Aberdeen school nurse celebrates RGU graduation after pandemic inspired her to return to nursing

It’s been a busy year for Robert Gordon University graduate Shona Gray and her family.

The school nurse and mum-of-two worked full time, using her weekends to study, while son Ben was sitting his Nat 5s.

“Let’s just say it’s been a whole family effort to get to the finish line. I couldn’t do what I do without the support of my husband and boys.”

Nursing return after Covid

Shona is celebrating her achievement, as RGU’s winter graduations take place this week.

Former Ellon Academy pupil Shona began her career in March 2000 when she first graduated from RGU, specialising in pediatric nursing. She married financial planner George in 2006 and when the couple started their family she made the decision to leave nursing for a move into “the nine to five of oil and gas.”

When the pandemic happened, however, Shona was inspired to return to her field of expertise.

“I took a sabbatical from work to help with Covid-related projects. I had let my registration lapse in between but made the leap back, starting again at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital after a ‘return to practice’ course at RGU.”

‘Amazing’ to be graduating from RGU

This time, Shona had her sights set on a different type of nursing.

“I knew school nursing was where I wanted to end up once gaining my registration back.

“I’ve always wanted to be a school nurse and I’m passionate about focussing on early intervention and prevention to ensure there are no health and social inequalities preventing children and young people from reaching their full potential.”

With that in mind she began her MSc Advanced Practice degree to develop her skills and knowledge, opting to do the post-graduate qualification part-time, so she could work as a trainee school nurse, while juggling a busy family life.

“It’s amazing to be graduating. It hasn’t been easy and you definitely have mum guilt when you miss football matches and things you would ordinarily love to do. But I’m so proud of myself for getting here at 43,” she said.

Shona is passionate about supporting young people

Shona now works as a school nurse for NHS Grampian as part of the Aberdeen City school nursing team. She’s hoping to go on to undertake further study, related to school nursing, to benefit the children and families she supports.

“I think when people hear ‘school nurse’ they think ‘Oh she’s the nit nurse,’ but we do so much more than that. We work to support children’s health and wellbeing and to reduce inequalities and vulnerabilities.

“Forgive me, I’m so passionate about this I get a bit excited,” she adds.

‘I’m the best version of me now, thanks to RGU’

Now covering the city’s west locality you’ll find Shona on duty in Northfield, Hazlehead and Bucksburn academies.

“The training I got from RGU was exceptional. It’s helped me become the very best version of myself.”

But it’s not just the post-graduate diploma that’s helped Shona find her fit as a school nurse.

“For now at least, having my own teenagers helps keep me stay relevant. Although I’m really quite aware that mums can go from relevant to ‘what are you talking about’ overnight,” she jokes.

The family plans to celebrate mum’s success over a “nice meal in town”, then it’s back to the grind.