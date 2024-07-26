For sale: Former coastguard station converted into ‘stunning’ family home in Sutherland

A former coastguard station converted into a unique family home has hit the market in Sutherland.

Overlooking Helmsdale Harbour, the Old Coastguard Station offers stunning panoramic sea views.

Renovated and extended in 2016, this three-bedroom detached property offers a great blend of coastal living and modern comfort.

The house is accessed via a driveway that leads to a gorgeous garden with mature hedging and a courtyard to the side for outdoor seating.

One of the best features of this property is the first floor’s balcony, accessed via the sitting room, which allows to make the most of the outstanding views.

Inside the Old Coastguard Station in Helmsdale

After entering the house and taking the stairs to the first floor, owners and visitors are welcomed by stunning sea views.

Meanwhile, the sitting room is very spacious and full of light and has direct access to the balcony.

The kitchen is fully equipped with integrated appliances and enjoys an open hatch that allows for further views through the sitting room windows.

The first floor is complemented with a utility room with storage, sink and space for a washing machine.

Moving down to the ground floor, this is home to the three bedrooms as well as the property’s two bathrooms.

The largest bedroom is en suite and has windows on a curved wall, a double wardrobe and understairs storage.

Bedroom two is a double bedroom that enjoys a double-fitted wardrobe and views out to sea.

Meanwhile, bedroom three is a gorgeous space with round bay window and an exit door to the courtyard.

Estate agent Monster Move has described the Old Coastguard Station as a “stunning” and “unique” property.

The house is on sale for £380,000.