across. As an individual and student with dyslexia, I did not think that I would of a achieved the level of knowledge and grades that I have without the help of and support of the lectures and members of the Study Bar. The mode of teaching was good; face-to-face as well as online through VC. The modules are interesting and stimulating.”

Nadja-Maurina Korner, BSc (Hons) Integrative Healthcare student said: “The first two years I studied on-site, which meant I moved to Elgin from Glasgow. I thoroughly enjoyed the location of the university – it is so close to fantastic nature – beaches, forests and hills. It was lovely to meet everyone and to learn hands-on therapies such as Aromatherapy, Massage and Reflexology. The last two years are online and self-directed, which allows me to follow other personal commitments I have.

“The support of the tutors has been incredible. Everyone is very kind, supportive and always happy to help in any way they can. Their knowledge and skills are of very high quality.”

Misti Corbett, Sport and Fitness: Preparing for the Uniformed and Emergency Services student said: “This course was offering me everything I wanted, which was an insight to military life as well as letting me focus on my fitness.

“I find the mode of teaching really good and easy to follow all the lecturers are great. If you ever get stuck, they are always there to help you out and give extra support if needed.”

Interested in studying at UHI? Learn more about the courses on offer and apply today.

Start your journey with Moray College today.
Start your journey with Moray College today.
Start your journey with Moray College today.
Start your journey with Moray College today.
Start your journey with Moray College today.
Start your journey with Moray College today.
