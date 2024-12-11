Peterhead bakery to start selling vodka and gin

A bakery in Peterhead will start selling festive alcohol alongside their famous cakes and bakes this Christmas.

Murdoch Allan on Chapel Street is popular among locals and visitors for its delicious sweet treats and hot food served alongside hot and soft drinks.

Now, thanks to owners Paul and Katrina Allan, customers can grab a bottle of the family’s own brand of alcohol, Still Spirited, launched last year.

Aberdeenshire Council has granted the bakery an alcohol license to start selling their festive spirits in the shop in the run-up to Christmas.

Small-batch vodka and gin have been available to purchase online only, but now customers can nip in for their favourite tipple.

Still Spirited uses locally sourced ingredients including juniper, citrus, and spices, making it the perfect spirit for a winter cocktail.

The vodka is smooth and sweet with notes of toffee and vanilla, reminiscent of some of Murdoch Allan’s sweet treats.

Murdoch Allan to begin selling premium vodka and gin

Paul Allan, managing director of Murdoch Allan and Still Spirited, said: “To be granted an alcohol license for our Peterhead shop is a great step forward for Murdoch Allan as we continue to diversify our product range.

“During the Christmas period, we encourage customers to pop into our Peterhead shop where they can order one of our Murdoch Allan Christmas hampers or purchase a bottle of Still Spirited gin or vodka – both make the perfect gift!”

Murdoch Allan has been operating in Peterhead for over 15 years, but the bakery has faced challenges, including the difficult decision to close its cafe in 2022.

However, after moving location, the bakery has seen a surge in business, with Murdoch Allan products rolled out across supermarkets like Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury’s.