Peterhead bakery to start selling vodka and gin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead bakery to start selling vodka and gin

The shop is introducing its own range of spirts.

By Ross Hempseed
Paul and Katrina Allan outside Murdoch Allan bakery in Peterhead.
Paul and Katrina Allan from Murdoch Allan. Image: Murdoch Allan.

A bakery in Peterhead will start selling festive alcohol alongside their famous cakes and bakes this Christmas.

Murdoch Allan on Chapel Street is popular among locals and visitors for its delicious sweet treats and hot food served alongside hot and soft drinks.

Now, thanks to owners Paul and Katrina Allan, customers can grab a bottle of the family’s own brand of alcohol, Still Spirited, launched last year.

Aberdeenshire Council has granted the bakery an alcohol license to start selling their festive spirits in the shop in the run-up to Christmas.

The couple will start selling festive alcohol at their Peterhead bakery. Image: Murdoch Allan

Small-batch vodka and gin have been available to purchase online only, but now customers can nip in for their favourite tipple.

Still Spirited uses locally sourced ingredients including juniper, citrus, and spices, making it the perfect spirit for a winter cocktail.

The vodka is smooth and sweet with notes of toffee and vanilla, reminiscent of some of Murdoch Allan’s sweet treats.

Murdoch Allan to begin selling premium vodka and gin

Paul Allan, managing director of Murdoch Allan and Still Spirited, said: “To be granted an alcohol license for our Peterhead shop is a great step forward for Murdoch Allan as we continue to diversify our product range.

“During the Christmas period, we encourage customers to pop into our Peterhead shop where they can order one of our Murdoch Allan Christmas hampers or purchase a bottle of Still Spirited gin or vodka – both make the perfect gift!”

Murdoch Allan has been operating in Peterhead for over 15 years, but the bakery has faced challenges, including the difficult decision to close its cafe in 2022.

However, after moving location, the bakery has seen a surge in business, with Murdoch Allan products rolled out across supermarkets like Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury’s.

Conversation