Aberdeen school nurse celebrates RGU graduation after pandemic inspired her to return to nursing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Higher Education

Aberdeen school nurse celebrates RGU graduation after pandemic inspired her to return to nursing

The mum-of-two did her MSc Advanced Practice degree part-time while working as a trainee school nurse.

By Lindsay Bruce
Shona Gray has celebrated her graduation. Image: RGU.
Shona Gray has celebrated her graduation. Image: RGU.

It’s been a busy year for Robert Gordon University graduate Shona Gray and her family.

The school nurse and mum-of-two worked full time, using her weekends to study, while son Ben was sitting his Nat 5s.

“Let’s just say it’s been a whole family effort to get to the finish line. I couldn’t do what I do without the support of my husband and boys.”

Nursing return after Covid

Shona is celebrating her achievement, as RGU’s winter graduations take place this week.

Former Ellon Academy pupil Shona began her career in March 2000 when she first graduated from RGU, specialising in pediatric nursing. She married financial planner George in 2006 and when the couple started their family she made the decision to leave nursing for a move into “the nine to five of oil and gas.”

When the pandemic happened, however, Shona was inspired to return to her field of expertise.

“I took a sabbatical from work to help with Covid-related projects. I had let my registration lapse in between but made the leap back, starting again at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital after a ‘return to practice’ course at RGU.”

RGU grad Shona Gray and family
RGU graduate Shona Gray, 43, her husband George and sons Ben 16 and Archie 13. Supplied by family.

‘Amazing’ to be graduating from RGU

This time, Shona had her sights set on a different type of nursing.

“I knew school nursing was where I wanted to end up once gaining my registration back.

“I’ve always wanted to be a school nurse and I’m passionate about focussing on early intervention and prevention to ensure there are no health and social inequalities preventing children and young people from reaching their full potential.”

With that in mind she began her MSc Advanced Practice degree to develop her skills and knowledge, opting to do the post-graduate qualification part-time, so she could work as a trainee school nurse, while juggling a busy family life.

“It’s amazing to be graduating. It hasn’t been easy and you definitely have mum guilt when you miss football matches and things you would ordinarily love to do. But I’m so proud of myself for getting here at 43,” she said.

Shona is passionate about supporting young people

Shona now works as a school nurse for NHS Grampian as part of the Aberdeen City school nursing team. She’s hoping to go on to undertake further study, related to school nursing, to benefit the children and families she supports.

“I think when people hear ‘school nurse’ they think ‘Oh she’s the nit nurse,’ but we do so much more than that. We work to support children’s health and wellbeing and to reduce inequalities and vulnerabilities.

“Forgive me, I’m so passionate about this I get a bit excited,” she adds.

‘I’m the best version of me now, thanks to RGU’

Now covering the city’s west locality you’ll find Shona on duty in Northfield, Hazlehead and Bucksburn academies.

“The training I got from RGU was exceptional. It’s helped me become the very best version of myself.”

But it’s not just the post-graduate diploma that’s helped Shona find her fit as a school nurse.

“For now at least, having my own teenagers helps keep me stay relevant. Although I’m really quite aware that mums can go from relevant to ‘what are you talking about’ overnight,” she jokes.

The family plans to celebrate mum’s success over a “nice meal in town”, then it’s back to the grind.

Conversation